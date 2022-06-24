Supreme Court of Illinois Committee on Equality creates six subcommittees

The Supreme Court of Illinois Committee on Equality announced Friday the creation of six subcommittees whose focus will be to concentrate on several precise and specific issues related to bringing equality and facilitating trust in the court system.

The Supreme Court of Illinois Committee on Equality was formed in 2015 to advance the Court’s commitment to a judicial system free of bias in which every user and employee of the court could feel fairly treated, safe and respected, and to promote equality and fairness in the administration of justice and facilitate a high level of trust and public confidence in the courts and its judicial officers.

“Illinois Courts have a long history of promoting equality and fairness in the administration of justice and facilitating a high level of public trust in the courts,” Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said. “The Committee and its newly formed subcommittees will be an important part of ensuring that progress continues.”

The Supreme Court of Illinois Committee is chaired by the Honorable Joseph G. McGraw of the 17th Judicial Circuit. Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. serves as the Supreme Court Liaison to the Committee. The appointed members are a diverse mix of judges and attorneys from all around the state.

The Supreme Court of Illinois Committee on Equality subcommittees are as follows:

• Disparate Impact of Court Rules

• Diversity of Judges and Staff in the Court System

• Education

• Jury Diversity

• Pronoun and Preferred Name Usage

• Public Communications

The subcommittees will convene on a regular basis and will report ideas, progress and suggestions to the overall Committee on Equality at the regular Committee meetings throughout the year.

The goal of the subcommittees is to create ideas and suggestions that can be ultimately submitted to the Illinois Supreme Court to address the areas of each of the subcommittee’s focus.

The full list of individuals appointed to the Committee and their terms can be found at <a href="https://www.illinoiscourts.gov/courts/supreme-court/committees-and-commissions" target="_blank">illinoiscourts.gov</a>.