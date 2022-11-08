Free COVID rapid tests available to order through IDPH

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health is distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital and its Project ACT program.

The announcement comes as 31 counties in Illinois were elevated Thursday to the “medium” community level for COVID-19, including Kankakee County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. IDPH is reporting 14,225 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and 54 deaths since Oct. 28.

Kankakee County’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people is 158.38 for the previous week, according to the CDC. There were 11 local COVID hospitalizations and 3.8% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

Through the Project ACT program, IDPH will be distributing 1 million at-home antigen tests to 200,000 Illinois families in zip codes outside the City of Chicago that are rated high on a Social Vulnerability Index.

Some ZIP codes in Kankakee County are eligible for free COVID-19 rapid tests through the program. Households can find out if they are in an eligible ZIP code and request one package of five tests on a first-come-first-serve basis at <a href="http://accesscovidtests.org" target="_blank">accesscovidtests.org</a>. The tests will be delivered to the home address.

“A positive test early in the course of your illness allows you to protect yourself by providing an opportunity to seek treatment earlier, likely reducing severe disease,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in a news release.

“A positive test also allows you to protect your loved ones and community by knowing when to stay home and not spread the disease to others.”

Vohra is also strongly recommending that all Illinoisans protect themselves by getting fully up-to-date with a COVID-19 bivalent booster shot and a flu shot ahead of the winter respiratory virus season and the holidays.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,823,905 cases, including 35,289 deaths, in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

In counties at the medium community level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised by the CDC to wear a mask in indoor public places and to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent boosters, if eligible.

A total of 24,856,184 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,785 doses, including the bivalent booster and first doses. Since Oct. 28, a reported 194,494 doses were administered in Illinois. More than 1.4 million people in Illinois have received the new bivalent booster dose since it was authorized.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 78% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 70% have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and of the eligible population, more than 11% have received the bivalent booster dose, according to data from the CDC.