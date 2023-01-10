Nothing runs like a Deere

Ending a standoff that has lasted for years, Illinois farmers now have the right to repair their John Deere tractors themselves.

Deere and Co. and the American Farm Bureau Federation signed a memorandum of understanding [MOU] that outlines the company’s responsibility to provide tools and software outside their authorized repair centers.

Until now, owners of Deere farm equipment have been required to take it to authorized service facilities and use only authorized parts. The new agreement allows owners to not just repair their implements, but also allows them to access diagnostic tools.

“Farmers take pride in ownership and finding creative solutions for their farms,” Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. said. “They deserve the freedom to choose where their equipment is repaired, including the ability to repair their own equipment, to help control costs.”

Winnebago County dairy farmer John Mitchell applauded the agreement and said it will allow for quicker repairs on machinery, especially for farmers who live miles from a John Deere service center.

“Even if it is just diagnosing the problem themselves so the technician comes out with the right parts,” Mitchell said.

John Deere won’t be required to divulge trade secrets, or to allow repairs that remove safety features or modify power levels.

There are loopholes that allow Deere and Co. to pull out of the MOU agreement, including if either state or federal right-to-repair legislation comes into effect. The federation and Deere and Co. also have agreed to meet twice a year to discuss any issues related to the agreement.

Mitchell said he hopes other farm manufacturers follow John Deere’s lead.

“That’s the hope that is really the beginnings of a conversation that didn’t require government regulation or legislation or anything of that nature, so the hope is that this will be the model moving forward,” Mitchell said.