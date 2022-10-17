KCC event to honor veterans, Secretary of State Jesse White

KANKAKEE — A Soldiers’ Reunion event is being planned at Kankakee Community College in conjunction with Veteran’s Day.

The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and is designed to both honor — and help — veterans of all ages and branches of the service.

The event is being organized by a volunteer committee chaired by Dr. Leonard Porter and co-chaired by Dan Horton, a chaplain with Uplifted Care. Other key organizers include Jason Rodriguez of the Kankakee Community College Veterans Services Department and Maurice Sullivan, coordinator of Student Life and Development at KCC.

Porter said that KCC President Dr. Michael Boyd has given the institution’s full support to help the event succeed.

The activity will feature several speakers, messages and remarks throughout the day, but the core of the activity will be five seminars planned to address concerns veterans may have. The seminars, set for 10:30 a.m. to noon, will discuss suicide prevention among veterans; Post Traumatic Stress Disorder; family life in veterans’ homes; women veterans; and physical health challenges veterans face.

Eric Peterson, founder of Project Headspace and Timing and a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, and Kourtney Hopkins, Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Women Veterans Coordinator, will lead the suicide prevention seminar.

Ben Bydalek, of the Vietnam War Exhibit and Education Center in Melbourne, Fla., along with representatives of the Chicago Heights Veterans’ Center, will direct the PTSD event.

Manuel and Yolanda Gonzalez, a husband-and-wife team, will discuss veterans’ families. Manuel is a retired Air Force veteran.

Marita Tetter, an Army veteran, and Billie Burrell, from a family of veterans, will discuss women veterans.

The Rev. Alan Roundtree, a double amputee, and Joseph Thomas, the drugs and alcohol director of the Brandon House Rehabilitation Center, will discuss the physical challenges veterans face with their health.

The event is free and no one will be turned away, but interested veterans are encouraged to RSVP by contacting Poster at <a href="mailto:portermj44gallert@gmail.com" target="_blank">portermj44gallert@gmail.com</a> or Rodriguez and <a href="mailto:jrodriguez@kcc.edu" target="_blank">jrodriguez@kcc.edu</a> and/or at 815-802-8554.

Later in the day there will be a blessing ceremony where all will receive embroidered shawls that have been donated. The ceremony will be conducted by chaplain Dan Horton of Uplifted Care, himself an Air Force veteran; the Rev. Thomas Ervin, assistant pastor of Kankakee’s Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church; and the Rev. Jaime Canty, a Chicago veteran and the godson of Rosa Parks.

Another major part of the event will honor Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White with a Life Achievement award after lunch. White has said he will attend. White is a veteran himself, having served with the 101st Airborne.

White, 88, has been elected to six terms as Illinois Secretary of State, but he is retiring this year. Porter also hopes to have other honorees at the event.

The Reunion has a substantial list of other activities and speakers.

• Lunch is free and provided by Que-It-Up Barbecue Catering. The lunch, which includes grilled chicken, ribs, pasta and sausage, is in conjunction with the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council.

• The Rev. Jaime Canty will offer a special remembrance for the families of POW/MIA soldiers.

• Ben Bydalek will have a prayer of gratitude, peace and thanksgiving.

• Pastor Jason Perry of Pembroke, the author of nine books, will be the morning keynote speaker.

• The Rev. Dave Robinson of Genesis Community Ministries in Kankakee will give the closing remarks and benediction.

<strong>MISSING COMRADE TABLE CEREMONY</strong>

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, there will be a missing comrade table ceremony in the Iroquois Room. This event is geared toward any family that lost a veteran or had a POW or MIA. Words of comfort will be said by Chaplain Don Horton. KCC student Quante Grant, a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, will recited the Gettysburg Address.

Kumbaya will be sung. Vern Denault and his two sons will sing Amazing Grace. Taps will be played.

Donations are welcome at Project Headspace and Timing, which combats PTSD. Learn more at <a href="https://www.projectheadspaceandtiming.org" target="_blank">projectheadspaceandtiming.org</a>.

<strong>POPCORN FUNDRAISER</strong>

The KCC Veterans’ Association will have a popcorn fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the KCC College Center. Bags of fresh-popped popcorn will be sold for $1.

<strong>KRISPY KREME FUNDRAISER</strong>

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are also being sold as another Veterans’ Association fundraiser. The doughnuts are $10 a dozen. They can be ordered in advance by contacting <a href="mailto:jrodriguez@kcc.edu" target="_blank">jrodriguez@kcc.edu</a> through Nov. 8. Doughnuts can be picked up from 8:30 am. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at the College Center. Additional doughnuts will be available for sale at that time.