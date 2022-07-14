Pritzker appoints Dr. Sameer Vohra to lead state health department

There’s a new acting director for the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Dr. Sameer Vohra will take the helm.

“Dr. Vohra is accomplished in every sense of the word,” Pritzker said in a statement. “His experience and education transcend sectors and fields, bringing a well-rounded perspective to this agency. As a leader in state and national health policy, I have absolute confidence in Dr. Vohra’s ability to continue shaping a stronger IDPH for the 21st century.”

Vohra is replacing perhaps one of the most recognizable IDPH directors in the state’s history in Dr. Ngozi Ezike. Dr. Ezike became a familiar face as a result of the nearly daily press conferences during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vohra is a general pediatrician who holds degrees in law and public policy, according to a news release. He currently serves the State of Illinois as the interim chair of the Children’s Mental Health Partnership and is an associate professor of pediatrics, public health, medical humanities, and law at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine (SIU-SOM).

Any appointment to state agencies must be approved by the Illinois Senate.

“Governor Pritzker, along with the dedicated staff of IDPH, have served our State admirably during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Vohra said in a statement. “I am honored to lead this agency into the future, continuing to keep us safe from emerging illnesses, supporting our public health workers, and promoting wellness in every community across Illinois.”

The governor’s office says Vohra also serves on IDPH’s Illinois State Board of Health, the Illinois Medicaid Advisory Committee, the Governor’s Rural Affairs Council, and recently completed a term on the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund Steering Committee.

The former director, Dr. Ezike, left the department earlier this year. In March, she said she had no immediate plans on what she would do next and wanted to take some time to be with her family.

In April, Ezike took a job as CEO of the Sinai Health System. That raised questions about whether the move violates the state’s prohibition on executive agency directors taking jobs with organizations that get state contracts. The Better Government Association reports a state inspector general is investigating.

IDPH has been led on an interim basis by Amaal Tokars, PhD., the department’s assistant director, since Ezike left in March.