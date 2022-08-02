Rep. Kelly votes to pass Assault Weapons Ban Act

Friday, Congresswoman Robin Kelly voted to pass H.R. 1808, Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2022, which passed by a vote of 217 to 213. The Assault Weapons Ban Act restores and updates the prior assault weapons ban that kept weapons of war out of local communities for a decade before Republicans opposed its renewal.

“Time and again we’ve seen the deadly effects assault weapons have on our communities,” said Kelly.

“I’ve listened to testimony from medical providers across the country about why these weapons of war are so deadly and why victims shot with these weapons often cannot be saved. We have data showing that violence decreases when these weapons are banned. It’s clear that we cannot carry on as is. I voted to pass the assault weapons ban because it will save lives.”

The Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 would:

• Prohibit the sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semiautomatic assault weapons and large capacity ammunition feeding devices

• Update definitions of semiautomatic assault weapons under federal law

• Require that semiautomatic assault weapons be securely stored so that they are not accessible to those who are prohibited from possessing them

• Protect the rights of hunters, gun collectors, farmers, sport shooters, and those who use firearms for selfdefense through exemptions for grandfathered weapons, antiques, most manually operated firearms and more than 2,200 listed firearms that are not affected by its prohibitions.