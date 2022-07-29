Relaxing requirements to address teacher shortage?

SPRINGFIELD — A leading education expert is offering some advice to help address Illinois’ ongoing teacher shortage.

According to a recent report from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents, 88 percent of districts in the state reported problems filling teaching jobs and more than 75 percent say the problem is getting worse.

Dan Coupland is dean of the Graduate School of Education and chairman of the education department at Hillsdale College. He said it’s time to revisit what is required of those who lead a K-12 classroom.

“I think that the burden of a certification places perhaps an undue [hardship] on those people who would like to make a career change from whatever they’re doing into teaching,” Coupland said. “That’s especially true in high-need fields, like science or mathematics or a foreign language.”

Currently in Illinois, teaching candidates must apply for a license through the Illinois State Board of Education. The process calls for specific coursework, student teaching experience, and passing scores on licensure exams, among other requirements.

“I’ve seen enough evidence to suggest that a certification is not equal to good teaching,” Coupland said. “I don’t necessarily believe that that is absolutely true that just because a person has a certification, that means they’re going to be a good teacher.”

The state education board does offer an “Approved Alternative Program Process” for those who have not completed traditional teacher preparation programs but have an interest in changing careers and becoming teachers. Coupland argued it makes sense in this environment to make the process as easy as possible.

“You may have a chemist who spends his day working in a lab but has always wanted to share his knowledge and his passion for the subject,” Coupland said. “He can’t afford to quit his job, go back to school and complete a lengthy certification process just in order to get his foot in the door.”

In addition to professionals, Coupland said those with leadership experience in the military also could have qualities that would translate well to the classroom.

“We ought to look for ways in which we can help people who are intelligent and have a disposition to serve make that transition into the classroom and use their gifts in order to help other students learn the content that they need,” Coupland said.

The Florida Department of Education recently announced that military veterans and their spouses could receive five-year vouchers to allow them to teach in the classroom without a teacher’s degree. Officials there report more than 4,300 teaching jobs available as the school year approaches.

The report from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents indicates more than 2,000 positions across the state last year were left open or were filled by “less than qualified” hires.

Coupland notes anyone leading a K-12 classroom should have a college degree and be cleared through a criminal background check. After that, he argued that empowering local administrators to decide who actually should be teaching in the classroom makes sense.

“We should free up administrators to attract and to hire and then to hold accountable those teachers in the classroom,” Coupland said. “I think these choices should be pushed down to the local level where they know the classroom and local educators and leaders can be held accountable for that instruction.”