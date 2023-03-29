Census data: Ill. lags in jobs' growth

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ economy ranked near the bottom in all 11 of its major industries over Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s first term in office, a time that also saw the state rank just 35th in the country in overall job growth.

New <a href="https://www.illinoispolicy.org/illinois-job-growth-among-worst-in-u-s-during-pritzkers-first-term" target="_blank">data</a> from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and analyzed by Illinois Policy Institute also shows that since Pritzker took office in 2019, seven of the state’s major job sectors have actually shed jobs.

While neighboring states Iowa, Missouri, Indiana and Kentucky all grew over the last four years, researchers found that Illinois’ -0.03% total nonfarm job performance was only slightly better than total losses in Wisconsin [0.07%] and Michigan [0.81%].

On the construction and financial activities front, Illinois finished last in the region and the state’s -4.63% decline in the leisure and hospitality sector and -2.83% decline in manufacturing only topped Michigan’s average combined loss of nearly 5% in both sectors.

Overall, the state’s manufacturing sector ranked 43rd in the country, while the financial activities and leisure and hospitality industries were pegged at 42nd and 40th, respectively. Over the governor’s first four years, the only industries in the state finishing near the top half in the country were education and health at 26th, government at 28th and mining at 29th.

Across the country, while the national economy fully regained all its pandemic-era job losses nearly a year ago and has since added almost 3 million more, Illinois continues to have about 40,000 fewer jobs than pre-pandemic, at least partly accounting for the state’s record-setting 104,437 population loss in 2022.

As the pandemic took hold, Illinois was among the first states in the Midwest to enact emergency orders and lockdown measures, with Pritzker having now issued at least 40 such measures, leaving the state as only one of six to still be classifying the pandemic as an emergency.

A recent <a href="https://www.economy.com/getlocal?q=a7a91c91-cad1-447d-a03f-cd48c8cdaa21&app=eccafile" target="_blank">report</a> by Moody’s Investors Service concluded that the state is now among the least prepared for a moderate recession, with enough reserves to last only about two weeks should such a crisis unfold.