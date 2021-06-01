Illinois House passes controversial FOID card bill

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House narrowly passed a bill Saturday that would require gun owners to submit fingerprints when applying for or renewing a Firearm Owner Identification card.

Representatives debated for over an hour and a half regarding House Bill 1091, otherwise known as the “Fix the FOID Act.” The bill passed with the minimum number of votes required in the House, 60-50.

The bill would require FOID card applicants to provide an electronic copy of their fingerprints to the Illinois State Police. It would also require background checks for all gun transfers — including person-to-person sales.

The bill would also reduce the length of time FOID cards remain valid from 10 years to five years, and up the renewal fee from $10 to $20. Chief bill sponsor Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia, however, said the Senate would consider an amendment to the bill restoring the 10-year renewal period at a cost of $10.

Hirschauer said the bill is “a crucially important step” intended to close loopholes in the state’s FOID system, which she said contributed to a February 2019 mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora.

“The shooter, who had a conviction for a felony aggravated assault in Mississippi, was not legally allowed to own a gun in Illinois, but he lied on his FOID application,” Hirschauer said during debate on the bill. “His felony conviction was not detected until he submitted a fingerprint for his [Concealed Carry License], but by that time it was too late.”

Republicans raised concerns that the bill goes too far in infringing on the rights of law-abiding gun owners, and that a similar proposal with more agreeable terms is currently under consideration in the Senate.