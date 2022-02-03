CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker says changes to mask mandates could be coming soon

SPRINGFIELD – Illinoisans should stay tuned for an announcement on the state’s indoor mask mandate, Gov. JB Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference Tuesday, although he declined to say specifically what changes might be coming.

When pressed for what metrics the state is watching, Pritzker pointed to hospitalizations, although he did not say what thresholds would need to be met for changes to be triggered to the mask mandate.

As of Monday night, hospitalizations had dropped drastically across the state from a recent January peak driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The 2,634 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients statewide as of Monday night were down from the more than 7,300 in use on a single day in January.

Intensive care bed use for COVID-19 had fallen from a Jan. 12 peak of 1,177 to 464 as of Monday night, although Illinois Department of Public Health Data showed 70 of 73 available beds in southern Illinois were occupied.

Approximately 63 percent of Illinois’ population was fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, with nearly 70 percent having received at least one dose.

Pritzker has faced increasing pressures to issue new mask guidance in recent weeks as other Democratic-led states such as California and New Jersey have announced plans to roll back mask mandates. As well, a ruling from a Sangamon County judge has thrown his authority to issue school mask mandates into question.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, aired concerns about what he called a “go it alone” approach from the governor to the pandemic response.

The announcement is coming soon, Pritzker said, but the fact that schools often serve as a central community hub makes the decision on how to approach masking mandates more difficult.

“And so we've got to be very careful about how we remove those mask mandates, and also making sure the schools are doing what's responsible,” he said.

On Friday, Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order invalidating the mask and vaccine mandates for public schools. The ruling applied to approximately 170 school districts that were sued by parents and students.

Pritzker urged school districts not included on the list of those being sued to continue the course with the current mitigations as the state awaits the decision from the 4<sup>th</sup> District Court of Appeals.

* * *

<strong>SCHOOL MASK MANDATE STAY:</strong> Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration are asking a state appellate court to set aside a lower court order from late Friday that invalidated the mask and vaccine mandates that the state imposed last year for public schools.

On Friday, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow granted a temporary restraining order blocking schools from enforcing those mandates, saying the mitigation rules amounted to a kind of “quarantine” and that the Pritzker administration overstepped its bounds by issuing those mandates through emergency rules.

Beginning in August 2021, Pritzker issued a series of executive orders related to the reopening of public schools. They included a requirement that schools enforce a <a href="https://www.illinois.gov/government/executive-orders/executive-order.executive-order-number-18.2021.html">mask mandate</a> for all students, staff and visitors; that they require all school personnel either be <a href="https://www.illinois.gov/government/executive-orders/executive-order.executive-order-number-22.2021.html">vaccinated</a> or submit to weekly testing, and that they <a href="https://www.illinois.gov/government/executive-orders/executive-order.executive-order-number-03.2022.html">exclude from school premises</a> for specified periods of time any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who has.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education then issued a series of emergency rules to implement the executive orders.

Parents, students and, in some cases, teachers sued roughly 170 school districts across the state seeking to block those mandates. Those cases were eventually consolidated and transferred to Sangamon County.

In her ruling Friday, Grischow said that at the time the emergency rules were issued, the Department of Public Health had known about COVID-19 for well over a year and a half and that vaccines had been around for more than nine months. She then questioned why the rules could not have been developed under the normal process which would have allowed for public comment and legislative review.

She also noted that state law gives the Department of Public Health authority to issue vaccine mandates. But in this case, IDPH did not issue such a mandate, the governor did, and then the State Board of Education issued rules to carry out the governor’s order – something she said was an improper delegation of an executive branch agency’s authority.

She also found that exclusion from school buildings was a form of quarantine, and under state law, people who are ordered quarantined have a right to challenge the order in court and receive due process.

Her order strikes down several provisions of the emergency rules IDPH and ISBE issued in September and specifically restrains the agencies from requiring school districts to enforce mask mandates without a lawful quarantine order from a local health department.

As of Monday afternoon, the 4<sup>th</sup> District Court of Appeals had not yet ruled on the motion for an emergency stay.

* * *

<strong>EXPRESSWAY SHOOTINGS:</strong> Gov. JB Pritzker appeared with Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly in Chicago Monday, Feb. 7, to outline actions taken and arrests made in expressway shootings.

Pritzker and Kelly said more than 20 arrests have been made in recent months related to expressway shootings and crime, including three first-degree murder charges, one involuntary manslaughter, three attempted murders, and other crimes.

While they were in the news conference, however, a shooting occurred on the Dan Ryan expressway, <a href="https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/2/7/22922059/person-hurt-in-dan-ryan-expressway-shooting-at-canalport">according to the Chicago Sun-Times</a>.

Kelly said expressway shootings have increased because of the prevalence of cameras – from doorbell cameras to store security systems – almost everywhere else, other than expressways. Putting cameras there can help deter the shootings, he said.

The state has installed 99 cameras with license plate readers on the Dan Ryan expressway in Chicago, where many of the shootings have occurred, with “hundreds more” cameras coming.

In recent weeks, the ISP has worked with the Chicago Police Department, Homeland Security and local law enforcement agencies, Pritzker said, leading to the 20 arrests.

Kelly said the agency increased patrol presence on Chicago expressways by over 150 percent at “peak criminal activity times.” Since October, that has led to nearly 5,000 traffic stops, 132 DUI arrests, 69 firearm recoveries and 133 criminal arrests in the Chicago area.

The Monday news conference touting the Pritzker administration’s approach came as he and Democrats in the General Assembly have faced consistent attacks from Republican lawmakers and political opponents amid the recent rise in violent crime.

Republicans have painted a criminal justice reform bill passed one year ago in January as a contributing factor to rising crime rates. That bill, known as the SAFE-T Act, overhauls police certification, reforms use-of-force standards, improves police accountability and abolishes cash bail beginning in 2023 in favor of a system that prioritizes risk of re-offending over an offender’s ability to afford release.

The GOP has introduced a package of bills looking to create mandatory minimums for certain violent crime offenses and to create a special, $125 million grant fund to beef up officer hiring and retainment efforts.

In recent budgets, Pritzker said his administration has increased funding for ISP officers to retrieve illegally owned guns and to hire new ISP cadets, including 300 in the upcoming fiscal year.

He also touted violence interruption spending, which he’s more than doubled in his tenure, an increase made possible due to hundreds of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 response funding.

* * *

<strong>RETAIL CRIME BILLS:</strong> Attorney General Kwame Raoul appeared with the president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association Monday, Feb. 7, to outline a proposed legislative package taking aim at organized retail crime.

Warning of “criminal rings” and “illicit trade,” Raoul, appearing with IRMA President Rob Karr, differentiated what he referred to as “organized retail crime” and the types of retail theft committed by “ragtag, low-level offenders.”

The legislative package addressing organized retail crime has not yet been drafted. But Raoul and Karr said it will aim to define organized retail crime in law, allowing prosecutors greater leeway to charge those participating in it, while also holding online marketplaces accountable and aiming to provide more state funding to address organized retail crime.

Raoul touted an organized retail crime task force overseen by his office, a public-private collaboration that includes retailers, online marketplaces, law enforcement agencies and state’s attorneys. Its first major bust was announced in early December, when over $1 million of stolen goods were recovered after an unrelated weapons arrest in Chicago.

But law enforcement alone can’t stop organized retail crime, Raoul said. The effort must also include retailers, online retailer platforms and lawmakers.

According to a news release, in the new proposal, prosecutors would be given wider discretion to bring charges regardless of where the crime takes place, meaning if the conspiracy, theft, and selling all occurred in different jurisdictions, each jurisdiction would have the ability to prosecute the entire crime.

The AG would also have the ability to prosecute via a statewide grand jury.

Online third-party sellers would be required to verify the identity of high-volume sellers using bank account numbers, taxpayer IDs or other information, and to suspend sellers for non-compliance.

The plan would also require the courts to give retail crime theft victims seven days’ notice of a court hearing.

The proposal also calls for an unspecified amount of funding, according to a news release, to create new positions in the AG’s office and various state’s attorney offices to investigate and prosecute retail theft and illicit trade.

* * *

<strong>BUDGET PROPOSED:</strong> Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday offered a $45.4 billion general revenue budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year that would include new spending on education and health care while also providing about $1 billion in temporary tax relief that he said would soften the impact of inflation on Illinois consumers.

In his budget address delivered from the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Pritzker claimed credit for the state being in its best fiscal condition in decades.

The overall budget plan is about $1.6 billion, or 3.4 percent, smaller than what officials expect the state to spend in the current fiscal year. But officials also expect the state to end this fiscal year on June 30 with a $1.7 billion surplus, money Pritzker proposes to spend paying down the state’s pension debt and shoring up its “rainy day” fund, among other uses.

Budget officials currently project the state to take in $45.8 billion in revenue during the year, which includes $4 billion in federal funds and nearly $2 billion in statutory transfers into the general fund from other funds, such as lottery and marijuana revenues.

Included in the budget are initiatives aimed at expanding the state’s health care workforce. Among those is a $25 million program called the Pipeline for the Advancement of Healthcare, or PATH, workforce program to help community colleges train nurses, technicians and other high-demand health care personnel.

It also includes a $180 million Healthcare Workforce Initiative directed at hospitals, clinics and other providers to pay for staff bonuses, continuing education, training and staff retention and recruitment.

Some other highlights of the budget proposal include increased funding for all levels of education – early childhood, K-12 and higher education – as well as increased funding for human services like foster care, mental health and disability services; and funding to train and hire 300 new Illinois State Police officers.

And, as the administration had announced earlier, the plan calls for a one-year holiday from the state’s 1 percent grocery tax, a one-year cancellation of the scheduled inflationary increase in the motor fuel tax and a 5 percent property tax rebate to an estimated 2 million qualifying homeowners that would be in addition to the property tax credit they can claim on their income taxes.

This year’s speech was also Pritzker’s first major public address of his re-election campaign and portions of it took on a decidedly political tone, taking credit for the state’s improved financial condition while brushing aside his opponents and critics.

“What a self-indulgent position the cynics take, always opposing what's in the best interest of the people of Illinois, if they think it will advance their political standing,” he said. “…During this budget cycle especially, seats at the grownup table will be off limits to those who aren't working in the public's best interests.”

* * *

<strong>PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS:</strong> Illinois’ largest general revenue fund expenses continue to be K-12 education and pensions. The latter will make up 20.7 percent of the proposed general revenue spending in the upcoming budget, or about $9.6 billion.

The governor has proposed adding another $500 million to the pension payment beyond what is required by law in fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

That’s notable, because previous governors have been widely criticized for shortchanging the pension system – something Pritzker proposed, then quickly abandoned, in his first year in office. Critics often point out that the state law governing pension payments already shortchanges the system from what accountants suggest should be paid into it.

The governor proposed spending $300 million of the surplus from the current fiscal year to pay down pensions, with $200 million added to the statutory payment in the upcoming budget.

The governor’s office estimated the $500 million increase beyond statutory amounts would reduce unfunded liabilities – which sit at about $130 billion – by about $1.8 billion. A pension buyout program previously approved by the General Assembly has reduced that liability by about $1.4 billion, according to the governor’s office.

* * *

<strong>BUDGET REACTION:</strong> The governor’s speech and budget proposal also drew predictably partisan reactions from Republicans, including Jesse Sullivan, a GOP candidate for governor, who called the proposed tax relief package “nothing more than attempted bribery” and “a classic election year tactic.”

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, also issued a statement criticizing the budget plan.

“The governor’s budget address is always a wish-list, and this year it’s clear that the governor wishes to be reelected,” he said. “The budget laid out by Gov. Pritzker today is packed with gimmicks and one-time tricks, but no structural reforms.”

Meanwhile Democrats, who control both chambers of the General Assembly with supermajorities, universally praised the budget plan.

“I’m not accustomed to good news in a budget speech,” Senate President Don Harmon, of Oak Park, said in a separate statement. “This is a budget proposal unlike any I’ve seen in my time in the Senate. It speaks to the work we’ve done, together, to bring stability to our state finances. That stability allows us to invest back in our state and provide relief to those hit hardest by the pandemic and associated economic downturn.”

Industry groups, on the other hand, had mixed reactions to Pritzker’s budget plan.

Health care groups like the Illinois Primary Health Care Association and the Illinois Medical Society praised the budget plan for investing in the state’s health care workforce and Pritzker’s plan to pay down past-due bills in the state employee health insurance program.

But the Transportation for Illinois Coalition, made up of business, labor and infrastructure groups, warned that canceling the scheduled increase in the motor fuel tax could have a long-term impact on future road construction and maintenance.

And Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association President and CEO Michael Jacobson issued a statement saying he was disappointed that the budget plan did not include any additional relief for the hospitality and tourism industry, which he said was particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers will spend the next several weeks holding committee hearings with state agency officials in order to craft a final budget plan. They are scheduled to wrap up their work by April 8, leaving them time to campaign for reelection ahead of the June 28 primaries.

* * *

<strong>BLACK, LATINO CAUCUS REACTION:</strong> Members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus and Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus voiced their overall support for Gov. GB Pritzker’s budget in separate news conferences Wednesday, but said they will continue to push to address the lack of access to health care, affordable housing, economic development, and high quality education for Black and brown communities in Illinois.

Illinois Senate Black Caucus Chair Robert Peters, D-Chicago, and Latino Legislative Caucus Chair Sen. Karina Villa, D-West Chicago, said Pritzker’s budget is a fair starting point.

“This budget is at a good place, and considering the circumstances, it reflects a more optimistic outlook than where we were a year ago,” Peters said. “The budget proposal certainly takes into account the improved circumstances of our state’s economic and fiscal situations, and it’s a good place to begin the process of drafting our first budget that puts us on the road to economic recovery during this pandemic.”

Villa and Peters, in separate appearances, praised the investment of $240 million in new money for the Reimagine Public Safety Act for increased funding for community-based violence intervention programs, behavioral health programs and trauma recovery.

Peters also pushed for the full implementation of the SAFE-T Act, a criminal justice reform passed in January last year.

The proposed budget includes funding for the Illinois Supreme Court’s requested $26 million to establish comprehensive pretrial services in the 63 counties that lack such services. It includes another $10 million in new appropriations from the Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board to pay for the obligations associated with the SAFE-T Act.

Peters said he supported housing assistance that includes $10 million for eviction mitigation, and $40 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Villa praised a one-year proposed vacation on the 1 percent grocery tax, as well as a proposal to cancel an anticipated 2.2 cent increase to the state’s motor fuel tax for the current fiscal year.

Leaders of the two caucuses said they will continue to work to improve opportunities for their constituents as they negotiate the budget.

* * *

<strong>COMPTROLLER RESPONSE:</strong> Comptroller Susana Mendoza said she expects the state’s credit rating to improve and the remaining bill backlog reduced under Gov. JB Pritzker’s $45.4 billion proposed budget.

Another credit rating upgrade would be noteworthy, as the state had gone 23 years without receiving such a vote of confidence from a ratings agency at the time it was <a href="https://www.capitolnewsillinois.com/NEWS/moodys-upgrades-illinois-credit-rating">upgraded by Moody’s Investors Service</a> in June 2021.

The state's unpaid bill backlog, which climbed to $16.7 billion during the budget impasse between former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic leaders of the General Assembly, now sits at about $2.9 billion.

That equates to the state paying its bills on a cycle of about 15 days, whereas the oldest voucher at the height of the impasse was 500 days old. That’s a fact Pritzker noted in his speech in which he specifically credited Mendoza by name.

Mendoza credited the governor for his attention to the backlog, including allocating $898 million to pay down overdue health insurance bills. She said paying down the backlog avoids late payment interest that totaled hundreds of millions of dollars annually at the height of the impasse.

Mendoza succeeded Leslie Munger, a Republican appointed by Rauner, by winning a special election in 2016.

The Democrat and former Chicago city clerk was a frequent critic of Rauner, publicizing her lack of autonomy over state finances due to consent decrees and court orders which mandated her to pay certain bills with the state’s dwindling finances during the height of the impasse.

She won reelection in 2018 and has continued to prioritize the timely payment of bills.

“I don’t think anyone would have thought this was possible five years ago,” Mendoza said of the proposed budget in a phone call with Capitol News Illinois Wednesday. “We’ve made incredible strides, incredible progress.”

She also praised the governor and state legislative leaders for paying down $3.2 billion in pandemic-related borrowing early. In 2020, Illinois borrowed the money from the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility due to revenue shortfalls associated with the pandemic. It was repaid in January.

If the budget is passed and signed into law, Mendoza said, “there is no doubt in my mind” that Illinois’ credit score will once again improve.

<em>Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.</em>