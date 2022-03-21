State grants awarded to local school libraries

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $1.4 million in FY2022 School District Library Grant Program awards to 672 public school districts. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants.

“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are critical in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”

From FY22 appropriations approved by the General Assembly and Gov. JB Pritzker, school library grants were awarded based on a formula of $.885 per student, with a minimum grant award of $850.

The School District Library Grant Program is used for fiction and/or non-fiction books, educational CDs and DVDs, library subscriptions, electronic resources, new computers and Wi-Fi connectivity improvements.

Information concerning the grant program can be found at <a href="http://ilsos.gov/departments/library/grants/schoolpercapgrant.html" target="_blank">ilsos.gov</a>.

<strong>Ashkum</strong>

Central Community Unit School District #4: $850

<strong>Beecher</strong>

Beecher Unit School District 200U: $905.90

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

Bourbonnais Elementary SD #53: $1,898.71

<strong>Bradley</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District #307: $1,599.72

Bradley Bradley Elementary School District 61: $1,081.56

<strong>Braidwood</strong>

Reed-Custer CUSD 255U: $1,093.51

<strong>Cissna Park</strong>

Cissna Park Community Unit School District #6: $850

<strong>Clinton</strong>

Clinton CUSD #15: $1,357.63

<strong>Coal City</strong>

Coal City CUSD #1: $1,671.77

<strong>Donovan</strong>

Donovan Community Unit School District 3: $850

<strong>Elwood</strong>

Elwood CCSD #203: $850

<strong>Gardner</strong>

Gardner-South Wilmington Twp. H. S. Dist. #73: $850

<strong>Gilman</strong>

Iroquois West Community Unit School District #10: $850

<strong>Grant Park</strong>

Grant Park CUSD #6: $850

<strong>Herscher</strong>

Herscher CUSD #2: $1,365.32

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

Kankakee SD 111: $3,550.86

<strong>Manhattan</strong>

Manhattan Elementary School District 114: $1,382.37

<strong>Manteno</strong>

Manteno CUSD 5: $1,533.91

<strong>Milford</strong>

Milford Area Public Schools District 124: $850

<strong>Paxton</strong>

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Unit #10: $1,082.33

<strong>Peotone</strong>

Peotone CUSD 207U: $1,068.15

<strong>Saint Anne</strong>

Saint Anne Community Consolidated High SD 302: $850

Saint Anne Saint Anne CCSD No. 256: $850

<strong>Watseka</strong>

Iroquois County Community Unit School District #9: $850

<strong>Wilmington</strong>

Wilmington CUSD 209U: $970.98