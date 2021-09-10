Shaw Local

PODCAST: What does the energy bill do?

By Peter Hancock

In our latest Capitol Cast, Jerry Nowicki and Peter Hancock analyze the massive energy overhaul bill that passed out of the House during a one-day return to session. Plus, a tribute to the heroes of 9/11.

<iframe src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1122530923&amp;color=%23ff5500&amp;auto_play=false&amp;hide_related=false&amp;show_comments=true&amp;show_user=true&amp;show_reposts=false&amp;show_teaser=true" frameborder="no" scrolling="no" width="100%" height="166"></iframe>

<div style="font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc; line-break: anywhere; word-break: normal; overflow: hidden; white-space: nowrap; text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif; font-weight: 100;"><a style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;" title="Capitol News Illinois" href="https://soundcloud.com/user-592090129-621623053" target="_blank">Capitol News Illinois</a> · <a style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;" title="Powering Forward" href="https://soundcloud.com/user-592090129-621623053/powering-forward" target="_blank">Powering Forward</a></div>