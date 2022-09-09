Look for tax rebates from state

Illinois residents soon will be seeing tax rebates in their bank accounts, thanks to the Illinois Department of Revenue and Gov. JB Pritzker. The state will begin sending those checks out Monday.

There are two rebates — an individual income tax rebate and a property tax rebate. Taxpayers would’ve had to file a tax return for 2021 to be eligible.

The income tax rebate is $50 per person. Taxpayers also will get $100 per dependent with a maximum of $300. So a married couple with three or more dependents will receive $400 maximum. A married couple with no dependents will get $100.

To be eligible, a single taxpayer would have to earn less than $200,000 per year or $400,000 for joint filers.

The property tax rebate will be 5 percent of a homeowner’s property tax paid in 2021, but that rebate is capped at $300 [or $6,000 property tax].

“It’s not a lot of money, but for some people 300 bucks is 300 bucks,” said Jay Grimes, a licensed tax preparer in Bourbonnais.

Taxpayers also would have had to claim a property tax credit on their 2021 state income tax return.

“There’s not been a lot of talk about the property tax rebate, so people might not know about it,” Grimes said.

Some residents won’t have their rebates sent out automatically, and they would have to send in a form.

“If your only income is social security, you maybe didn’t file a tax return, or someone who has a big pension and pays no taxes,” Grimes said. “A credit isn’t completed because you had no tax for the year.”

In those cases, Illinoisans then have to send in a form IL1040-PTR. It’s available from the Illinois Department of Revenue’s website, and most tax preparers will have it. The form has to be sent in by Oct. 17.

The property tax rebate is just on a taxpayer’s house, the home they live in, and not for any rental property they might own.

Rebates will be sent automatically in the method on the taxpayer’s original income tax refund was sent if it was sent directly by the State of Illinois. If one didn’t receive a refund, did not file an Illinois income tax return or is requesting the property tax rebate separately, then the rebate will be sent a check by mail to the most recent address on file.