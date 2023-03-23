State police still without body cams

As part of the SAFE-T Act that went into effect in January, all police departments in Illinois must have their officers equipped with body cams by 2025. That includes the Illinois State Police.

The major police departments in Kankakee County — Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee and the sheriff’s department — have been equipped with body cams for quite some time. Yet, the Illinois State Police are without body cams.

That revelation came about at Wednesday’s Kankakee County Law Enforcement Meeting at the sheriff’s complex.

“We’re not expected to have them until they’re saying 2025 is when we should have them,” said Lt. Ricardo Zarate, of the Illinois State Police District 25. “So nobody has them except for Chicago on specialized units. Nobody in the Kankakee County area, as far as state police, has them right now.”

Zarate explained the state police does have WatchGuard video cameras on the front of the squad cars. Those cameras are required to be on at all times. The patrol officers who have the body cams are part of a pilot program in Chicago, and those units are on an anti-violence detail.

“I would imagine to gear up [with body cams] because they’re not going to wait until 2025,” Zarate said. “I don’t have an update as to what the deadline would be on that.”

<strong>POSTS CONSOLIDATED</strong>

Zarate also noted that the Ashkum state police post consolidated with the Pontiac post, and that was effective Jan. 1. It was part of a statewide consolidation of 21 state police posts into 11 patrol posts.

“As of January we went from like 34 officers to about 51 because of our merger,” he said. “We’re not District 21, we’re [Troop] 5. We merged with District 6. We cover six counties — Livingston County, McLean County, DeWitt County, and Ford, Iroquois and Kankakee counties. We’ve got more territory to cover and little bit more people.”

Zarate said the Ashkum police post is now a sub-post as part of the consolidation. While Zarate said it’s been beneficial to have more officers, the post now has a larger area to cover.

“Sometimes I only have four people working,” he said. “Being the operational commander on the east side, which is our side, Kankakee County side, sometimes I only have two people for three counties working because of training, because of days off, because of vacations [or] because of injuries. You name it, but there are times when I have more than that.

“There are times when I actually have … a common day where I have probably about 10 or 15 [officers].”

Zarate also said Troop 5 could get more officers assigned to the post as there are classes going through the police academy now, and it could receive lateral transfers from other police departments.