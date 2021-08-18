Gov. Pritzker signs more legislation into law

HB 156

Requires school districts to make menstrual hygiene products available, at no cost to students, in each bathroom available to students in grades 4-12.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 165

Requires the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois to report on the potential for carbon capture, utilization and storage as a climate mitigation technology, in consultation with an intergovernmental advisory committee, no later than Dec. 31, 2022.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 275

Makes various amendments to state and local pension fund articles.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 292

Amends the Illinois Procurement Code to increase membership on the State Use Program and allow CILA residents to retain all of their earned income from specific workshops and activities.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 656

Provides that the passenger of a motorcycle must be able to rest their foot on the footrest while the motorcycle is in motion.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

HB 1092

Makes multiple changes to the Firearms Restraining Orders Act, establishes new training standards for law enforcement officers, instructs the ISP to create a commission to study the Act’s implementation and directs IDPH to conduct a program to promote awareness of firearm restraining orders.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

HB 1725

Requires the trustees of schools in Class II county school units to publicize additional information about district governance on its website.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 1755

Requires DCEO to evaluate port district eligibility for state and federal programs, grants and subsidies, and allows the Kaskaskia Regional Port District to apply for state funds.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

HB 1765

Prohibits the police from conducting background checks on people planning to speak at public meetings.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 2741

Makes court-ordered counseling sessions conform with the Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Confidentiality Act and HIPPA.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 3577

Makes several technical and operational changes within the Secretary of State’s office, specifically related to the Secretary of State’s power, names of associations, filing forms, fees and procedures.

<strong>Effective:</strong> July 1, 2021

HB 3911

Creates additional duties of the First Responder Suicide Task Force, including recommending agencies and organizations guarantee access to mental health and wellness services, as well as additional training, mitigation practices and bolstering school curricula.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 58

Removes the traded-in property exemption that was implemented as part of Rebuild Illinois.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 225

Provides that the Secretary of State cannot provide facial recognition photographs to law enforcement for the purpose of solely enforcing immigration laws.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

SB 544

Extends the sunset of the Illinois Holocaust and Genocide Commission by a decade, from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2032.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

SB 583

Provides that the Clerk of Court of Cook may accept certified checks for fines, penalties or other costs and is subject to the Local Records Act.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 654

Requires public schools to provide 30 minutes of daily playtime for all students in kindergarten through grade 5.

<strong>Effective:</strong> July 1, 2021

SB 672

Makes changes to the Freedom of Work Act to protect employees from certain employer actions in response to COVID-19.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 805

Requires school districts to establish a food sharing plan for unused food, with a focus on students in need.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

SB 921

Amends Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act to create the Access and Functional Needs Advisory Committee.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

SB 1561

Adds third-party loan modification service discrimination protections to the Illinois Human Rights Act and clarifies other housing portions of the Act.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1721

Creates mechanisms for local governments to retrieve abandoned property.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1740

Allows non-emergency ambulance providers to provide in-house safety certification provided it is approved by the Department of Public Health.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1779

Places disclosure requirements on lenders and lending agents with respect to mortgage notes for manufactured home purchases.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1830

Provides that of the two years of social studies courses required to receive a high school diploma, one semester or part of one semester, may include a financial literacy course.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

SB 1876

Prevents a lapse in coverage if a group life insurance policy were to be replaced by another carrier.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1878

Adds bowfin and paddlefish to the list of protected species in Illinois and adds penalties for hunting those species.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1879

Prohibits anyone from removing a fish from a public right-of-way or highway through means of bow and arrow, spear or slingshot.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 1928

Adjusts the membership of various boards within the Southern Illinois University system.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

SB 2014

Requires universities and community colleges to include contact information for certain suicide prevention and mental health resources on student ID cards.

<strong>Effective:</strong> July 1, 2022

SB 2116

Requires the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice to provide a civics education workshop for youth 12 months prior to release.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2150

Allows for applicants over 35 to take a firefighter examination if they have been volunteers, paid-on-call or part-time firefighters.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

SB 2175

Amends the Department of Innovation and Technology Act by removing out-of-date terms and adding language relating to the Secretary’s appointment.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2179

Amends the Code of Civil Procedure related to attorney malpractice actions.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2240

Requires universities to state which department a president or chancellor would transition to if a transition provision is included in their contract and limits their compensation should they transition.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

SB 2278

Amends the Counties Code to create a mental health board.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

SB 2406

Reorganizes judicial circuits outside of Cook County.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

SB 2515

Amends the Illinois Groundwater Protection Act to Create the Mahomet Aquifer Council.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 1836

Authorizes the State Treasurer to verify that funeral and burial expenses of the deceased are paid for prior to transferring the proceeds of an ABLE account to the designated beneficiary.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 1916

Requires the Illinois Department of Transportation to update its policy for providing project notifications to the public.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 1955

Requires the Director of Insurance to approve specified acquisitions and allows Illinois to maintain National Association of Insurance Commissioners Accreditation.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 2400

Provides guidelines to school districts in order to limit the traumatic effect that law enforcement drills may have on students.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 2405

Creates a mechanism and minimizes resources to assist insolvent insurance companies with paying claims.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

SB 2079

Amends the VOICES Act to assist immigrant survivors of domestic violence and other criminal activity who need law enforcement agencies to provide certifications to enable them to seek federal visas.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022