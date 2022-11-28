Extension for driver's licenses' expiration dates expires Dec. 1

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that the extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits is set to end Thursday.

White initiated the extension in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. To address the high customer volume caused by the pandemic, White’s office also expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers.

The letter provides driver’s license and ID card holders with a unique PIN to renew online instead of visiting a facility. Customers may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN. They may also visit <a href="https://ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp" target="_blank">ilsos.gov/renewaldlid/eligible.jsp</a> to look up their eligibility status.

White continues to encourage people to conduct other business online at ilsos.gov.

In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.

Customers visiting a Driver Services facility to renew their driver’s license or ID card have the option to make an appointment at one of the 30 appointment facilities, or they can visit a walk-in facility. To determine what facilities require an appointment or to make an appointment, customers should visit <a href="https://ilsos.gov" target="_blank">ilsos.gov</a>. Individuals without internet access may call 844-817-4649 to schedule an appointment.

Only larger facilities require appointments. Many small, rural facilities do not use the appointment system because they do not experience the heavy customer volume that large facilities encounter. These facilities remain accessible to walk-in customers. Some facilities in the Chicago area also continue to serve walk-ins. As a reminder, the U.S.

Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.