New law limits Illinois police cooperation with ICE, to close detainment centers

Local law enforcement agencies will be limited in how they cooperate with federal immigration authorities and migrant detainment centers across the state will be closed after Gov. JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 667 into law.

Kankakee County is home to one of the detainment centers in question. ICE detainees have been housed at Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee since the later part of 2016.

Critics of the legislation say it will cost jobs and makes Illinois a sanctuary state.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey has been a vocal opponent of the legislation and now questions the legality of the new law.

“At this point we’re still weighing our options,” he said. “I’m not sure what they did is legal. I’m sure that’s something the lawyers and courts will figure out.”

In the meantime, though, Downey said, “I swore an oath to uphold the constitution of the State of Illinois and the Constitution of the United States, and I will continue to do so. We’re still working with ICE.”

The new law doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, and Downey said ICE has not stopped sending detainees to the county at this point.

Known as the Way Forward Act, the bill was filed by state Sen. Omar Aquino, D-Chicago, to provide what he said was protection from local law enforcement officers for immigrants who might be in the U.S. illegally.

The legislation was an initiative by the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. Fred Tsao, senior policy counsel with the immigrant rights group, said the legislation is the product of years of hard work.

“This law is the culmination of 10 years of hard work to try and set a limit on collaboration between local law enforcement and ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement],” Tsao said.

The new law will help communities by taking the fear out of dealing with the police, Tsao said.

“This legislation allows immigrants to safely interact with their local police departments,” he said. “If an immigrant is a victim of criminal activity or a witness to criminal activity, they can go to the police without fear of coming under suspicion.”

The legislation will restrict local police departments from working with ICE agents in the state. Restrictions on participation in raids, sharing of information and the end of detainment camps will be some of the new rules for local police and immigration.

State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Teutopolis, has taken issue with the Way Forward Act, specifically with the closing of detainment centers across the state. The closure of these centers, Niemerg said, could lead to job cuts and revenue losses for the counties that house them.

“Look at Pulaski County, there are about 80 jobs with the detainment center in a county of about 5,000 people,” Niemerg said. “These good-paying jobs are going to be lost due to this legislation.”

Kankakee County will be among those feeling the pinch. Local officials have said the county will lose approximately $500,000 annually if the detainees are removed.

For Downey, his greatest concerns lie in the dangers that he says comes with a lack of communication between levels of government. He said he doesn’t agree that some state leaders are trying to prohibit local police departments from communicating with levels of the federal government such as ICE or the U.S. Marshals Service.

He said that’s what happened with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“I’m afraid of another 9/11,” he said.

<em>Andrew Hensel of The Center Square contributed to this report.</em>