Gov. Pritzker signs bills into law

Daily Journal staff report

Gov. JB Pritzker recently signed several pieces of legislation that were passed this session by the Illinois General Assembly, including:

HB 15

Requires school districts to provide written notification to a student’s parent or guardian when a student commits an act of misconduct.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 18

Allows school districts to perform teacher evaluations every two or three years, rather than every two years, if the teacher previously received a rating of “excellent” or “proficient.”

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

HB 32

Requires the Department on Aging to create and distribute a factsheet with resources to all home-delivered meals recipients.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 41

Requires school districts to provide students and their families the option to send the student to an in-state special education residential facility prior to placing the student in an out-of-state special education residential facility.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 60

Adds trampoline courts, dry slides, alpine slides and toboggan slides to the list of “amusement rides” under the Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Act.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

HB 68

Requires hospitals to include within their quarterly report the number of female patients who have died and the number of female patients admitted to the hospital who died with a COVID-19 diagnosis and at least one underlying condition.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

HB 214

Adds “advanced practice nurses” and “associate physician” to the medical professionals certified to complete death certificates.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

HB 266

Amends the Guardians for Adults with Disabilities Article of the Probate Act of 1975 and expands substituted judgment by considering the current preferences and wishes of the individual with a disability to the level of their ability to participate in decision-making.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 369

Grants a court hearing a case jurisdiction to make the findings necessary to enable a minor who has been adjudicated a ward of the court to petition the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services for classification as a special immigrant juvenile under federal law.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 375

Requires the board of public universities and community colleges to notify adjunct professors about the enrollment status of their courses both 30 days and 14 prior to the start of a semester or term.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

HB 399

Creates the High-Speed Rail Commission, which is charged with creating a statewide plan for a high-speed rail.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 414

Authorizes the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to institute the water and sewer assistance program.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 417

Makes several changes regarding the City of Chicago Park District pension code.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 452

Makes technical changes in the Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities Act to better align with the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately, except Commission on Volunteerism provision is effective Jan. 1, 2022

HB 453

Requires taxing districts with a levy more than $5 million to collect and publish ethnic and race data on vendors and contractors which do business with the taxing district.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 576

Expands the range of exemptions from attending school to include the mental and behavioral health of a child.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

HB 577

Adds specificity to the model policies developed by the Illinois State Board of Education and school boards pertaining to suicide awareness and prevention.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 605

Requires Illinois State flags purchased by state institutions to be manufactured in the United States.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 640

Adds the Illinois Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators and the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Illinois as ex officio members of the Illinois Fire Advisory Commission.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 648

Expands the percentages of eligibility for tenants receiving assistance under the Rental Housing Support Program to remain eligible for assistance.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 653

Increases fees assessed on Clean Construction or Demolition Debris (CCDD) fill operations from 20 cents to 28 cents per cubic yard, and from 14 cents to 20 cents per ton, of material accepted.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 665

Creates Entrepreneurship Assistance Centers, subject to appropriation to issue grants for nonprofits and community organizations, and provide career training to dislocated workers.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Jan. 1, 2022

HB 694

Allows a veteran to redact personal information and health issues from their disabled veteran license plate application.

<strong>Effective</strong>: Immediately

HB 713

Prohibits the sale of a device to a radon contractor for use in licensed activities without prior approval of the device from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 816

Modernizes the use of paid sick leave for teaches and other employees of a school district with respect to the birth, adoption or placement for adoption of a child.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 832

Repeals budgetary mandates based off the recommendations of the Budgeting for Results (BFR) Commission.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 1207

Provides protection for employers who learn information about applicant’s compensation history when discussing loss of unvested equity or deferred compensation during salary negotiations.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

HB 1726

Makes technical changes to several funds.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

HB 179<strong>5</strong>

Makes clean-up changes the Illinois Trust Code.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 60</strong>

Streamlines the process for disposing of surplus real property owned by the state.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 84</strong>

Permits the Department of Natural Resources to sell a park space to the Village of Dunlap.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 116</strong>

Allows boards of directors to have shareholder meetings remotely.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 154</strong>

Requires multifamily rental units funded by the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to allow one to two pets per household.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 214</strong>

Creates the Landscape Architecture Registration Act which will provide a standard definition and licensing process for landscape architects.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 273</strong>

Increases investments made by local municipalities.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 294</strong>

Requires clear and conspicuous labeling “Do Not Flush” on nonwoven disposable wipes.

<strong>Effective:</strong> July 1, 2022

<strong>SB 317</strong>

Allows other units of local government to be eligible to receive certain tourism grants from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 338</strong>

Makes changes to how the State Treasurer’s Office manages abandoned or unclaimed property.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 340</strong>

Extends the tax credit for employer matching contributions.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 561</strong>

Creates the Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) Reduction Act. Prohibits the use of firefighting foam containing intentionally added PFAS unless certain conditions are met. Adds other restrictions.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 581</strong>

Makes the Illinois Office of the Comptroller the administering agency of State and University Employees Combined Appeal and makes other technical changes.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 593</strong>

Strengthens the Address Confidentiality for Victims of Domestic Violence Program.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 603</strong>

Makes provisions for paramedics who are not subject to the compulsory retirement age applicable to firefighters.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 633</strong>

Requires the Illinois Stated Board of Education’s school report cards to include data on the number of incidents of violence that occurred during school-related activities and resulted in student disciplinary measures.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 641</strong>

Requires colleges and universities to advertise contact information for their Coordinator of Veterans and Military Personnel and Student on their website and social media accounts.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 652</strong>

Requires that if Local School Council membership falls below seven members, then four members (at least two who are elected) shall constitute a quorum to meet for the sole purpose of filling vacancies.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 653</strong>

Updates and clarifies how financial institutions may become approved state depositories and enter into agreements with the Treasurer’s Office

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 669</strong>

Expands the Attorney General’s authority to provide for additional oversight of the student loan servicer industry in Illinois.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 698</strong>

Requires that state IDs be issued to persons upon release or discharge from the Department of Human Services and prohibits a person convicted of aggravated domestic battery from receiving a school bus driver permit

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 740</strong>

Allows Bensenville to sell the White Pines Golf Course.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 808</strong>

Clarifies that a student-teacher candidate may not be required to submit test materials by video submission to obtain licensure.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 812</strong>

Requires the State Board of Education to make available on its website the total number of personnel with a school support personnel endorsement , along with other information.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 922</strong>

Clarifies the role of the Board of the Illinois State Museum.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 930</strong>

Changes the deadline for the Task Force on Disability Income Insurance and Parity for Behavioral Health Conditions to submit findings and recommendations to the Governor and the General Assembly to December 31, 2022 (rather than December 31, 2020).

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 965</strong>

Extends the repeal date of the Autism and Co-Occurring Medical Conditions Awareness Act to Jan. 1st, 2027.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 968</strong>

Requires private insurance plans to provide coverage for pancreatic cancer screenings.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1078</strong>

Expands the definition of “physical therapy” to include the treatment of a person through dry needling and intramuscular manual therapy.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1079</strong>

Requires licensees of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to complete a sexual harassment awareness continued education training course required for license renewals.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 1086</strong>

Deletes a provision in the Environmental Protection Act (EPAct) that allows persons to construct, install, modify, or close coal combustion residual surface impoundment facilities.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 1089</strong>

Improves the regulatory structure for Construction and Demolition recovery facilities under the EPAct.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1138</strong>

Provides that the governing commission of a home equity assurance program that levied at least $1,000,000 in property taxes in 2019 or 2020 may not levy any property tax in levy year 2021.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 1231</strong>

Changes the definition of off-highway vehicle to exclude large non-highway vehicle.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1232</strong>

Enables the state to provide financial assistance toward hangars or other airport buildings if they are of public-use, public-owned, and of public-benefit.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1245</strong>

Requires the Department of Natural Resources to publicly announce which counties will have hunting season.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1247</strong>

Cleans up language of the herptile act.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1305</strong>

Clarifies that the Bluford School District does not have to repay a grant for not being able to obtain LEED Silver certification from building construction.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 1536</strong>

Allows a rental vehicle company to avoid liability if the rental car is stolen and the renter fails to file a police report within 24-hours, cooperate with the rental car company and return the rental vehicle’s key.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1542</strong>

Deletes language requiring that a Uniform Invoice be made out in triplicate.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 1545</strong>

Increases the damage requirement for vehicles to be considered salvaged or flooded.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1552</strong>

Allows Juvenile Detention Centers to submit written requests to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice’s Chief of Records for records they have a specific need for.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 1577</strong>

expands the range of exemptions from attending school to include the mental and behavioral health of a child.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1592</strong>

Prohibits insurers from denying or refusing to provide autism diagnosis and treatment services for those under 21 that are otherwise covered solely based on the location where the service is provided.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1599</strong>

Creates the Human Trafficking Task Force Act. Sets guidelines on memberships and duties of the Task Force.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 1600</strong>

Includes restaurants and truck stops as establishments that must provide its employees with training to recognize human trafficking and appropriate protocols to report it.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1610</strong>

Requires all higher education institutions to issue a Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey to students on an annual basis.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 1632</strong>

Makes technical changes to the Clinical Social Work and Social Work Practice Act.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1640</strong>

Prohibits a school guidance counselor from intentionally soliciting or receiving gifts from prohibitive sources.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1672</strong>

Requires the Department of Insurance to collect information on dog-related incidents and requires the information to be available online.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1673</strong>

Makes technical changes to the Animal Control Act.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1690</strong>

Creates the Illinois Small Business Fund and requires that DCEO use the fund to manage proceeds that came from investments that DCEO has taken from its Venture Capital Investment Program.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1714</strong>

Amends a requirement that fire fighter training schools provide training on the history of the fire service labor movement to no longer apply to volunteers being trained.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022

<strong>SB 1767</strong>

Amends the Prevailing Wage Act and allows that certain contractor and project payroll information to be searchable to the public.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Immediately

<strong>SB 1791</strong>

Requires the Illinois Department of Transportation to conduct a traffic study following the occurrence of any accident involving a pedestrian fatality that occurs at an intersection of a State highway.

<strong>Effective:</strong> Jan. 1, 2022