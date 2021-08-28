Gov. Pritzker signs 40+ bills into law

Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> This is part of the Daily Journal’s ongoing series following the 102nd General Assembly. This year’s session resulted in more than 660 bills being sent to Gov. JB Pritzker to either be signed or vetoed, whether outright or via inaction.

SB 508

Makes changes to the property tax code regarding scavenger sales in Cook County and allows taxing districts to receive refunds when the previous tax year amount was an error.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 814

Directs ISBE to create a competitive grant program to support new principal mentoring programs and new teacher induction and mentoring programs, and adjusts program requirements.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 1533

Allows a veteran who is certified by DVA to be at least 10% disabled or who is in receipt of total disability pension to trap, as permitted by the Code, without procuring a trapping license.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 1646

Allows a downstate TRS member to purchase up to 2 years of service credit for time served as a teacher or administrator at a private school recognized by ISBE.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 1839

Provides that codes of structure for modular dwellings cannot be more stringent than the International Residential Code for single- and two-family dwellings or the International Building Code.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1842

Alters the Prescription Monitoring Program’s alert system to be consistent with CDC guidelines.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 1845

Requires the owner of a certificate of purchase to file with the county clerk for the names and addresses of the property owners.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1846

Designates which beverages restaurants may serve on the children’s menu.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 1892

Prohibits the periodic imprisonment or conditional discharge for those convicted of child pornography if the victim was a family member.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1904

Expands the authority for State’s Attorneys to receive unfounded reports under the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act & the Juvenile Court Act of 1987.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1908

Directs the University of Illinois Hospital to adopt policies to protect health care workers and patients from hazardous surgical smoke plume and to ensure the elimination of surgical smoke plumes.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1962

Repeals the Commission on the Elimination of Poverty Act, which has been largely replaced by Illinois Commission on Poverty Elimination and Economic Security passed in the 2020 Black Caucus pillar.

<strong>Effective</strong>: July 1, 2021

SB 1976

Requires the Illinois Department of Corrections to place a sign at every visiting waiting area containing information regarding a point of contact person for all suggestions, complaints or other requests.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1977

Requires the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services to apply for all available federal funding to promote inclusion and integration for persons with disabilities.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 1989

Allows a retired teacher that is drawing a pension to accept employment as a teacher without impairing his or her retirement status if that employment is not within the school year during which service was terminated and does not exceed 120 paid days or 600 paid hours in each school year.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2037

Amends various Acts to revise statutory law to conform the statutes to the reorganization of the executive branch taking effect under Executive Order 2019-12.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2043

Makes several technical updates to the school code.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2103

Makes numerous changes to the optional defined contribution plan under the State universities article of the Pension Code.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2110

Makes technical changes to the Illinois Public Aid Code, Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act, and Illinois Parentage Act of 2015.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2112

Requires a life insurance provider to notify an applicant of their right to designate a secondary addressee to receive notice of cancellation of the policy based on nonpayment of premium.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2133

Requires reporting of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity data as well as primary or preferred language for major programs administered by some state agencies.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

SB 2164

Allows students participating in agrarian-related activities to be transported in a second division pick-up truck.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2193

Adds “freight containers” to the list of locations it is considered a burglary offense to knowingly enter without authority.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2204

Amends the definition of “stalking” to include knowingly making threats on two or more occasions, when the individual is aware of the threatening nature of the speech.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2245

Restricts the use of pesticides on or within 500 feet of a school property during normal hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2250

Amends the Department of Veterans Affairs Act to require more frequent reporting to local Veterans’ Homes.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2312

Makes a violation of the federal Eliminating Kickbacks in Recovery Act of 2018 a violation of the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practice Act.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2354

Allows a forensic speech course to be used to satisfy the one-year elective course requirement needed to receive a high school diploma.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2357

Requires school superintendents to provide additional information when notifying the State Board of Education of the dismissal or resignation of a Professional Educator License holder that has committed an act of abuse or neglect of a child.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2360

Makes changes to the Banking Emergencies Act regarding the closing and reopening power of various entities.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2390

Amends the Township Code to allow the township board to postpone the township meetings when the meetings conflict with the celebration of Ramadan.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2395

Repeals the Aquaculture Development Act.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2424

Adds the National Railroad Passenger Corporation (doing business as Amtrak) to the list of entities that may report to the Illinois Commerce Commission under the Railroad Supplier Diversity Act.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2434

Allows elementary and high school districts that have overlapping boundaries to enter into an IGA under which they can share student records for some students to the same extent as schools within a unit district.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2435

Creates the First 2021 General Revisory Act.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2454

Clarifies that the Illinois Department of Transportation is the state agency responsible for rail fixed guideway public transportation systems.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2455

Eliminates the Illinois Motorist Report so motorists involved in a motor vehicle crash do not have to fill out a motorist report and send it to IDOT within 10 days of the crash occurring.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2460

Allows a municipal identification card to be an acceptable secondary form of identification with the Illinois Secretary of State.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2486

Amends the Personnel Record Review Act.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2494

Extends a provision of the Mechanics Lien Act, which states that it is not necessary to include a contract time or project completion or a time of payment in order to obtain a lien.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2522

Amends the Eminent Domain Act for Moultrie County.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2530

Requires wireless service providers to provide call location information concerning the telecommunications device of a user to a law enforcement agency when it involves an emergency.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2563

Allows for the creation of portable vehicle emission testing companies.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

SB 2567

Increases the offense class for aggravated criminal sexual abuse under subsection (f) from a Class 2 felony to a Class 1 felony and clarifies the definitions surrounding the concept of consent.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately