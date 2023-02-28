Engineers push against reducing state gas tax

SPRINGFIELD — A group of engineering companies is advancing its agenda at the Illinois statehouse. Part of that includes keeping Illinois’ gas tax the highest in the region and second highest in the U.S.

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois recently put out an agenda for the spring session of the Illinois Legislature. It includes state tax credits to attract engineering talent to Illinois, and also a measure to require certification of merit for civil lawsuits against engineering firms.

Another focus for the group is to “preserve” tax increases paying for the multi-year Rebuild Illinois construction program.

Legislation, such as HB 1575, that would undo the state’s infrastructure improvement program would be actively opposed by ACEC Illinois.

State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, has House Bill 1575 to reduce Illinois’ gas tax to 19 cents a gallon.

“We have a $50 billion budget that the governor has put forth for this fiscal year and to look at the government inefficiencies, the spending, the out of control spending that’s going on in the state of Illinois, we have enough income coming in,” Niemerg said.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers doubled the state’s gas tax and included an annual increase with legislation approved and enacted in 2019. Illinois’ gas tax will go up twice this year. Already on Jan. 1, it increased by about 3 cents a gallon. It’s set to increase again on July 1.

Kevin Artl with the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois is actively opposing Niemerg’s bill. He said the revenue is needed.

“The lawmakers made a promise that ‘we’re going to vote for this funding mechanism for Rebuild Illinois but you’re going to get a modern transportation network,’” Artl said. “And our statement here is let’s keep that promise.”

Illinois’ infrastructure program can be combined with federal tax funds for projects, he said.

“Illinois is probably one of the best positioned states in the nation, if not the best in the nation because of the leadership of [Gov. J.B. Pritzker] and the bipartisan support in the legislature to pass Rebuild Illinois that we now have access to so much federal funds,” Artl said.

Including excise and other gas taxes, Illinois has the second highest gas tax in the nation, and the highest in the Midwest. Neimerg said it’s time for relief.

“We really need to be looking at helping middle class working families in Illinois and having the gas tax go back to where it was in 2019 is a step in the right direction,” Neimerg said.

His bill remains in the House Rules Committee.