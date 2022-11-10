U.S. Rep. Kelly gains 6th term in House

Democratic U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly has gained a sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives as she easily defeated Cissna Park Republican and Army veteran Thomas Lynch.

Kelly won by a wide margin with 66.4% of the vote.

Kelly, of Matteson, will continue to represent Illinois’s 2nd Congressional District, which stretches from the south side of Chicago and reaches down to Danville.

The 2nd District includes portions of eight, mostly northern Illinois counties, including Kankakee, Will, Cook, Ford, Livingston, Iroquois, Champaign and Vermilion.

Kelly, 66, has been the district’s congressional representative since 2013. She served as chair of the Illinois Democratic Party from March 2021 to July 2022.

Lynch is a former Iroquois County Board member. He won a three-way Republican Party primary to face Kelly.

Following the 2020 census, the 2nd District was redrawn, but remained a heavily Democratic Party-populated district.