State winemakers seek tax relief

SPRINGFIELD — A measure that Illinois winemakers are looking to get passed in the lame-duck session of the Illinois General Assembly is designed to reduce the annual wine manufacturers’ fee back to the pre-COVID amount.

Senate Bill 1001 would reduce the wine manufacturers’ fee from $1,250 to its previous amount of $750 annually, which was in place before the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure passed the Illinois Senate last year but has yet to pass the House. Lame duck session begins Wednesday and ends Jan. 10.

State Rep. Michael Zalewski, D-Riverside, told The Center Square that lawmakers are working to provide winemakers some relief.

“The winegrowers got swept up in something they did not mean to get swept up in,” Zalewski said. “This is meant to ease the burden on them a little bit. I think we increased fees for a broad range of alcohol growers, and we did not mean for that to be the case.”

Zalewski said a fee reduction would help Illinois’ struggling winemakers.

“I think it will be positive. I think that they [winegrowers] would say these fees are cumbersome and intrusive on their ability to grow their business,” Zalewski said. “If we can do anything to reduce that, it would be helpful.”

Lisa Ellis, director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance, a non-profit group that supports Illinois winemakers, told The Center Square that many of their small business members want a level playing field and pointed to Missouri’s law which caps wine manufacturing fees at $300.

Ellis said easing the burden on the wine manufacturers’ community could positively impact tourism, with tasting rooms and winery tours a significant part of agritourism in Illinois.

Zalewski echoed Ellis.

“I don’t dispute the idea that agritourism, especially when it comes to wine, is powerful for the state’s economy and important,” Zalewski said. “If this helps them with that, then it is all the more reason to get this bill done.”

The measure is expected to receive its final vote in the coming week with a <a href="https://ilga.gov/house/committees/hearing.asp?CommitteeID=2666&GA=102" target="_blank">hearing</a> in the House Executive Committee Thursday.