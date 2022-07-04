Illinoisans still traveling this Independence Day, despite gas prices

Record high fuel prices in Illinois have made an impact on the day-to-day lives of Illinoisans. One expert says this has not affected the number of travelers set to hit the road this weekend.

Illinois fuel prices have reached record highs in 2022. The average price for a gallon of regular gas is $5.391, more than $2 up from $3.357 at this time last year.

Even with some of the highest fuel costs in the nation, Nicholas Jarmusz of AAA says he still expects a large number of Illinoisans to hit the road this holiday weekend.

"We are expecting that nationwide and here in Illinois that it is going to be a very busy travel weekend," Jarmusz told The Center Square. "It is expected to be the second-highest travel volume that we have on record for an Independence Day holiday weekend."

Jarmusz also said that many travelers had to adjust their budgets to account for the high fuel prices.

"Even with the high prices, people are going to still go," Jarmusz said. "They will find ways to trim other aspects of their travel budget or their household budget."

AAA says its records show no connection between the high gas prices and holiday travel.

"There has never been a direct correlation in our records of gas prices and travel," Jarmusz said. "Especially for a holiday weekend."

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.857, more than .50 cents lower than the Illinois average of $5.391.

Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA, said no matter what, people want to travel.

“Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase and it’s not tapering off,” Haas said. “People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much-needed vacation.”

AAA predicts that 2.6 million Illinoisans will travel 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend. That’s nearly 4% more than last year’s holiday and just shy of those seen in 2019.