Daily Journal's Misty Knisely wins IPA's Editor of the Year

The Daily Journal’s former managing editor was honored Friday at the Illinois Press Association’s annual meeting as being the Editor of the Year while serving at the Kankakee-based newspaper.

Misty Knisely, who guided the Journal’s newsroom from fall 2019 until May 2022, was named the state’s top editor for 2021.

The award was presented Friday during the IPA’s awards ceremony in Springfield.

“I am beyond humbled by this award,” Knisely said. “It’s one that would not have been possible without the passion and dedication of the Daily Journal newsroom. I’ve never worked with a better team.”

The Daily Journal was also honored with first place in the general excellence category for newspapers of its size.

In May, Knisely accepted a position in the tourism industry closer to her home in Kokomo, Ind. During her time with the Journal, she brought in staff members Cody Smith, Stephanie Markham, Taylor Leddin-McMaster and Meredith Melland.

With the help of longtime Journal staffers, Knisely was able to successfully continue the paper’s production while working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee Provost, a veteran reporter with the Journal, praised Knisely’s leadership.

“I have worked under several talented managing editors, but Misty was hands-down the most creative and inspirational editor to walk through these doors. It was an honor and a privilege to work with her,” Provost said. “This is well-deserved recognition.”

In addition to Knisely’s accomplishment, the Daily Journal also was awarded within its circulation category. The paper earned third place in the community service category for the “Citizen Spotlight” series. The design desk was awarded first place in single page design and second place in newspaper design.

Photo editor Tiffany Blanchette received first- and fourth-place awards for two portraits. Reporter Stephanie Markham won second place in the Robert M. Cole Award for “Best School Board Coverage” for her ongoing coverage of K-12 school districts in Kankakee County. Reporter Jeff Bonty received third place in the news reporting category for his series on the Kankakee Courthouse shooting.

For more information on IPA, go to <a href="https://www.illinoispress.org" target="_blank">illinoispress.org</a>.