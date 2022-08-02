Gas prices dip in Illinois

The average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois dropped nearly 21 cents from the previous week, and those prices are reflected at local gas stations.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois, the average gasoline prices in Illinois fell 20.9 cents per gallon, averaging $4.61 per gallon on Monday. Prices in Illinois are 75.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Illinois was priced at $3.64 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.99, a difference of $2.35 per gallon.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below. The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Locally, gas prices in Kankakee on Monday ranged from $4.07 per gallon to $4.29 per gallon, according to the gasbuddy.com app. Prices in Bradley ranged from $4.11 to $4.19 per gallon. In Bourbonnais, gas prices ranged from $3.99 to $4.15 per gallon.

In Manteno, according to the gasbuddy.com app, most prices were at $4.35 per gallon, while in Watseka the reported price was $4.29 per gallon at two stations.

“For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” De Haan said. “As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”

Aug. 1, 2021 -- $3.36

Aug. 1, 2020 -- $3.20

Aug. 1, 2019 -- $2.86

Aug. 1, 2018 -- $2.90

Aug. 1 2017 -- $2.29

Aug. 1, 2016 -- $2.14

Aug. 1, 2015 -- $2.64

Aug. 1, 2014 -- $3.58

Aug. 1, 2013 -- $3.82

Aug. 1, 2012 -- $3.79

Price per gallon

<em>Source: GasBuddy</em>