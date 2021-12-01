Lincoln Presidential Library hosting statewide art contest

Children are getting a chance to use their artistic talents to explore the importance of self-expression through the annual statewide art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education.

The theme of the contest is “Survival Through Self-Expression.” Illinois students from kindergarten through high school have the freedom to interpret it as they want and create any two-dimensional art, such as a drawing, painting or collage.

The contest has four age groups: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade, and high school.

Entries must be mailed no later than Dec. 17. The winners will be announced Feb. 12, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

Each age group will have a winner and two runners-up, all of whom will have their work displayed at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum from Feb. 12 to March 18. The artwork chosen as “best of show” will be used on a poster sent to all schools during Illinois Arts Education Week, March 14-18.

The winner will also be recognized at an ISBE board meeting, and a framed copy will hang in the board office.

“Children grow stronger when they can express their hopes, fears, ideas and talents. We’re excited to see how students explore this powerful idea in the art they submit,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Submissions may be up to 11X14 inches and cannot feature copyrighted characters such as Batman. More details are available at <a href="http://www.bit.ly/ALPLM-ArtContest" target="_blank">bit.ly/ALPLM-ArtContest</a>.

The contest, presented in cooperation with the Illinois Art Education Association, is open for Illinois students from kindergarten through high school. Entries do not have to be submitted via schools; youth groups, home-educated children or anyone else can participate. All that is required is that the artist is a student at any public, private, alternative or home-school in Illinois.