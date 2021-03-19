Capitol Recap: A look at happenings this week at the Statehouse

From Capitol News Illinois

<strong>Vote-by-mail, curbside expansion passes House</strong>

The Illinois House passed a bill Thursday that would make permanent some vote-by-mail and curbside voting expansions that the state adopted ahead of the 2020 presidential election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Bill 1871 passed 70-41 and takes effect immediately. Under the bill, Illinois can use federal funds distributed to states for election administration through the 2002 Help America Vote Act to create and maintain secure collection sites for mail ballots.

The bill also allows election officials to legally maintain postage-free collection sites where voters can return their mail ballots.

“As I said before, I think we need to make these drop boxes available across the board,” Stuart said on the House floor. “I look forward to working with people across the aisle to come up with ways, and come up with the regulations that we are going to put on those drop boxes.”

It would not require local election officials to mail or email vote-by-mail ballot applications to voters who cast a ballot in previous elections. This measure was included in the previous vote-by-mail law for the 2020 general election but will not be extended.

Curbside voting, which allows for an individual to fill out a ballot from their vehicle in a designated zone outside the polling place, would be allowed in all elections for certain persons, if local election authorities choose to use them. If enacted, the legislation would allow for voters with temporary or permanent disabilities to engage in curbside voting on Election Day or on early voting days.

<strong>Health care reform bill passes state House</strong>

The Illinois House passed a massive health care reform bill Thursday, marking the passage of the final of four legislative agenda pillars outlined by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus last year.

House Bill 158, a 227-page bill, contains dozens of provisions meant to eliminate race-based and other inequities in the Illinois health care system and expand the medical services available to low-income residents and residents of color. A last-minute amendment added Thursday also enhanced dementia training requirements for the Illinois Department on Aging.

The other pillars of the Black Caucus agenda included public safety, economic opportunity and education. In January’s lame duck session, the General Assembly passed bills tied to those three pillars, but a previous version of the health care bill failed to pass.

HB 158 includes several standalone acts to combat health inequities: developing community health workers statewide, amending the prescription monitoring system to better combat the opioid epidemic, funding safety-net hospitals, and creating a program to prevent and treat sickle cell anemia among dozens of other provisions.

Gone from the bill relative to its lame duck counterpart are provisions that would have replaced the state’s Medicaid managed care program with a standard fee-for-service payment system.

HB 158 passed the House 72-41 and now heads to the Illinois Senate for consideration.

Repeal sought for required parental notice of abortions

Some Democratic lawmakers want to repeal an abortion law that requires girls under the age of 18 who are seeking an abortion to notify their parents at least 48 hours before the procedure, with some exceptions.

Under the current law, the notice requirement doesn’t apply if a minor is accompanied by an adult family member, such as a parent, grandparent, stepparent or legal guardian, or if an adult family member waives the notice in writing.

Additionally, there are exceptions for minors who are victims of physical or sexual abuse or neglect by an adult family member. Exceptions to the 48-hour notice requirement also apply in cases where the minor is married, divorced or widowed, if the minor has been legally emancipated, or if the health care provider determines that there is a medical emergency.

The final exception in the law, referred to as “judicial bypass,” allows for minors to obtain a waiver of the notification requirement from the courts.

Through the judicial bypass process, minors can petition the court to show that they are mature and well-informed enough to make the decision to obtain an abortion, or that it is not in their best interest to notify an adult family member.

The attempt to repeal is the latest development regarding the law that was entangled in court battles since it passed in 1983 until the Illinois Supreme Court’s 2013 decision upholding it as constitutional. The law was revised in 1995 to the current iteration.

Some House Democrats sponsored a bill to repeal the parental notification law in the previous General Assembly but it never moved out of committee.

<strong>Housing bill aims to help renters, homeowners</strong>

State Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Chicago, reintroduced a bill on Wednesday, March 17, that would offer emergency support to tenants, landlords and homeowners struggling to make payments in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Bill 2877, known as the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Act, would create a process for allocating funding for rental support that was made available in federal stimulus packages since December. It would also expand the sealing of eviction records in the state through July of 2022.

Ramirez, who previously introduced the legislation during the lame duck session in January, said the new bill offers “a comprehensive approach” to addressing what she referred to as “a crisis of housing instability” as a result of COVID-19.

Since the outset of the pandemic, Ramirez has been working to introduce legislation that would provide additional support to renters, landlords and homeowners who are unable to make rent or pay their mortgage due to financial hardship during the pandemic.

The legislation Ramirez originally introduced in January aimed to back Gov. JB Pritzker’s eviction moratorium by enshrining the executive order into state statute and extending it into late 2022.

Opponents of the bill, including State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, cited concerns that the legislation does not require a written lease to apply for additional rental support, which she argued could lead to fraudulent claims.

HB 2877 was advanced to the House floor with support from only Democrats.