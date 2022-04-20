New law supports environment, soybean growers

A measure supported by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, which incentivizes the use of biodiesel was signed into law on Tuesday.

“Illinois is the No. 1 state in soybean production,” Joyce said. “This measure helps support over 46,000 soybean growers while also protecting our environment.”

The Joyce-supported law puts Illinois on a path from B11 toward B20 (20% biodiesel, 80% petroleum diesel) over four years.

The U.S. Department of Energy found that using B20 diesel blends reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 15%.

This legislation increases the threshold that biodiesel blend levels need to be above in order to qualify for a tax incentive to B20 by April 1, 2026. The qualifying blend levels will gradually increase to B14 in 2024 and B17 in 2025 before reaching B20 in 2026. The legislation also takes into account blending during colder winter months by reducing the standard to B11.

Senate Bill 157 takes effect immediately.