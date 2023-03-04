Illinois tops in corn, soybean production

SPRINGFIELD — Several Illinois counties — including Iroquois and Livingston —dominated the national rankings in terms of corn and soybean production last year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released its county production totals for 2022. Crop statistician Mark Schleusener said in terms of corn production, one central Illinois county led the nation.

“McLean County ranked first across the entire U.S. with nearly 71 million bushels of corn produced last year,” Schleusener said. “Additionally, Illinois had the top five counties in the country for total corn production.”

Those other counties included Iroquois, Livingston, LaSalle and Champaign counties. Stark County had the highest yield in Illinois at over 240 bushels per acre, followed by Woodford and Ogle counties.

Iowa led the nation in total corn production in 2022, followed by Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota and South Dakota.

Illinois is home to several counties that ranked in the top ten for soybean production as well. McLean County led the nation, followed by two counties in Mississippi and North Dakota.

“Following those two, the next four highest soybean producing counties were all in Illinois,” said Schleusener. “Iroquois, Champaign, Livingston and LaSalle counties ranked fourth through seventh nationally.”

Illinois led the nation in soybean production last year, followed by Iowa and Minnesota.

Illinois soybean farmers export about 50% of their crop, with China, Mexico and Canada being the top three markets.