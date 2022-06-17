Appointments still required at Bradley drivers' facility

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that appointments are required at 13 larger Illinois Driver Services facilities – including the Bradley facility at 111 Village Square Shopping Plaza – for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Vehicle services, such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title, do not require an appointment.

The extension for expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits is set to expire on July 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

White continues to encourage people to conduct business online at ilsos.gov, which may reduce or eliminate the need for visiting a Driver Services facility in person. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card (if lost or stolen), changing an address, ordering a driving record and purchasing license plate stickers.

Customers may visit <a href="http://ilsos.gov" target="_blank">ilsos.gov</a> to schedule an appointment. New appointment slots will be available each morning.

Seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers will be served as walk-ins at all of the designated appointment facilities. They also have the option to make an appointment.

For those without internet access, the Secretary of State is partnering with the Chicago Lighthouse to provide an appointment hotline, which the public may call at 844-817-4649. The Chicago Lighthouse’s contact centers offer career opportunities for people who are blind, visually impaired, disabled, veterans and economically disadvantaged.

Only larger facilities require appointments. Many small, rural facilities do not use the appointment system because they do not experience the heavy customer volume that large facilities encounter.

These appointment-based facilities have the same standardized days and hours of operation: Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

All Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth.