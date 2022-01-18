DMV closure extended for another week

Citing “continued high numbers of COVID-19 cases statewide,” state officials have extended the closure of driver services facilities — including the Bradley location — by an additional week.

Facilities are now set to reopen for in-person transactions on Monday, Jan. 24, pending a decrease in COVID cases, according to a press release from Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office. The initial closure, which began on Jan. 3, was slated to run through Jan. 17.

Online services continue to remain available.

Driver services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

According to the press release, the move was made “after careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution.”

“The health and safety of employees and the public remain my top priority, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus,” White said in the release. “We are pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in COVID-19 cases and, if this trend continues, we will reopen Jan. 24 for face-to-face transactions.”

White noted that Commercial Driver’s License facilities in Rockford, Springfield and Marion will open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for CDL services only.

White continues to encourage the public to visit ilsos.gov as some services will be available as online transactions, including the following:

• Renewing a license plate sticker.

• Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (you may call 217-785-1424 to confirm eligibility or to obtain a PIN).

• Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.

• Obtaining a driver record abstract.

• Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

In addition, the Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline remains available at 800-252-8980.

Customers with issues involving administrative hearings can email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793- 3722 or 217-782-7065.

White has extended all driver’s licenses and ID card expiration dates to March 31.

For CDLs and commercial learner’s permits set to expire on Nov. 1, 2021, or after, the state has extended the expiration date to Jan. 31.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

For more information, visit <a href="http://ilsos.gov" target="_blank">ilsos.gov</a>.