NorthShore to pay $10.3M in COVID-19 vaccine mandate settlement

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed by health care workers over a Chicago-area university system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Chicago-based NorthShore University HealthSystem has agreed to pay more than 500 current and former health care workers a total of $10,337,500 as part of the terms of the settlement. It’s also changing its policy to accommodate religious exemption requests and rehiring former employees who were fired or forced to resign whose exemption requests were denied.

Represented by the nonprofit religious freedom organization Liberty Counsel, NorthShore employees sued, alleging they were discriminated against because they were denied religious exemptions from the company’s vaccine mandate. The settlement was filed Friday in the federal Northern District Court of Illinois.

What this settlement may mean for health care workers in the Kankakee County region who lost jobs at Riverside Healthcare due to vaccine mandates is not known.

Daniel Suhr, managing attorney of the Liberty Justice Center law firm, which is representing former Riverside employees, wrote in a response to the Journal that the two cases are very similar.

“The nurses and others fired by Riverside stand in the exact same stead as those of NorthShore: they are dedicated professionals who wanted to continue serving their patients without compromising their deepest belief.

“We see this victory for the NorthShore employees as an encouraging precedent for our own care against Riverside,” he said. “We intend to continue to vigorously pursue this case until our clients also receive justice.”

A Monday statement from Riverside read: “It is not appropriate for us to comment on issues pertaining to other organizations, nor can we comment on pending litigation.

“What we can say is we are always going to do what we think is best to protect the health and safety of our patients and employees.”

Liberty Counsel, representing former NorthShore employees, described the settlement relating to mandatory employee COVID vaccination policies as “first-of-its-kind.” Mat Staver, Liberty Counsel’s founder and chairman, said it “should be a wake-up call to every employer that did not accommodate or exempt employees who opposed the COVID shots for religious reasons. Let this case be a warning to employers that violated Title VII.”

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin.

The settlement nearly concludes a conflict that began after NorthShore employees claimed it rejected their religious accommodation requests to its “Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy.” Last October, Liberty Counsel sent a demand letter on behalf of the impacted employees and later filed a class action lawsuit.

While the parties have agreed to the settlement, it still has to be approved by the court. Employees of NorthShore who were denied religious exemptions will receive notice of the settlement and be given an opportunity to comment, object, request to opt out, or submit a claim form for payment within deadlines yet to be established by the court.

The settlement requires NorthShore to change its “no religious accommodations” policy, which it has agreed to do, and provide religious accommodations in every position throughout its company.

Employees who were terminated because their religious exemption requests were denied are now eligible to be rehired, according to the terms of the settlement. They can apply for positions at their previously held seniority level within 90 days of the court approving the final settlement.

“We continue to support system-wide, evidence-based vaccination requirements for everyone who works at NorthShore — Edward-Elmhurst Health and thank our team members for helping to keep our communities safe,” NorthShore’s director of PR, Colette Urban, told The Center Square.

“The settlement reflects implementation of a new system-wide vaccine policy which will include accommodation for team members with approved exemptions, including former employees who are rehired.”

The amount individuals will receive in payments will depend on how many valid and timely claim forms are submitted. If all, or nearly all, affected employees file valid and timely claims, it’s estimated that those who were fired after their religious exemption requests were denied will receive approximately $25,000 each. Those who agreed to get vaccinated in order to keep their jobs will receive about $3,000 each.

The 13 employees who were the lead plaintiffs will receive an additional payment of roughly $20,000 each. Liberty Counsel will receive 20 percent of the settlement amount of $2,061,500 to cover attorney fees and costs.

<em>Daily Journal reporter Lee Provost contributed to this story.</em>