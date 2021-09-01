Gov. Pritzker signs legislation into law

Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> This is part of the Daily Journal’s ongoing series following the 102nd General Assembly. This year’s session resulted in more than 660 bills being sent to Gov. JB Pritzker to either be signed or vetoed, whether outright or via inaction.

HB 4

Allows the use of e-learning days when a school is selected to be a polling place.

<strong>Effective</strong>: June 1, 2022

HB 132

Allows all state agencies to recognize and accept the certifications of minority-owned and women-owned businesses certified by the City of Chicago, Cook County or other entities approved by the Business Enterprise Council.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 1711

Bans the use of “puppy mills” by registered pet stores.

<strong>Effective</strong>: 180 days after becoming law

HB 1926

Repeals the City and Village Tuberculosis Sanitariums Division of the Illinois Municipal Code. There are no longer any Tuberculosis Sanitarium districts remaining in Illinois.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 1954

Designates the first full week of April every year as Autism Awareness Week to be observed throughout the state.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2109

Mandates that individual and group insurance plans cover “comprehensive cancer screening” and “testing of blood or constitutional tissue for cancer predisposition testing.”

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2394

Requires the Departments of Human Services and Healthcare and Family Services to create a standardized format for data collection for behavioral health providers.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 2401

Provides that the Secretary of State has the duty to accept service of process only in those specifically mandated areas of the law and as determined by the General Assembly. Provides that the Secretary of State is not the default agent for service of process in the State of Illinois.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2412

Expands language accessibility by requiring published newspapers to issue notices in the official language of the minority group’s country of origin in areas with 45% of a single minority group’s population.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2426

Allows individuals in Department of Human Services facilities to request a transfer to another facility and creates guidelines around the process.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 2438

Requires the State Board of Education’s school report cards to include the number of teachers who are National Board-Certified Teachers.

<strong>Effective</strong>: July 1, 2022

HB 2499

Changes boat-related definitions to allow the Department of Natural Resources to pursue federal grant dollars.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2521

Makes technical changes to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 2553

Creates the Protecting Household Privacy Act. Prohibits law enforcement agencies from obtaining household electronic data from a private third party unless the agency has a warrant or meets other specific exceptions.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2589

Makes multiple changes to the Substance Use Disorder Act to help address the opioid crisis.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2614

Allows the Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program to establish a Delinquent Tax Repayment Loan Fund.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2616

Creates an exemption in the Illinois Procurement Code to provide reasonable accommodations to individuals with a disability.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 2766

Makes technical changes to the Chicago Municipal Article of the Illinois Pension Code.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 2806

Creates the Local Volunteer Board Member Removal Act. Allows a volunteer member of a board or commission to be removed for misconduct or neglect of office.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 3004

Makes technical changes to pension boards regarding individuals that are members on pension boards and also employed by the board.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3100

Expands the required training topics for mandated reporters under the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act to include implicit bias training.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3174

Makes changes to the High Impact Business Program with respect to prevailing wage provisions.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 3235

Requires that 45 days prior to scheduled release, the Department of Corrections must provide individuals with information on housing, job listings, voting and acquiring a State ID.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3277

Allows the court to appoint special advocates when a petition is filed under the Juvenile Court Act of 1987 or at any point during a proceeding.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3355

Requires the Department of Human Services to post information on their website on the risks of developing a dependence on opioids and alternative treatments.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 3404

Creates the Pembroke Township Natural Gas Investment Pilot Program for a duration of 5 years.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 3461

Requires schools to create and adopt an evidence-informed policy that addresses sexual abuse from the standpoint of students, school personnel, and parents.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 3598

Requires companies that issue group accident and health insurance to offer such insurance policies to local chambers of commerce.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3714

Sets guidelines for the licensure of fire sprinkler contractors and fire sprinkler inspectors.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 3739

Creates the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act and sets guidelines and procedures to allow communities to access lead-free water.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3849

Creates the Supported Decision-Making Agreement to better support individuals who need decision-making assistance due to an illness or disability.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Six months after becoming law

HB 3886

Creates guidelines regarding news media’s access to minors under the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 3895

Requires the Departments of Juvenile Justice and Corrections to implement wellness programs for all employees and staff to help address personal and professional mental health concerns.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3914

Creates the Positive Act aimed at increasing diversity across state agencies.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 3928

Creates the Illinois Thirty-by-Thirty Conservation Task Force Act, which will focus on identifying ways in which Illinois can protect 30% of its land and water resources by 2030.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 3956

Allows a clerk or deputy clerk of a circuit court to prepare or draft documents.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 626

Provides that one hour of community service is equivalent to the value of one hour of work at the state minimum wage, rather than the current equivalent of $4, and allows individuals who earn a certain income to apply for a reduction of fees assessed to a traffic violation.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 661

Creates a program that would allow an individual who has a valid Illinois-licensed clinical social work license or a social work license and a Master of Social Work degree to receive a grant to obtain a Professional Educator License with an endorsement in social work.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 662

Creates the School Social Work Shortage Loan Repayment Program to provide student debt relief to social workers who are employed by a public elementary or secondary school in Illinois.

<strong>Effective</strong>: July 1, 2022

SB 693

Authorizes EMS personnel to divert patients without immediate need for medical care to a mental health facility, urgent care, or immediate care facility instead of to the emergency room.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 1655

Technical bill that clarifies conveyance of property from the Department of Natural Resources to local governments.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 1667

Allows certification of the levy by the county clerk to be done electronically.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1697

Amends the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act so that awards funded by state appropriations will no longer be required to follow GATA rules and guidelines.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 1822

Extends the estimated dates of completion of redevelopment projects and the retirement of obligations issued to finance redevelopment costs for several municipalities.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 1861

Modernizes various aspects of the Department of Correction’s Impact Incarceration Program.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1905

Creates the Consumer Coverage Disclosure Act to ensure consumers are aware of their available coverage.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 1920

Amends the Environmental Protection Act to add public disclosure requirements if demolitions are conducted at coal-fueled power plants.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 1974

Prohibits insurers from attempting recoupment or offset until all appeal rights of a health care professional or provider are exhausted.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2007

Makes amendments regarding the handling of cottage food.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2066

Makes technical changes to the Retailers’ Occupation Tax Act.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2088

Expands eligible appointees of the committee created to review ISBE’s kindergarten assessment to include state policy advocates, early childhood administrators, and other stakeholders.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2093

Expands Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund coverage to include educational staff of contract schools.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2107

Amends the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund and the Firefighters’ Pension Investment Fund Articles of the Illinois Pension Code.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

SB 2109

Requires professional development training for school board members to cover trauma-informed practices for students and staff.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2023

SB 2136

Allows for the expungement of criminal records for felony prostitution convictions.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2137

Requires nursing homes and long-term care facilities, as a condition of licensure by IDPH, to adopt plans and policies to prevent social isolation for seniors.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2153

Makes changes regarding violations of nursing staffing levels and establishes a fee schedule for those violations.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2158

Requires insurance policies or managed care plans to provide coverage for treatment to eliminate or maximally treat port-wine stains.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2172

Requires that pharmacies and pharmacists ensure that all new pharmacy technicians are educated and trained using a standard nationally accredited education and training program.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately, requirements begin January 1, 2024

SB 2244

Increases opportunities for tax relief to senior citizens by allowing them to defer all or part of their property tax and special assessment payments.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2249

Clarifies that the Department of Corrections cannot fire an employee solely because the employee had their FOID card revoked due to the employee being enrolled at a mental health facility.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2265

Makes changes to how informed consent for psychotropic medication may be obtained or refused in nursing homes.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2270

Updates provisions of the Nursing Home Care Act to require the Department of Public Health to submit proposed rules to the Secretary of State.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2290

Creates the Illinois Broadband Adoption Fund Act to provide financial assistance programs to residents for broadband internet services who qualify for TANF, SNAP, Medicaid, or have a child suitable for free or reduced lunch.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2323

Prohibits the use of restraints when youth are being transported under the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2325

Creates a $2 million funding pool for payments to non-emergency ambulance providers for valid appeals of previous HFS claims denials.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2339

Allows the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County to prevent the disclosure of the identities of child sex crime victims.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2340

Restricts the disclosure of the identity of an adult victim of criminal sexual assault.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2356

Amends the Open Meetings Act to require semi-annual meetings to approve minutes of closed meetings of public bodies.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2370

Creates guidelines for Department of Children and Family Services youth-in-care during detention and shelter care hearings.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2023

SB 2384

Directs the Department of Healthcare and Family Services to expand palliative care within Medicaid for individuals under 21.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2496

Extends the sunset date on the Collateral Recovery Act.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2520

Allows a county board to hire outside legal counsel to represent the county board when there is a conflict of interest between the State’s Attorney and the county board.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2531

Allows partners and S corporation shareholders to avoid the $10,000 cap on SALT deduction under federal law.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2662

Allows identification cards issued to conditional permanent residents to expire under specified conditions. Also allows REAL ID-compliant ID cards issued to conditional permanent residents to be marked as “Limited Term.”

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

Bill sought to change a portion of Illinois law to exempt non-emergency ground ambulance services from Medicaid-managed care. In vetoing the legislation, Gov. JB Pritzker said, "This legislation has the potential to disrupt care and reduce the quality of provided medical transportation services to some of the most vulnerable Illinoisans."

He said that if a program patient needs non-emergency ambulance transportation, this law would create ambiguity as to whether such transportation would be covered.