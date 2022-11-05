Illinois EPA invests over $70M in wastewater, drinking water projects

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will make more than $70.6 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments and sanitary districts for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (July to September 2022).

Areas in Iroquois and Kankakee counties are among the funding recipients. Those receiving funding locally are St. Anne, Donovan and Gilman. In total, the three communities will receive nearly $5 million.

The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund Program provides low-interest loans which fund wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects.

Eleven of the 13 loans qualified for a total of $11,465,025 in Disadvantaged Community Principal Forgiveness, providing additional benefits to those recipients meeting the loan rules for either the Small Community Rate or Hardship Rate.

“The Illinois EPA’s robust State Revolving Fund programs continue to serve as a valuable resource for communities to address ongoing water infrastructure needs,” said director John J. Kim in a news release.

“Our programs provide a financial solution for funding infrastructure improvements while protecting Illinois’ water resources.”

Illinois EPA’s SRF includes two loan programs, the Water Pollution Control Loan Program, which funds both wastewater and stormwater projects, and the Public Water Supply Loan Program for drinking water projects. Both programs provide funding at a low interest rate of just 1.24 percent for FY23.

The programs receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money and the sale of bonds to form the source of financing for these infrastructure projects.

The state matching funds for FY2020-24 are being provided through Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, thus increasing the funding capacity of both loan programs.

<strong>IROQUIOS COUNTY</strong>

The City of Gilman will receive $718,203.77 [principal forgiveness amount is $359,101.89]. The city will install water main and appurtenances. The project will allow the city to improve a portion of the distribution system, while continuing to provide customers with a safe and adequate supply of water.

The Village of Donovan will receive $1,456,711.54 [principal forgiveness amount is $728,355.77]. The village will install water main, make modifications to the well house for the back-up well, and install a sodium hypochlorite feed system complete with piping, controls and all the necessary appurtenances. This project will help the village provide safe, clean drinking water to residents.

<strong>KANKAKEE COUNTY</strong>

The Village of St. Anne will receive $2,821,745.96 [principal forgiveness amount is $1,250,000]. The village will install water main and all necessary appurtenances to replace undersized water main and eliminate dead ends by adding loops within the system. The village has experienced numerous water main breaks over the past years, resulting in boil orders. These water mains are over 100 years old and have reached the end of their useful life. Replacement of these mains will improve reliability and redundancy within the system.