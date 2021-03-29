Positivity rate, hospitalizations continue to trend upward

SPRINGFIELD — COVID-19 hospitalizations and case positivity rates continued to trend upward Monday, leaving entry into a recently announced “bridge” phase of reopening uncertain even as the percentage of seniors vaccinated continues to increase.

The COVID-19 case positivity rate was 3.3 percent Monday, having risen for the fourth straight day. It marked a 50 percent increase since March 14.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,761 new cases Monday out of 49,449 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. Another five COVID-19 positive individuals were reported to have died Monday as well.

As of Sunday night, COVID-19 patients occupied 1,352 hospital beds, the highest point since Feb. 26. The 280 intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients marked a high since March 1, while 128 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators Sunday.

On a weekly average basis, there were 269 ICU beds occupied on average from Monday, March 22, to Sunday, March 28. That was an increase of 28, or 11.5 percent, from the week prior. Hospital beds increased by 153, or 13.3 percent, from the week prior, rising to 1,301 beds in use on average over the seven-day period.

The 119 ventilators in use on average daily over the past week represented an increase of 15, or 14.7 percent, from the week prior.

All of the hospitalization metrics had been decreasing steadily for at least 15 weeks before beginning the uptrend over the previous two weeks.

Meanwhile, 68.9 percent of seniors have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but even if that number reaches 70 percent, a “bridge” phase to expanded capacity limits at restaurants, other businesses and social gatherings is on hold until the hospitalization metrics and number of new cases reported stop climbing.

Last week, the state authorized counties to expand vaccine eligibility to all Illinoisans age 16 and over ahead of the April 12 date on which the expansion is scheduled to go live statewide. Gov. JB Pritzker said allowing county-level expansions was an effort to get more people vaccinated in counties with low demand for those in the categories currently eligible for the vaccine.

Vaccination appointment and location information can be found at <a href="http://coronavirus.illinois.gov" target="_blank">coronavirus.illinois.gov</a> or by calling 833-621-1284.

The state also activated mobile vaccination teams in an effort to slow disease spread in problem areas. The mobile teams provide single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are active in Carroll, Ogle, Boone, Lee and Whiteside counties, with appointments coordinated by local health departments.

Over the past seven days the state has administered 103,769 vaccine doses on average, and more than 5.5 million doses have been administered since the vaccination effort began. More than 2 million Illinoisans, or 16.3 percent of the state’s population, are fully vaccinated.

The number of vaccines distributed by the federal government is increasing, according to Pritzker.

“Over 3.6 million Illinoisans have already received their first dose of vaccine. We’re projected to get nearly 1 million doses this week, and IDPH and our 97 local health departments working hard to administer these shots,” Pritzker said in a statement. “However, this battle is far from over, and with new cases and hospitalizations on the rise, I encourage every resident to buckle down, wear your mask, and do your part so we can all power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

<em>Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.</em>

<strong>Kankakee County</strong>

Total cases: 13,076

Active cases: 640

Deaths: 178

Recoveries: 12,258

Total vaccine doses: 33,745

<strong>Iroquois County</strong>

Total cases: 2,849

Active cases: 36

Deaths: 59

Recoveries: 2,754

<strong>Statewide</strong>

Total cases: 1,239,589

New cases: 1,761

Deaths: 21,256