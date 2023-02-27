Spay Illinois partnering with Kankakee County Animal Control

Spring is Kitten Season in Illinois. To cut down on the number of litters of kittens born this spring, Spay Illinois Pet Well Clinics is partnering with Kankakee County Animal Control in March to help Kankakee County residents.

Spaying female cats prevents unwanted litters, keeps kittens out of already overcrowded shelters and prevents certain cancers and uterine infections. Neutering male cats can reduce the incidence of inappropriate marking/spraying and aggression.

Any cat spay or neuter scheduled and performed at Spay Illinois from March 1 through May 31, with a coupon provided by Kankakee County Animal Control for $30 off, will only cost cat owners $55. Pet transports will be provided on March 15, 22 and 29 from Kankakee County Animal Control. A microchip can be added, as well as vaccines for an additional fee. More information on pricing can be found at <a href="https://www.spayillinois.org" target="_blank">spayillinois.org</a>.

Coupons are available for Kankakee County residents at Animal Control, 1270 Stanford Drive, Kankakee, during normal business hours from Feb. 28 through March 28. There is a limit of two coupons per household. Proof of residency and proof of pet ownership are required.

If a pet is not up to date with their rabies vaccination, it will need to be performed at the time of surgery at the owner’s expense. An appointment will need to be made at Spay Illinois for March 15, 22 and 29 by calling 630-961-8000.

According to a news release, Spay Illinois is dedicated to removing the financial barriers to quality veterinary care through innovative programs focused on education and providing affordable veterinary services.