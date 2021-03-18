CAPITOL RECAP: Report: Veterans homes unprepared for pandemic despite 2019 audit

A joint report from two state agencies and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs found Illinois’ four state-run veterans homes lack standardized infection prevention policies despite previous audits suggesting they be implemented.

The report from the <a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/veterans/Documents/March092021Interagency%20Infection%20Prevention%20Project%20Report.pdf">Interagency Infection Prevention Project</a>, or IIPP, calls for the facilities to create a new infection control position and increase staffing and training.

The goal of the IIPP is to “support an integrated and comprehensive response to COVID-19” at the state’s veterans homes, according to the joint report of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and USDVA.

The report references the May 2019 audit issued after the outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the Quincy Veterans Home that made similar findings about the lack of uniform policies across facilities and the need to create them.

But, when the pandemic hit Illinois in March 2020, those policies had not been enacted.

“Following the audit in 2019, the Senior Home Administrator retired. The task of creating an integrated Infection Control Program was deferred while that position remained open. Some of the Veterans’ Homes have updated their infection prevention policies, independently of one another, since then,” according to the joint report.

“Standardized policies and procedures, as recommended in the 2019 audit, are needed as one part of an infection prevention program,” the report continued.

The IIPP report makes six broad recommendations for improving the response to COVID-19 and other potential viral outbreaks at the four veterans’ homes.

First, the report recommends the facilities “develop and implement system-wide policies, procedures, and practices for infection prevention,” and “create a position for a Senior Infection Preventionist and establish a new, system-wide Infection Prevention Committee.”

The second recommendation is for facilities to “expand system capacity for infection prevention.”

This recommendation includes providing staffing levels based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, such as at least one full-time position for each facility with more than 100 beds.

The third and fourth recommendations advise that the facilities “broaden and deepen the perspective of the infection preventionists,” and “strengthen staff-wide training.”

Lastly, the report recommends facilities closely monitor compliance with the infection policy, including compliance with PPE guidelines and hand hygiene, and establish collaboration among top management and frontline staff to problem solve and develop strategies for infection prevention.

* * *

<strong>COVID-19 UPDATE:</strong> With 64 percent of the state’s seniors having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, March 22, Illinois is nearing the “bridge” phase of reopening that will allow for greater capacity limits at businesses and social gatherings.

That number must hit 70 percent to enter the bridge phase, which would trigger another 28-day monitoring period. If virus transmission and hospitalization metrics don’t worsen during the monitoring period, Phase 5 can begin, removing all capacity restrictions.

The vaccination rate for seniors age 65 and older is up from 58 percent on Thursday, when Gov. JB Pritzker first announced the bridge phase.

As of Monday, the state reported that more than 4.7 million doses of the vaccine had been administered statewide, while the seven-day rolling average stood at 92,148, the lowest it has been in two weeks. Just 116,500 doses were administered the two days prior combined.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, 13.8 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Pritzker said “about one in three” Illinoisans age 16 and older had received at least one vaccine dose, a number that must reach 50 percent for the state to enter Phase 5 of reopening, which is essentially back to normal in terms of capacity restrictions.

All Illinoisans will be eligible for the vaccine as of April 12, although Chicago may delay that rollout. On Monday, vaccine eligibility was expanded to university professors, members of the media and government workers. Information on where to find vaccine appointments is available at coronavirus.illinois.gov.

The state can move back to a previous phase if hospitalizations for COVID-19 are trending upward and above 150 average new admissions per day, or if intensive care bed capacity slips below 20 percent. The metrics will be applied statewide, according to the governor’s office.

As of Monday, the state’s positivity rate stood at 2.6 percent, about a half point above its lowest number reached nine days ago.

On a weekly average, hospitalizations remained roughly level from one week ago, with 1,139 in use by COVID-19 patients statewide as of Sunday night. Of those, 233 were in intensive care unit beds and 98 were on ventilators. Nearly 33 percent of hospital beds and 31 percent of ICU beds were unoccupied.

The state also reported another 22 deaths Monday, bringing the death toll to 21,103 since the pandemic began.

* * *

<strong>BRIDGE PHASE</strong>: Per the bridge phase announced Thursday, March, 18, the largest capacity increase is to social events, which can allow 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors. Previously, those were capped at 50 people. Recreation activities are allowed with groups up to 100 or 50 percent of capacity indoors, while outdoor recreation is limited to groups of 100, with multiple groups allowed at the same site. Ticketed recreation events are allowed to hold 60 percent of the facility’s capacity.

Restaurants and bars can increase capacity from 25 percent to 30 percent, and outdoor capacity is allowed up to 50 percent for standing areas. In seating areas, parties of up to 10 are allowed and different parties must be seated six feet apart.

For businesses, offices, retail stores and fitness centers, capacity will increase from 50 percent to 60 percent. Amusement parks and museums can increase from 25 percent to 60 percent. Theaters and zoos can have up to 60 percent capacity as well.

The state can move back to a previous phase if hospitalizations for COVID-19 are trending upward and above 150 average new admissions per day, or if intensive care bed capacity slips below 20 percent. The metrics will be applied statewide, according to the governor’s office.

* * *

<strong>ECONOMIC EQUITY BILLS SIGNED</strong>: Gov. JB Pritzker signed a package of four bills Tuesday that made up the “economic access, equity and opportunity” pillar of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus.

Speaking at a bill-signing ceremony at the Union Baptist Church in Springfield, Pritzker said the legislative package would go a long way toward addressing the harms caused by “systemic racism” that has prevented people of color from gaining full access to jobs, housing, state contracting and credit.

The four bills all passed during the General Assembly’s lame duck session in January. Among them was <a href="https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/BillStatus.asp?DocNum=1480&GAID=15&DocTypeID=SB&LegId=118365&SessionID=108&GA=101">Senate Bill 1480</a>, which restricts the ability of employers to use a person’s criminal history in making hiring decisions.

Also included in the package was <a href="https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/BillStatus.asp?DocNum=1608&GAID=15&DocTypeID=SB&LegId=118672&SessionID=108&GA=101">Senate Bill 1608</a>, which raises the goal for state contracting with minority-owned businesses to 30 percent, instead of 20 percent. It also establishes a new Commission on Equity and Inclusion within the Department of Central Management Services, to monitor and make recommendations for enforcing diversity requirements in state contracting.

Charles Harrell, president and CEO of the Information Technology Architect Corp., a Black-owned IT company based in Chicago, said stronger enforcement of those rules has been lacking for years.

The new law also creates the Illinois Community Reinvestment Act, which sets new standards for the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to examine low- and moderate-income lending by state-chartered banks, credit unions and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Another bill that was part of the package was <a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/BillStatus.asp?DocNum=1792&GAID=15&DocTypeID=SB&LegId=119279&SessionID=108&GA=101">Senate Bill 1792</a>, which, among other things, caps the effective interest rate lenders can charge on pay day loans and other small-dollar consumer loans at 36 percent, the same limit that applies under federal law to loans made to active duty service members.

The final bill in the package was <a href="https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/BillStatus.asp?DocNum=1980&GAID=15&DocTypeID=SB&LegId=119901&SessionID=108&GA=101">Senate Bill 1980</a>, which prohibits public housing authorities from considering a person’s criminal history when deciding whether to rent or lease a housing unit to an applicant, unless it’s required by federal law.

* * *

<strong>INMATE VOTING:</strong> A bill that would repeal an existing law that prohibits prison inmates from voting is working its way through the General Assembly, although the chief sponsor of the bill says it’s only one part of a broader process to restore voting rights to prisoners.

<a href="https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/fulltext.asp?DocName=&SessionId=110&GA=102&DocTypeId=HB&DocNum=1872&GAID=16&LegID=130615&SpecSess=&Session=">House Bill 1872</a>, sponsored by Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, was the subject of an informational hearing in the House Ethics and Elections Committee Monday.

“This bill will not actually give the right to vote,” Ford said. “There's a process by which that takes place.”

Under <a href="https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/ilcs/ilcs4.asp?DocName=001000050HArt%2E+3&ActID=170&ChapterID=3&SeqStart=11999902&SeqEnd=12900000">current law</a>, no person who has been convicted of a crime in Illinois, any other state, or in a federal court who is serving a term of confinement in any penal institution is allowed to vote. That includes inmates who are on furlough or in a work-release program, but it does not include people who’ve been released on parole or people being held in pretrial detention.

Their right to vote is only restored once they have been released or paroled from prison.

Simply repealing that law, however, would not, by itself, restore the right to vote for inmates because Article 3, Section 2 of the <a href="https://www.ilga.gov/commission/lrb/con3.htm">Illinois Constitution</a> also prohibits prison inmates from voting.

Still, voting rights advocates said it was important to begin the process by repealing the statute.

Michael Ross, a Marine Corps veteran, said the issue was also important to veterans because 8-10 percent of the estimated 30,000 people held in state prisons have prior service in the armed forces.

No one spoke in opposition to the bill, but Republican Rep. Patrick Windhorst, of Metropolis, raised the question about whether a constitutional amendment would be needed to actually restore voting rights to inmates.

Ami Gandhi, Senior Counsel at Chicago lawyers committee for civil rights, said the constitutional prohibition on inmates voting was an important part of the discussion. But she added, “this bill is a necessary part of providing the right to vote for community members who are currently disenfranchised.”

* * *

<strong>SOLIDARITY WITH ASIAN AMERICANS:</strong> Less than a week after a deadly attack on Asian Americans in Atlanta, Gov. JB Pritzker and members of the General Assembly’s Asian American Caucus on Monday, March 22, spoke out against the murders and against discrimination generally toward the Asian American community.

“I do not pretend to know the pain of this moment, for those who look at the Atlanta victims and see their own mothers, daughters and sisters, or themselves,” Pritzker said at a news conference Monday in the Chinatown neighborhood in Chicago. “But I want the (Asian American Pacific Islander) community in Illinois to know that I see you, and I see the fear and anxiety that these events have forced into your lives and the lives of your loved ones, and I want you to know that Illinois is your home. You are our friends and our neighbors and our family members, and I will do everything in my power as governor to protect you and to welcome you.”

Pritzker was accompanied by members of the Asian American Caucus, including Democratic Reps. Theresa Mah of Chicago, Janet Yang Rohr of Naperville, Denyse Wang Stoneback of Skokie, and Sen. Ram Villivalam, a Democrat from Chicago, among others.

Yang Rohr said the acts of violence at spas in Atlanta on March 16 that left eight dead, including six women of Asian descent, come amid escalating tensions and hate throughout the past year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The 21-year-old suspect, who was arrested after the fatal shootings, confessed to the crime and remains in custody on charges of murder and assault.

“Let me tell you, our community, your friends, your neighbors, your family, we are reeling from this in a year when every single one of us has had to deal with increasing isolation, increasing deaths,” Yang Rohr said. “We, in our community, have had to proceed more carefully, more fearfully, as we've had to watch leadership from the highest levels of our country use pointed and deliberate words of hate to put targets on us, hateful words and hateful language.”

* * *

<strong>HEALTH CARE BILL PASSES:</strong> The Illinois House passed a massive health care reform bill Thursday, March 18, marking the passage of the final of four legislative agenda pillars outlined by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus last year.

<a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/102/HB/10200HB0158ham001.htm">House Bill 158</a>, a 227-page bill introduced by Democratic Rep. Camille Lilly of Chicago, contains dozens of provisions meant to eliminate race-based and other inequities in the Illinois health care system and expand the medical services available to low-income residents and residents of color. <a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/fulltext.asp?DocName=10200HB0158ham003&GA=102&SessionId=110&DocTypeId=HB&LegID=127994&DocNum=0158&GAID=16&SpecSess=&Session=">A last-minute amendment</a> added Thursday also enhanced dementia training requirements for the Illinois Department on Aging.

HB 158 includes several standalone acts to combat health inequities: developing community health workers statewide, amending the prescription monitoring system to better combat the opioid epidemic, funding safety-net hospitals, and creating a program to prevent and treat sickle cell anemia among dozens of other provisions.

Gone from the bill relative to its lame duck counterpart are provisions that would have replaced the state’s Medicaid managed care program with a standard fee-for-service payment system.

Multiple House Republicans praised Lilly for the intent of the bill and the changes made from the lame duck version but expressed that they still had unaddressed concerns regarding the total cost of HB 158 and its implementation.

“For many of us on this side of the aisle we are hearing some pretty astounding numbers… According to our figures to fully implement this would be somewhere between $12 and $15 billion,” State Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, said on the House floor Thursday.

Lilly disputed those figures and said Democrats were still working on an estimate for the total cost. The bill is also subject to appropriations, which Lilly said will result in Democrats working with Republicans to determine what parts of the bill will be fully funded, and what provisions will see a cut when it comes to negotiating the state’s operating budget.

HB 158 passed the House 72-41 and now heads to the Illinois Senate for consideration.

* * *

<strong>ELECTIONS BILL:</strong> The Illinois House passed a bill Thursday, March 18, that would make permanent the vote-by-mail and curbside voting expansions that the state adopted ahead of the 2020 presidential election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

<a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/fulltext.asp?DocName=&SessionId=110&GA=102&DocTypeId=HB&DocNum=1871&GAID=16&LegID=130614&SpecSess=&Session=">House Bill 1871</a>, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Katie Stuart of Edwardsville, passed 70-41, and takes effect immediately. Under the bill, Illinois can use federal funds distributed to states for election administration through the <a href="https://www.eac.gov/about_the_eac/help_america_vote_act.aspx">2002 Help America Vote Act</a> to create and maintain secure collection sites for mail ballots.

The bill also allows election officials to legally maintain postage-free collection sites where voters can return their mail ballots.

“As I said before, I think we need to make these drop boxes available across the board,” Stuart said on the House floor. “I look forward to working with people across the aisle to come up with ways, and come up with the regulations that we are going to put on those drop boxes.”

It would not require local election officials to mail or email vote-by-mail ballot applications to voters who cast a ballot in previous elections. This measure was included in the previous vote-by-mail law for the 2020 general election but will not be extended.

Curbside voting, which allows for an individual to fill out a ballot from their vehicle in a designated zone outside the polling place, would be allowed in all elections for certain persons, if local election authorities choose to use them.

* * *

<strong>REDISTRICTING OPTIONS:</strong> Ben Williams and Wendy Underhill, both of the nonpartisan National Conference of State Legislatures, briefed the Senate Redistricting Committee Wednesday, March 17, about the basics of the redistricting process and what options states have other than using census data.

Using data other than the Census may be necessary this year because the COVID-19 pandemic forced delays in the Census Bureau’s work. Although the numbers needed to draw congressional districts are scheduled for release in late April, the detailed, block-level data that states use to redraw their legislative district maps won’t be available until late September.

Census blocks are the smallest geographic units used by the Census Bureau for tabulating populations.

Williams noted the state constitution sets an early deadline of June 30 in the year following the census to approve a set of maps. If lawmakers go past that deadline, the process is handed to a bipartisan legislative commission to draw the maps. As well, the state’s congressional and legislative primaries are in early March, so maps must be completed in time for the primary filing process.

The state constitution does not require that census data be used to draw maps, however, so other options are available.

One option is to use population estimates from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. That survey is conducted every year, but Underhill noted that the Census Bureau compiles rolling five-year estimates that provide the kind of block-level data that can be used for legislative districts.

Another option is to use the Census Bureau’s 2020 population estimates for Illinois, although those do not provide block-level detail.

Other options include asking the Illinois Supreme Court for relief or passing legislation moving back the candidate filing deadlines and the date of the primary election.

Still another option would involve drawing maps based on data that is known to be inaccurate, and then coming back for a special session after the detailed census numbers are released to make adjustments.

But Republican Sen. Jason Barickman, of Bloomington, said he had significant concerns about using anything other than official census numbers.

* * *

<strong>MANDATORY SEX ED:</strong> An Illinois House committee advanced a bill Wednesday, March 17, that would mandate all public school districts in the state provide a comprehensive, age-appropriate curriculum on sex education, sexual abuse awareness and healthy relationships for all grades, K-12.

Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Addison, House Bill 1736’s chief sponsor, said the bill calls for developing three curriculums. For students in kindergarten through 2nd grade, it would focus on personal safety, identifying trusted adults and respecting others. For grades 3-5, it would focus on personal safety and healthy relationships, bullying prevention, harassment, abuse, anatomy, puberty, hygiene, body image, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expressions.

In grades 6-12, the curriculum would include instruction in the concepts of consent, sexual harassment, interpersonal violence, the benefits of abstinence, pregnancy prevention and sexually transmitted infection prevention.

The bill calls for the Illinois State Board of Education to develop educational standards for each grade level, but it would allow local districts to develop their own curricula. The current version of the bill calls for those to be in place no later than July 1, 2022, but Willis said c

The bill would also allow parents to opt out of allowing their children to receive the instruction.

Julia Strehlow, a licensed social worker with the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center, said she believes it’s important to begin educating children about sexuality and abuse in early grades. Nationally, she said, the median age of child sex abuse victims is 9, and in the Chicago center where she works, the median age is 8.

Portions of the bill, however, are drawing strong opposition from anti-abortion groups who argue that the upper grade-level curriculum amounts to promoting abortion.

According to the bill, the grades 6-12 curriculum would have to include “unbiased information and non-stigmatizing information about the options regarding pregnancy, including parenting, adoption, and abortion.”

It also calls for instruction in “Diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions, including affirmative representation and health-positive instruction.”

“So both of these situations are indoctrinating our students in the public schools, against their beliefs against their parents’ beliefs,” said Ralph Rivera, a lobbyist for Illinois Right to Life Action and the Pro Family Alliance.

* * *

<strong>PARENTAL NOTIFICATION OF ABORTION:</strong> Some Democratic lawmakers want to repeal an abortion law that requires girls under the age of 18 who are seeking an abortion to notify their parents at least 48 hours before the procedure, with some exceptions.

Under the current law, the notice requirement doesn’t apply if a minor is accompanied by an adult family member, such as a parent, grandparent, stepparent or legal guardian, or if an adult family member waives the notice in writing.

Additionally, there are exceptions for minors who are victims of physical or sexual abuse or neglect by an adult family member. Exceptions to the 48-hour notice requirement also apply in cases where the minor is married, divorced or widowed, if the minor has been legally emancipated, or if the health care provider determines that there is a medical emergency.

The final exception in the law, referred to as “judicial bypass,” allows for minors to obtain a waiver of the notification requirement from the courts.

Through the judicial bypass process, minors can petition the court to show that they are mature and well-informed enough to make the decision to obtain an abortion, or that it is not in their best interest to notify an adult family member.

The attempt to repeal is the latest development regarding the law that was entangled in court battles since it passed in 1983 until the Illinois Supreme Court’s 2013 decision upholding it as constitutional. The law was revised in 1995 to the current iteration.

House Democrats, including Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, of Hillside, and Rep. Kelly Cassidy, of Chicago, sponsored a bill to repeal the parental notification law in the previous General Assembly but it never moved out of committee.

Welch and Cassidy are now sponsoring <a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/billstatus.asp?DocNum=1797&GAID=16&GA=102&DocTypeID=HB&LegID=130507&SessionID=110">House Bill 1797</a>, along with Democratic Reps. Margaret Croke and Greg Harris, both from Chicago, and Anna Moeller of Elgin.

* * *

<strong>HOUSING ASSISTANCE:</strong> State Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Chicago, reintroduced a bill on Wednesday, March 17, that would offer emergency support to tenants, landlords and homeowners struggling to make payments in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

<a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/fulltext.asp?DocName=10200HB2877&GA=102&SessionId=110&DocTypeId=HB&LegID=131766&DocNum=2877&GAID=16&SpecSess=&Session=">House Bill 2877</a>, known as the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Act, would create a process for allocating funding for rental support that was made available in federal stimulus packages since December. It would also expand the sealing of eviction records in the state through July of 2022.

Ramirez, who previously introduced the legislation during the lame duck session in January, said the new bill offers “a comprehensive approach” to addressing what she referred to as “a crisis of housing instability” as a result of COVID-19.

Since the outset of the pandemic, Ramirez has been working to introduce legislation that would provide additional support to renters, landlords and homeowners who are unable to make rent or pay their mortgage due to financial hardship during the pandemic.

The legislation Ramirez originally introduced in January aimed to back Gov. JB Pritzker’s eviction moratorium by enshrining the executive order into state statute and extending it into late 2022.

Opponents of the bill, including State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, cited concerns that the legislation does not require a written lease to apply for additional rental support, which she argued could lead to fraudulent claims.

Ramirez responded that in order to attain additional rental assistance in accordance with federal requirements, residents would have to provide written documents proving their residency that their landlord would need to sign.

Ramirez also said the U.S. Treasury Department was clearer on eligibility requirements in the latest COVID relief package, allowing the state to ensure that residents who most need rental support would be the ones receiving it.

HB 2877 was advanced to the house floor with support from only Democrats.

* * *

<strong>GUILTY PLEA DECISION:</strong> The Illinois criminal code does not require a trial judge to inform a person who enters a guilty plea that the plea could affect his or their employment if the plea wasn’t made during the initial court hearing, the Illinois Supreme Court decided on Thursday, March 18.

In a 17-page opinion, a unanimous Supreme Court ruled against allowing Chaleah Burge, a certified nursing assistant who pleaded guilty in 2017 to stealing $280 from her home health client, from withdrawing her guilty plea.

Burge argued she should be allowed to withdraw her guilty plea because the trial court judge didn’t inform her that her plea and criminal conviction could result in her losing her job.

Burge’s argument focused on a section of the Illinois Criminal Code of Procedure, section 113-4(c), which does not specifically mention arraignment.

This section requires the court to inform a person charged with a crime that a plea of guilty may impact that person’s ability to, among other things, “retain or obtain employment.”

The Illinois Supreme Court rejected Burge’s argument that section 113-4(c) requires the trial judge to advise a person charged with a crime of the various consequences at all times when the person pleads guilty, not just at arraignment.

* * *

<strong>GOP AGENDA:</strong> Illinois House Republicans released a new legislative agenda Wednesday, March 17, in an effort to rebrand the party’s role in Illinois politics.

<a href="https://reimagineillinois.com/">Reimagine Illinois</a>, unveiled by the House Republican Caucus at a Wednesday news conference, asks voters to “imagine an Illinois free of corruption and with responsible fiscal leadership.”

A website outlining the initiative was also launched containing multiple podcasts and videos from GOP lawmakers discussing their priorities for the session and goals they have for reforming the state’s government and finances.

Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, chairs the initiative. At Wednesday’s news conference, Murphy said he was asked by Minority Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs several months ago to lead the group.

“I expressed some concerns about us being the party of ‘no’ a lot of times,” Murphy said in a podcast uploaded to the Reimagine website, reimagineillinois.com. “We need to do a better job of messaging rather than just saying what’s being proposed is bad.”

The campaign is based on four policy pillars: public safety, anti-corruption, economic opportunity and fiscal responsibility.

The anti-corruption platform, headed by Rep. Blaine Wilhour of Beecher City, aims to enact a lobbying ban for members of the General Assembly and make it easier for Illinois residents to add amendments to the state constitution via referendum.

Durkin said he’s open to working with Democrats on anti-corruption and transparency measures, a notion that House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has reciprocated.

The public safety platform focuses on two major developments Republicans seek to address. Those developments include the long delays in FOID and Concealed Carry License applications being processed for Illinois residents wishing to legally own firearms, and the massive criminal justice reform omnibus package signed into law last month by the governor amid heavy opposition from Republicans and law enforcement groups.

Republicans said they’ve filed 81 bills as part of the Reimagine Illinois effort.

