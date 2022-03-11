Illinois license, ID expirations extended through July 31

Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until July 31, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said.

The previous extension was set to end on March 31. Now, expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits will remain valid until July 31.

This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

White’s office has expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers. The letter provides driver’s license and ID card holders with a unique PIN needed to renew online ay <a href="https://www.ilsos.gov" target="_blank">ilsos.gov</a> instead of visiting a facility. Customers may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN.

Customers who must visit a facility include first-time driver’s license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers ages 75 and older who are required by state law to visit a facility when renewing their license. Those required need to make an appointment and can do so at the Bradley office at 111 Village Square by calling 815-933-1713.

White noted his office is also extending the expiration dates of Restricted Driving Permits (RDPs) to July 31 for those that expired on or after December 1, 2021, through July 30, 2022.

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.