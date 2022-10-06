Slone challenges Haas to 4 debates, Haas declines

With Election Day just four weeks away, first-time state representative candidate Erin Slone, D-Park Forest, challenged first-term 79th House District State Rep. Jackie Haas to four more debates — one each week until Nov. 8.

Haas, R-Bourbonnais, declined the request and her campaign spokesperson labeled it as “untimely” as the campaign enters its final stage.

In a press release from Slone’s campaign dated Oct. 4, the reasoning for the debates was cited as “Haas needs to explain her political double-speak to voters.”

“Jackie Haas tells voters one thing and does another, and I think she should have to explain herself to the people she has been fooling this whole time,” Slone said.

“The voting public deserves to hear from both candidates before casting their ballots. I call on Jackie Haas to share a stage with me once a week until Election Day so that the voters can hear firsthand about our priorities and how Jackie Haas is abandoning them.”

The two debated on Sept. 20 at the Kankakee Public Library during a candidate forum hosted by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP. The debated lasted about 45 minutes.

Upon reaching out to Haas for comment on the debate request, campaign chairman Timmy Pawula provided a statement on Haas’ behalf.

“Before my opponent looks to debate others, she should first settle the ongoing debate between her campaign platform and personally held beliefs.

“She cannot claim to be pro-law enforcement in her mailings while promoting legislation abolishing cash bail and making the job of police officers more difficult. With a month left in the election cycle, the request was untimely and indicative of their consistently erratic campaign.”

When asked by the Journal why she felt more debates were necessary, Slone said, “What inspired me is that there is so many important issues that we did not touch on at all during the debate.

“We didn’t talk about plans of budget, pensions, safety and issues surrounding it — we talked about [some of it] but we didn’t talk about what’s going on in the district top to bottom. We didn’t talk about seniors. It’s important for voters to know where we stand — [on the] issues brought up every day when I’m knocking on doors.”

In reference to “double-speak,” Slone said “Jackie Haas claims to support law enforcement, but votes against more police on the streets; she claims to support women, but is radically anti-women’s health care; she claims to support veterans, but votes to slash funding for veterans services.”

“How can you be for these things but not put your vote where your mouth is?”