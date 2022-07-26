Study: Ill. River waters rising

Higher water levels and longer-lasting flooding in the Upper Mississippi and Illinois rivers are among the changes noted in a new report that outlines widespread and regional shifts in the waterways.

The study was produced by the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program, a partnership of federal and state agencies, and analyzed nearly 30 years of data.

“This is definitely a trend that managers have their eye on and it has implications,” said U.S. Geological Survey scientist Kristen Bouska. “From the management side, we often think about water driving erosion and sedimentation. That also has a lot of implication on actual species and their populations and how they respond to that high water.”

In addition, many areas along the waterways lost floodplain forest cover over the past decade, due in part to flooding.

“When these big, mature trees die, they open up all this light into the flood plain, and we have a few non-native species that really take advantage,” Bouska said. “Once they're in there, they sort of dominate and it's very hard to get that tree cover back.”

The study also paints a fuller picture on how invasive carp has affected the Upper Mississippi and Illinois rivers. The report indicates that in places where the carp have taken hold, they're dominating quickly.

“I think there's some strong research that has really illuminated the effects of invasive carp, particularly on the food web,” Bouska said. “We're starting to see changes in their prey. A lot of juvenile fishes rely on these same resources. There's some suspicion out there that a broad suite of fish can be impacted, but we might not be able to see that yet.”

In the northern part of the Mississippi, the report indicates an improvement in water clarity, while in Illinois some problems remain.

“On the Illinois River, there's been harmful algal blooms, which is alarming,” Bouska said. “More states are seeing these kind of events that are harmful to people. You can't use the water, you can't swim.”

Researchers found concentrations of nutrients, like nitrogen and phosphorus, remain high and exceed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency benchmarks. Total phosphorus numbers, though, have declined in many areas.

“In the northern reaches, we've had this kind of improvement in conditions of aquatic vegetation and water clarity,” Bouska said. “Further south, we have the invasive carp impacting our ecosystem. There's positive things and then there's less positive things going on in the system.”

This is the third “Status and Trends” report from the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program. Previous reports were released in 1998 and 2008.

