Snowy, cold winter ahead?

If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.

“He was using three scientific disciplines, which include solar science, meteorology and climatology,” senior editor Sarah Perrault said.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is calling its <a href="https://www.almanac.com/winter-extended-forecast-farmers-almanac" target="_blank">prediction</a> a “Tale of Two Winters.” The forecast divides the country in two, and Illinois is on the less than ideal side.

“Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters or memorable for all the wrong reasons,” editor Janice Stillman said. “One half of the country will deal with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow, while the other half may feel like winter never really arrives.”

According to the publication, the “lower lakes” region, which includes parts of Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan and parts of the East Coast, the coldest temperatures are expected between early December and late January. The snowiest periods will occur between early December to mid-January.

As for the accuracy of the predictions, Perrault said their track record is pretty good.

“We are traditionally around 80% accurate with some years better and some years worse,” Perrault said. “I believe last year we were a little bit below our average at 72% accurate.”

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center issued its long term forecast as well, calling for the winter months to see above-average precipitation through most of Illinois.

Last winter, temperatures were pretty close to normal in Illinois. After a mild December, Illinoisans endured below average temperatures in January and February.