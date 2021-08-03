Plan to address long lines at driver services facilities

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is bracing for an onslaught of people heading driver services facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, Secretary of State Jesse White is launching a plan to address the heavy volume of people, which has led to long lines with people waiting for hours throughout the summer.

Beginning in September and running through February 2022, White’s office will be expanding remote renewal for driver’s licenses and ID cardholders. During this six-month period, the office will mail letters to eligible customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards, requiring them to renew online, by phone or by mail.

“We are estimating there could be close to 1 million people that could fit these categories that could renew online and would not have to go to the facilities,” spokesman Dave Druker said.

In addition, White’s office will continue mailing remote renewal letters to drivers and ID cardholders 90 days before their cards expire.

Customers who must visit a facility include first-time driver’s license or ID card applicants, first-time REAL ID applicants and drivers 75 and older who are required by law to visit a facility when renewing their license.

Anyone visiting a driver’s services facility must wear a mask beginning Aug. 2.

As a reminder, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to Jan. 1, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

Druker continues to encourage people to conduct their business online if possible at cyberdriveillinos.com. Online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.