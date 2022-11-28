Operation Rising Spirit returns, Manteno veterans' home accepting letters

During this holiday season, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs is again offering the opportunity for people to write uplifting notes to veterans as part of its Operations Rising Spirit Campaign.

“It is important for our veterans to know they are honored and appreciated every day,” said Senator Patrick Joyce, D- Essex, in a news release. “The Operation Rising Spirit campaign makes sure that message is relayed.”

Operation Rising Spirit was first launched in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to support residents who were unable to visit with family and friends.

The successful campaign encourages veterans and facilitates their connection with the community through positive, uplifting notes sent to veterans’ homes in Anna, LaSalle, Chicago, Manteno and Quincy.

“I encourage community members and organizations to take a moment and write letters to veterans who deserve our support and well wishes,” Joyce said. “This is a small act of kindness that will be very appreciated, especially with the holiday season approaching.”

To participate, notes may be sent directly to the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Letters will be disseminated equally to the five homes:

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Central Office

833 S. Spring St.

P.O. Box 19432

Springfield, IL 62794-9432

To send to local veterans, the address for the Manteno location is:

The Adjutant Illinois Veterans Home — Manteno

1 Veterans Drive

Manteno, IL 60950

Notes may also be sent directly through the IDVA website at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/yhsn8s7p" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/yhsn8s7p</a>.