Summit to address worker shortage

SPRINGFIELD – Similar to many other sectors of the economy, manufacturing is facing worker shortages.

The Illinois Manufacturers Association and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center are holding a summit this week in an effort to come up with solutions to the shortage.

The summit comes after a new <a href="https://ima-net.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/IMAEFWorkforceTourReport_06-02-22.pdf" target="_blank">report</a> highlighted several common themes causing the shortage, including a lack of interest in manufacturing careers across numerous demographics.

There were also difficulties identifying and recruiting employees, problems retaining workers amid an upcoming wave of retirements, and a skills gap resulting in a need to focus on basic math, reading and literacy.

Manufacturing officials toured the state for six weeks last fall that brought together educators, business advocacy groups, employers and local manufacturers to discuss the issue. The group made numerous stops, including in Rockford, Effingham and Metro East.

“Solving the labor challenge for Illinois manufacturers is going to take an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to make sure we meet the changing demands and skills needed to keep this industry thriving,” said David Boulay, IMEC president. “That includes businesses, schools and even parents, helping understanding and seeing the opportunity for careers in their communities for manufacturing that are high-skilled, high-wage jobs.”

Solutions offered by the IMA include state-funded financial incentives to support the stability of the state’s manufacturing workforce and changes to the state’s public education system to better meet the needs of an ever-changing workforce.

The IMA also said the state must find ways to provide student loan forgiveness for students who stay in their communities after high school to work in the manufacturing sector.

Statewide, manufacturing generates more than $304 billion in economic output, contributing 12 percent to the state’s gross domestic product.