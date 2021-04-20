Some villages planning summer events, some ditch mask requirements

Villages large and small across Illinois are looking to attract pent-up demand with outdoor events. And despite COVID-19, some are already announcing masks won’t be required.

Last week, Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson said the village’s Memorial Day event will go on with no social distancing requirement, but masks will be required. After that, he said events for the community of around 33,000 will go on without a mask mandate.

“If you feel uncomfortable, don’t come, you don’t have to be there,” Johnson said. “If you’re nervous, wear a mask. You’re more than welcome to do so, we’ll give you a mask. If you want to distance, there’s more than enough room at our concerts.”

On July 4, the village welcomes rock group Daughtry. On July 13, George Thorogood and The Destroyers will perform at the Village Green. Loverboy performs July 20 and The Beach Boys perform July 27.

Johnson said the Elk Grove Village will be firm, but flexible with their events.

“Obviously if something comes on June 15, some kind of virus from the moon came down that affected coronavirus, makes it deadly no matter if you have the vaccine or not, we would obviously change,” Johnson said. “We don’t think that’s going to happen, but we’re firm but flexible. But we are opening up.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health said it has issued guidance for outdoor events and festivals that local officials should reference.

“Face coverings and social distance continue to be a part of all guidance as we try and beat back another rise in cases,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate expires in early June, unless he issues another emergency rule.

As of Monday, the CDC still recommends even fully vaccinated people avoid medium or large gatherings.