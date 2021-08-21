Paving to begin on I-57

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday paving of Interstate 57 in Kankakee County will begin Sunday.

The work will take place between the Chebanse interchange (Exit 302) and the Kankakee River just south of the Illinois Route 17 interchange (Exit 312).

Work will begin in the southbound lanes Sunday, and paving of the northbound lanes will begin Aug. 30. One lane of traffic will be open during the work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time for trips through the area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. When possible, use alternate routes. IDOT say drivers should pay attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Rebuilding Illinois

The work is part of a $20 million project to replace the Otto Road bridge deck, improve I-57 from the Kankakee River to the Iroquois County line and work on the River Road bridge over I-57 in Kankakee. Kankakee Valley Construction Company Inc., of Kankakee, and Gallagher Asphalt Co., of Thornton, are the joint venture contractors of the project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

During the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Projects completed through the second year included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

For more information or a map of the project, go to <a href="http://GettingAroundIllinois.com" target="_blank">GettingAroundIllinois.com</a>.