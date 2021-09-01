Gov. Pritzker signs legislation into law

Daily Journal staff report
<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> This is part of the Daily Journal’s ongoing series following the 102nd General Assembly. This year’s session resulted in more than 660 bills being sent to Gov. JB Pritzker to either be signed or vetoed, whether outright or via inaction.
HB 4
Allows the use of e-learning days when a school is selected to be a polling place.
<strong>Effective</strong>: June 1, 2022
HB 132
Allows all state agencies to recognize and accept the certifications of minority-owned and women-owned businesses certified by the City of Chicago, Cook County or other entities approved by the Business Enterprise Council.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 1711
Bans the use of “puppy mills” by registered pet stores.
<strong>Effective</strong>: 180 days after becoming law
HB 1926
Repeals the City and Village Tuberculosis Sanitariums Division of the Illinois Municipal Code. There are no longer any Tuberculosis Sanitarium districts remaining in Illinois.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 1954
Designates the first full week of April every year as Autism Awareness Week to be observed throughout the state.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2109
Mandates that individual and group insurance plans cover “comprehensive cancer screening” and “testing of blood or constitutional tissue for cancer predisposition testing.”
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2394
Requires the Departments of Human Services and Healthcare and Family Services to create a standardized format for data collection for behavioral health providers.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
HB 2401
Provides that the Secretary of State has the duty to accept service of process only in those specifically mandated areas of the law and as determined by the General Assembly. Provides that the Secretary of State is not the default agent for service of process in the State of Illinois.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2412
Expands language accessibility by requiring published newspapers to issue notices in the official language of the minority group’s country of origin in areas with 45% of a single minority group’s population.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2426
Allows individuals in Department of Human Services facilities to request a transfer to another facility and creates guidelines around the process.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
HB 2438
Requires the State Board of Education’s school report cards to include the number of teachers who are National Board-Certified Teachers.
<strong>Effective</strong>: July 1, 2022
HB 2499
Changes boat-related definitions to allow the Department of Natural Resources to pursue federal grant dollars.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2521
Makes technical changes to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Act.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
HB 2553
Creates the Protecting Household Privacy Act. Prohibits law enforcement agencies from obtaining household electronic data from a private third party unless the agency has a warrant or meets other specific exceptions.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2589
Makes multiple changes to the Substance Use Disorder Act to help address the opioid crisis.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2614
Allows the Northwest Home Equity Assurance Program to establish a Delinquent Tax Repayment Loan Fund.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2616
Creates an exemption in the Illinois Procurement Code to provide reasonable accommodations to individuals with a disability.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
HB 2766
Makes technical changes to the Chicago Municipal Article of the Illinois Pension Code.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 2806
Creates the Local Volunteer Board Member Removal Act. Allows a volunteer member of a board or commission to be removed for misconduct or neglect of office.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
HB 3004
Makes technical changes to pension boards regarding individuals that are members on pension boards and also employed by the board.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3100
Expands the required training topics for mandated reporters under the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act to include implicit bias training.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3174
Makes changes to the High Impact Business Program with respect to prevailing wage provisions.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
HB 3235
Requires that 45 days prior to scheduled release, the Department of Corrections must provide individuals with information on housing, job listings, voting and acquiring a State ID.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3277
Allows the court to appoint special advocates when a petition is filed under the Juvenile Court Act of 1987 or at any point during a proceeding.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3355
Requires the Department of Human Services to post information on their website on the risks of developing a dependence on opioids and alternative treatments.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
HB 3404
Creates the Pembroke Township Natural Gas Investment Pilot Program for a duration of 5 years.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
HB 3461
Requires schools to create and adopt an evidence-informed policy that addresses sexual abuse from the standpoint of students, school personnel, and parents.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
HB 3598
Requires companies that issue group accident and health insurance to offer such insurance policies to local chambers of commerce.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3714
Sets guidelines for the licensure of fire sprinkler contractors and fire sprinkler inspectors.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
HB 3739
Creates the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act and sets guidelines and procedures to allow communities to access lead-free water.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3849
Creates the Supported Decision-Making Agreement to better support individuals who need decision-making assistance due to an illness or disability.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Six months after becoming law
HB 3886
Creates guidelines regarding news media’s access to minors under the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
HB 3895
Requires the Departments of Juvenile Justice and Corrections to implement wellness programs for all employees and staff to help address personal and professional mental health concerns.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3914
Creates the Positive Act aimed at increasing diversity across state agencies.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
HB 3928
Creates the Illinois Thirty-by-Thirty Conservation Task Force Act, which will focus on identifying ways in which Illinois can protect 30% of its land and water resources by 2030.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
HB 3956
Allows a clerk or deputy clerk of a circuit court to prepare or draft documents.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 626
Provides that one hour of community service is equivalent to the value of one hour of work at the state minimum wage, rather than the current equivalent of $4, and allows individuals who earn a certain income to apply for a reduction of fees assessed to a traffic violation.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 661
Creates a program that would allow an individual who has a valid Illinois-licensed clinical social work license or a social work license and a Master of Social Work degree to receive a grant to obtain a Professional Educator License with an endorsement in social work.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 662
Creates the School Social Work Shortage Loan Repayment Program to provide student debt relief to social workers who are employed by a public elementary or secondary school in Illinois.
<strong>Effective</strong>: July 1, 2022
SB 693
Authorizes EMS personnel to divert patients without immediate need for medical care to a mental health facility, urgent care, or immediate care facility instead of to the emergency room.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 1655
Technical bill that clarifies conveyance of property from the Department of Natural Resources to local governments.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 1667
Allows certification of the levy by the county clerk to be done electronically.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1697
Amends the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act so that awards funded by state appropriations will no longer be required to follow GATA rules and guidelines.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 1822
Extends the estimated dates of completion of redevelopment projects and the retirement of obligations issued to finance redevelopment costs for several municipalities.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 1861
Modernizes various aspects of the Department of Correction’s Impact Incarceration Program.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 1905
Creates the Consumer Coverage Disclosure Act to ensure consumers are aware of their available coverage.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 1920
Amends the Environmental Protection Act to add public disclosure requirements if demolitions are conducted at coal-fueled power plants.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 1974
Prohibits insurers from attempting recoupment or offset until all appeal rights of a health care professional or provider are exhausted.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2007
Makes amendments regarding the handling of cottage food.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2066
Makes technical changes to the Retailers’ Occupation Tax Act.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2088
Expands eligible appointees of the committee created to review ISBE’s kindergarten assessment to include state policy advocates, early childhood administrators, and other stakeholders.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2093
Expands Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund coverage to include educational staff of contract schools.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2107
Amends the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund and the Firefighters’ Pension Investment Fund Articles of the Illinois Pension Code.
<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately
SB 2109
Requires professional development training for school board members to cover trauma-informed practices for students and staff.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2023
SB 2136
Allows for the expungement of criminal records for felony prostitution convictions.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2137
Requires nursing homes and long-term care facilities, as a condition of licensure by IDPH, to adopt plans and policies to prevent social isolation for seniors.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2153
Makes changes regarding violations of nursing staffing levels and establishes a fee schedule for those violations.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2158
Requires insurance policies or managed care plans to provide coverage for treatment to eliminate or maximally treat port-wine stains.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2172
Requires that pharmacies and pharmacists ensure that all new pharmacy technicians are educated and trained using a standard nationally accredited education and training program.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately, requirements begin January 1, 2024
SB 2244
Increases opportunities for tax relief to senior citizens by allowing them to defer all or part of their property tax and special assessment payments.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2249
Clarifies that the Department of Corrections cannot fire an employee solely because the employee had their FOID card revoked due to the employee being enrolled at a mental health facility.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2265
Makes changes to how informed consent for psychotropic medication may be obtained or refused in nursing homes.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2270
Updates provisions of the Nursing Home Care Act to require the Department of Public Health to submit proposed rules to the Secretary of State.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2290
Creates the Illinois Broadband Adoption Fund Act to provide financial assistance programs to residents for broadband internet services who qualify for TANF, SNAP, Medicaid, or have a child suitable for free or reduced lunch.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2323
Prohibits the use of restraints when youth are being transported under the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2325
Creates a $2 million funding pool for payments to non-emergency ambulance providers for valid appeals of previous HFS claims denials.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2339
Allows the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County to prevent the disclosure of the identities of child sex crime victims.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2340
Restricts the disclosure of the identity of an adult victim of criminal sexual assault.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2356
Amends the Open Meetings Act to require semi-annual meetings to approve minutes of closed meetings of public bodies.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2370
Creates guidelines for Department of Children and Family Services youth-in-care during detention and shelter care hearings.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2023
SB 2384
Directs the Department of Healthcare and Family Services to expand palliative care within Medicaid for individuals under 21.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
SB 2496
Extends the sunset date on the Collateral Recovery Act.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2520
Allows a county board to hire outside legal counsel to represent the county board when there is a conflict of interest between the State’s Attorney and the county board.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2531
Allows partners and S corporation shareholders to avoid the $10,000 cap on SALT deduction under federal law.
<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately
SB 2662
Allows identification cards issued to conditional permanent residents to expire under specified conditions. Also allows REAL ID-compliant ID cards issued to conditional permanent residents to be marked as “Limited Term.”
<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022
Bill sought to change a portion of Illinois law to exempt non-emergency ground ambulance services from Medicaid-managed care. In vetoing the legislation, Gov. JB Pritzker said, "This legislation has the potential to disrupt care and reduce the quality of provided medical transportation services to some of the most vulnerable Illinoisans."
He said that if a program patient needs non-emergency ambulance transportation, this law would create ambiguity as to whether such transportation would be covered.