CAPITOL RECAP: State school board asks for $400 million funding increase

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois State Board of Education officials on Monday made their case for an added $362.1 million to the state’s evidence-based funding formula and $50 million in early childhood education grants, pushing back on the governor’s proposal to keep state K-12 education funding flat next fiscal year.

In total, the board recommended a $406 million, or 4.6 percent, increase in fiscal year 2022 in state general revenue funding, increasing the state’s share of education funding to $9.3 billion for the budget year that begins July 1.

The evidence-based funding model was passed in 2017 in an effort to direct new education funding to districts that were furthest away from funding adequacy based on a number of factors, including class sizes, local capacity to fund education and more. The formula created a target of $350 million in new state funding to be pumped into K-12 education each year in an effort to have all districts at 90 percent of adequacy by 2027.

ISBE Superintendent Carmen Ayala told the committee that in fiscal year 2018, there were 168 school districts at or below 60 percent of funding adequacy. Three years later, only 10 districts are at or below that number.

But the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped new funding for the current fiscal year, and in his budget address last month, the governor proposed taking the same approach in fiscal year 2022.

If the funding formula is to be successful in driving districts to the 90 percent adequacy target by 2027, Ayala said, the state would need to allocate an added $799 million each year for the next six years. Thus, the $362.1 million increase to the formula is the middle ground, according to ISBE officials.

Board officials also requested an added $50 million in funding for early childhood block grants to allow an estimated 9,400 additional Illinois children to take part in the program in the upcoming fiscal year.

Board officials also argued for flat funding for transportation expenses for Illinois’ public school districts, as opposed to a $7.7 million reduction in that line item proposed by the governor.

ISBE also made requests for added funding for teacher recruiting and retention programs, some of which were initiated with federal coronavirus relief funding. ISBE requested $17 million for various programs aimed at addressing the teacher shortage.

* * *

<strong>PENSION DEBT OVER $300 BILLION:</strong> A new report by the credit rating agency Moody’s says Illinois will set a new record this year when it reports a total net pension liability of more than $300 billion, the highest of any state in the nation.

As of June 30, 2020, the report stated, the total unfunded liabilities of the state’s five pension systems stood at $317 billion, a 19 percent increase from the prior year. That was largely due to historically low interest rates, which have depressed pension fund earnings throughout the country.

With the state’s gross domestic product, or GDP, estimated to have fallen 2.5 percent in calendar year 2020, that pension liability amounts to roughly 37 percent of the state’s total economic output, up from a range of 28-32 percent over the previous four years.

When combined with other long-term liabilities, including retiree health care and bonded indebtedness, Moody’s estimates the state’s total liability ratio will amount to 48 percent of GDP for the fiscal year 2021 reporting cycle.

The report says that 80 percent of the increase is attributable to falling interest rates, but weaker-than-expected investment performance also played a role. The Illinois Teachers’ Retirement System, the largest of the five pension systems, reported investment returns of just 0.52 percent during the reporting period, far below its target of 7 percent.

“Illinois is an outlier among states both for fiscal challenges from pension expenses and for its limited capacity to modify the benefit packages that drive these expenses,” the report states. “The state allocates about 30 percent of its budget to retirement benefits and debt service, a ‘fixed-cost’ ratio more than three times the median for states, and its constitution gives public workers some of the most ironclad retirement benefit protections available.”

The report goes on to say that the amount that the state contributes to its pension funds is actually far less than what is needed to prevent continuing growth in their unfunded liabilities. Under current law, the contribution amounts are set each year at a rate aimed at achieving a 90 percent funded ratio by 2045.

In <a href="https://cgfa.ilga.gov/Upload/2021%20February%20Moody's%20Economic%20Forecast.pdf">a separate report</a> to the state’s Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, or COGFA, the consulting firm Moody’s Analytics, a subsidiary of Moody’s Corp., said the state’s fiscal condition could hamper its ability to recover smoothly from the recession.

* * *

<strong>TRAILER TOLL DECREASE:</strong> A House transportation committee on Monday, March 8, advanced two bills, one lowering toll rates for small trailers and another creating a forum on future railway infrastructure.

<a href="https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/BillStatus.asp?DocTypeID=HB&DocNum=394&GAID=16&SessionID=110&LegID=128390">House Bill 394</a> and <a href="https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/BillStatus.asp?DocTypeID=HB&DocNum=399&GAID=16&SessionID=110&LegID=128395">House Bill 399</a> were both sponsored by Rep. Martin Moylan, D-Des Plaines. Both received a unanimous 13-0 vote to move to the House floor.

HB 394 states that the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority shall not charge a toll for a vehicle pulling a single axle trailer at a rate higher than twice the regular car rate. For example, if a toll is $1.40, then the small trailer should only be charged an additional $1.40 for the extra axle, Moylan said this would be more reasonable.

“If you're driving your car on the tollway and you're pulling a small motorcycle, a small trailer with a four wheeler or a jet ski, or even if you're going to cut your grandmother's lawn, and you're hauling a lawn mower, you are paying between $6.80 and $9.25 per toll, sometimes as high as $18,” Moylan said.

Currently, drivers pulling a single-axle trailer are being charged the same as a double-axle trailer, which is equivalent to pulling a large boat or small semi-truck.

The Tollway is opposed to the legislation due to concerns of the General Assembly setting toll rates and the inability to differentiate between trailer sizes with existing technology.

Kevin Donahue, the government and legislative affairs manager for the Toll Highway Authority, said in his testimony the Tollway lacks the funds to upgrade its technology to identify the difference in trailer sizes.

Several representatives questioned whether there was a simpler solution, such as embedding IPASS devices or transmitters in license plates.

Donahue said he would look into the feasibility of that option, but expressed overall concern about violating the Tollway’s trust indenture agreement with bondholders.

Donahue said per that agreement, the Tollway, not the General Assembly, has the exclusive right to set toll rates, as the revenues the rates create are used a guarantee that the Tollway can pay its bonds.

He said in a worst case scenario, changes in revenue could open the Tollway to litigation from bondholders.

* * *

<strong>RAILWAY COMMISSION:</strong> House Bill 399, which would create the High Speed Railway Commission to explore new infrastructure for electrified trains and buses, also advanced in committee Monday, March 8.

The commission would create a statewide plan for a high-speed rail line and feeder network connecting St. Louis and Chicago that includes current existing Amtrak and Metra services. It would also connect the cities of Rockford, Moline, Peoria and Decatur and use inner city bus service to coordinate with the rail line.

Rick Harnish, Executive Director of the High Speed Rail Alliance, said in his testimony that the commission would create a forum for people to talk about what the statewide transportation network looks like and how it can be implemented.

“As we reinvent ourselves as a state post COVID, trains and buses can play a major role in creating new connections,” Harnish said. “In some cases, it might mean upgrading the existing Amtrak service, it may mean reinventing the way Metra operates. Certainly feeder buses play a major role and we believe that new infrastructure for electrified high speed trains need to play a major role.”

The commission would be required to conduct a ridership study and provide findings and recommendations for a governance structure, the frequency of service and a plan for implementation, according to the bill.

HB 399 advanced to the House floor with a unanimous 13-0 vote on Monday.

* * *

<strong>EVICTION MORATORIUM:</strong> Gov. JB Pritzker’s latest executive order extending the eviction moratorium for residential tenants adds a new legal protection for tenants who are unable to pay rent due to the pandemic.

<a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/Executive-Orders/ExecutiveOrder2021-05.aspx">Executive order 2021-05</a>, issued on Friday, prevents landlords from pursuing legal action in court against a tenant as long as the tenant gives notice of their inability to pay, and the tenant is not “a direct threat to the health and safety of other tenants or an immediate and severe risk to property.”

Pritzker’s moratorium on residential evictions, first issued in late March 2020, applies to renters who submit a declaration saying they are unable to pay rent as a result of the pandemic and would be rendered homeless if they were evicted. Eligible renters must earn less than $99,000 annually if filing taxes as a single person, or $198,000 if filing tax returns jointly.

The most recent order clarifies that renters can be protected from eviction as long as they submit their declaration form, even if they submit the form after their landlord began legal action to evict them.

Previous executive orders on the eviction moratorium established that law enforcement could not enforce a court order to evict tenants if brought by a landlord, said Michael Steadman, a Chicago attorney who represents landlords.

Steadman, a sole practitioner, said the new executive order effectively extends the period of time in which renters can make the written declaration, which is a form provided by the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

“Whereas before, if (renters) didn't make the written declaration before a landlord filed their eviction case, the case could move forward, although the eviction couldn't. Now, they can freeze the eviction case, even after the case is filed,” Steadman said in a phone interview Monday.

Pritzker has renewed his eviction moratorium through several executive orders since March order expired.

Steadman, who works on Chicago’s southwest side, said some of his clients who only own one or two buildings are struggling.

* * *

<strong>KELLY NAMED DEM PARTY CHAIR:</strong> Illinois’ Democratic State Central Committee elected U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly as its new chair Wednesday night on a razor thin margin.

Kelly, who lives in suburban Matteson and represents the 2<sup>nd</sup> Congressional District, edged out Chicago Ald. Michelle Harris with just over 50 percent of the weighted vote of the 36 members of the Central Committee – there are two for each congressional district. The 2<sup>nd</sup> District spans from the south side of Chicago and its suburbs to south of Kankakee.

Kelly was backed by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, while Gov. JB Pritzker and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth backed Harris. The congresswoman edged out the alderwoman by about 3 percent of the weighted vote.

Kelly is now the first black woman to be elected chair of the party and the first person who is not Michael Madigan to hold the post since 1998, aside from vice chair Karen Yarbrough, who replaced Madigan on an interim basis after his resignation last month.

A pair of legal opinions that circulated in the run-up to the Madigan replacement vote stated that Kelly would not be able to raise or distribute “soft money,” which refers to money spent on state and local elections, although she would have no restrictions on fundraising for federal races.

Under Madigan, the Democratic Party of Illinois was one of the main fundraisers for candidates running for the state House.

Several Democratic committeepersons, including former Senate President John Cullerton, cited the concerns about fundraising as a reason he could not back Kelly.

But Committeewoman and state Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, said Kelly has a vision for what DPI fundraising can become – a mechanism for party building instead of mainly supporting House Democrats.

Many pointed to a decentralization of fundraising from what had become a Madigan-focused effort during his two-plus decades controlling the party. Several, including Castro, said a decentralized approach could be better for the party’s brand across the state as political maps trend more red in downstate and rural areas.

Kelly said she does not believe fundraising will be an obstacle.

“We need to support and invest in the infrastructure that enables local parties to be effective in their effort to recruit and elect Democrats,” she said in her pitch to the committeepersons.

* * *

<strong>$1 CHILD CARE COPAYMENT:</strong> After an <a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/IISNews/22570-60000_Families_to_Receive_Financial_Relief_Through_New_Initiative.pdf">executive order</a> from Gov. JB Pritzker that set monthly copayments for child care services to $1 for all families expired last month, a House Committee on Friday, March, 5, agreed to continue working on legislation to make the benefit permanent for low-income families.

<a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/billstatus.asp?DocNum=141&GAID=16&GA=102&DocTypeID=HB&LegID=127953&SessionID=110">House Bill 141</a>, sponsored by Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, would permanently offer the $1 monthly copayment for child care services to families whose income is at or below 185 percent of the most recent <a href="https://aspe.hhs.gov/poverty-guidelines">federal poverty guidelines</a> based on family size.

The bill advanced to the floor on a 9-2 vote with Ford noting his intent to return to committee with an amendment.

When the pandemic hit, the Pritzker administration provided $270 million in funding to child care providers as part of the state’s federally-funded Business Interruption Grant Program, along with an additional funding from federal coronavirus relief packages.

This additional funding allowed for child care providers in the state to continue to operate, while families benefited from the executive order’s $1 monthly copayment fee amid economic instability brought on by the pandemic.

The <a href="https://www.dhs.state.il.us/onenetlibrary/12/documents/Forms/IL444-3455B.pdf">copayment</a> for the state’s Child Care Assistance Program is traditionally determined by income and family size. The Illinois Department of Human Services requires that the copayment be no more than 9 percent of an individual’s income, according to Beata Skorusa, a child care advocate and owner and director of a Montessori school in Chicago.

* * *

<strong>COVID-19 UPDATE:</strong> The state’s rolling seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate held steady near two percent Monday, March 8, as officials continue to increase vaccination efforts in all parts of the state.

The positivity rate stood at 2.3 percent, a number that has not moved more than two-tenths of a percentage point for the past 10 days.

Public health officials announced 1,182 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Monday out of 39,636 test results. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported five additional deaths due to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 20,767.

Hospitalizations also continued on a steady decline near pandemic lows, with 1,178 people reported hospitalized with COVID-19 at the end of Sunday, including 266 in intensive care unit beds and 118 on ventilators.

As of Monday, the state had administered over 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in total.

Friday saw a single-day record for vaccines administered with over 134,000 administered statewide, while a total of 98,550 doses were administered Saturday and 29,564 on Sunday. The state has a seven-day rolling average of 90,135 doses administered per day, an increase of 10,000 additional doses from one week ago when that figure stood at 80,416.

As of Monday, just over nine percent, or 1.1 million, of the state’s 12.7 million residents have been fully vaccinated.

In a news conference late last week, Gov. JB Pritzker acknowledged that some residents who are currently eligible to receive a vaccine may still find it difficult to schedule an appointment as the federal government continues to increase production and delivery of vaccine doses.

* * *

<strong>REOPENING IN 2021?:</strong> In a Senate Tourism and Hospitality Committee hearing Thursday, Feb. 4, State Comptroller Susana Mendoza said she is hopeful outdoor events can return as early as this summer with large indoor events such as conventions and trade shows beginning in the fall.

Mendoza said that the return to holding events would be gradual and based on a number of factors, including COVID-19 transmission and vaccination rates.

The state’s COVID-19 seven-day rolling average was near a pandemic-low 2.4 percent for the sixth consecutive day Thursday, while hospitalizations continued to decrease and about 7.5 percent of the state’s population had been fully vaccinated.

Mendoza said she is hopeful the governor’s office will be receptive to a wider reopening approach this year.

Mendoza said allowing events and gatherings to resume safely in a quick and efficient manner would be key to jumpstarting an economic turnaround following the COVID-19 pandemic as the state works to return to a full reopening.

Citing numbers from the state’s tourism office, Mendoza said COVID-19-related shutdowns and event cancellations cost the state nearly a $500 million in tax revenue over the past year. Prior to the pandemic, tourism in the state brought in nearly $2.5 billion in sales tax revenue annually, she said.

Mendoza also said state hotel revenue fell from $300 million in fiscal year 2019 to $250 million in fiscal year 2020. In the first six months of the current fiscal year, the state has only brought in $42.5 million in hotel tax revenue, she said.

Some business leaders told the committee that they have been set back by the state’s current cap of 50 people for event gatherings under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois guidelines. Phase 5 of the reopening plan would allow for a return of large-scale events with the necessary safety precautions, pending the widespread availability of a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.

As a result of the federal government moving up projections that a vaccine could be available to the entire population by the end of May, business leaders asked the committee for a “ramp” approach to reopening under Phase 5 to allow events to resume in some capacity as soon as possible.

* * *

<strong>BENEFITS CUT SHORT:</strong> Benefits for some unemployed state residents provided under an aid program targeting mostly self-employed and gig workers will be capped at 50 weeks instead of 57, the state <a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/SitePages/NewsArticleDisplay.aspx?NewsID=530">announced</a> Wednesday, March 3.

The shortened period for benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was triggered by a decline in the state’s unemployment rate.

The PUA program, which was first established by Congress last March, offers benefits to independent contractors, self-employed individuals, gig workers and others not covered by traditional state unemployment insurance.

After Congress renewed the program in December, eligible individuals could receive up to 57 weeks of PUA benefits. The law passed in December, the Continued Assistance Act, also extended regular state unemployment insurance benefits by seven weeks.

Both those seven-week benefit extensions have ended, according to a state news release. This means individuals eligible for PUA will receive up to 50 weeks of benefits, and those eligible for extended regular state unemployment insurance benefits will receive up to 13 weeks of benefits.

Roughly 40,000 individuals have been notified that they have exhausted their 50 weeks of PUA, according to Rebecca Cisco, a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

* * *

<strong>IMMIGRANT RIGHT TO COUNSEL:</strong> A House committee on Wednesday, March 3, advanced legislation that would create a task force to look into the feasibility of providing legal representation to individuals subject to deportation proceedings in the state.

<a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/billstatus.asp?DocNum=25&GAID=16&GA=102&DocTypeID=HB&LegID=127836&SessionID=110">House Bill 25</a>, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, D-Glenview, was the only agenda item at the Illinois House Committee on Immigration and Human Rights Wednesday.

Gong-Gershowitz said the task force would be uncompensated. While the task force itself does not require an appropriation of state funding, it would provide a report on the costs of legal representation for such individuals, as well as recommendations for what state or private funding may be available.

The task force would be required to submit a report of its findings and recommendations no later than July 1, 2022.

Immigration policy is largely determined by the federal government, and those at risk of being deported go through the federal system. But states can establish their own protections as well.

Federal law entitles illegal immigrants subject to deportation the right to a trial and to an attorney under the Sixth Amendment. But under current law, legal services for immigrants are at the individual’s own expense, unlike the process for U.S. citizens facing criminal convictions, who are provided publicly funded defense.

According to findings written into the bill, nearly two-thirds of all individuals facing immigration removal proceedings in the U.S. lack legal representation. In Illinois, “less than one in three individuals, generally, and less than one in eight individuals in detention were represented by counsel,” according to the bill.

HB 25 directs the seven-member task force – which will be appointed by the governor, the four legislative leaders, the attorney general and the secretary of the Department of Human Services – to examine universal representation for a “covered individual,” which includes any individual, regardless of age or state of residency, if they are facing removal proceedings in Illinois.

* * *

<strong>CHILD SUPPORT INTEREST ENDS:</strong> The state is no longer charging interest on late child support payments that are made through the Department of Healthcare and Family Services unless it’s ordered by a court, and all of the outstanding interest charges that those parents owed have been zeroed out.

A spokesman for the agency said in an email that the total accrued interest penalties that were eliminated amounted to just over $2.7 billion.

DHFS made that announcement Monday, March 1, saying those interest charges fell disproportionately on low-income families and people of color.

The new policy applies to people enrolled in what’s known as the <a href="https://www.illinois.gov/hfs/ChildSupport/Attorneys/Pages/FAQs.aspx#titleivd">Title IV-D program</a>, which refers to Title IV-D of the federal Social Security Act. That’s a child support collection program jointly administered by the federal government and the states.

In Illinois, the program is administered through DHFS. Although it is available to all parents who are owed child support, parents are automatically enrolled in it if they also receive certain kinds of federal assistance such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF. It also applies in some foster care and medical assistance cases.

Illinois had been one of only 15 states that automatically charged interest on late child support payments. But, in <a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/publicacts/fulltext.asp?Name=101-0336">a bill passed last May</a> and signed by Gov. JB Pritzker into law in August, the automatic interest penalty was repealed and DHFS was given authority to adopt administrative rules to determine how, and if, it would charge and enforce interest penalties.

Those <a href="https://www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/admincode/089/089001600D00890R.html">new administrative rules</a> took effect Jan. 1.

* * *

<strong>ISOLATION AND RESTRAINT:</strong> A House committee agreed Wednesday, March 3, to continue working on a bill that aims to end the use of physical restraints and isolation as a way of controlling misbehaving students in public school classrooms.

<a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/fulltext.asp?DocName=&SessionId=110&GA=102&DocTypeId=HB&DocNum=219&GAID=16&LegID=128087&SpecSess=&Session=">House Bill 219</a>, sponsored by Rep. Jonathan Carroll, D-Northbrook, was introduced in response to <a href="https://features.propublica.org/illinois-seclusion-rooms/school-students-put-in-isolated-timeouts/">a 2019 article</a> by Pro Publica Illinois and the Chicago Tribune that documented the extent to which those practices are used in Illinois schools and the harmful effects they have on children.

If approved, the bill would prohibit the use of “prone restraint,” in which a person is held face-down on the floor or other surface while pressure is applied to the student’s body to keep him or her in that position, as well as mechanical and chemical restraint.

The bill also provides that time-outs, isolated time-outs and other forms of physical restraint could only be used when the student’s behavior poses an “imminent danger of serious physical harm to the student or to others,” and it would direct the Illinois State Board of Education to develop a plan for greatly reducing the use of those practices over the next three years.

Still, some Republicans on the committee, including Reps. Avery Bourne, of Morrisonville, and Steven Reick, of Woodstock, said they believed there should be an exception for the use of prone restraints, if a parent or guardian consents to its use, and Carroll agreed to pull the bill from consideration so he could meet with stakeholders to discuss drafting such an amendment.

Carroll said he would bring the bill back to the committee next week.

* * *

<strong>POLICE TORTURE LAWSUIT:</strong> One of the men who was tortured into giving a false confession by officers working under late Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge is suing the city and its former police officers for more than $66 million in damages.

Robert Smith, who was wrongfully convicted for a 1987 double murder, spent more than 33 years in prison but was declared innocent in November after successfully filing a claim with the state agency tasked with investigating police torture claims committed during Burge’s tenure, the Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission, in 2011.

The Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission, which was established by the state General Assembly in 2009, allows individuals to pursue torture claims in the court system that would otherwise be prevented by the statute of limitations. Claims evaluated by the commission must involve allegations that police tortured an individual to obtain a confession if that confession was then used to convict the individual.

Smith’s lawsuit claims the officers’ use of torture to coerce his confession and their fabrication of evidence at his trial amounts to a violation of his constitutional rights.

* * *

<strong>RIGHT TO REPAIR</strong> Legislation backed by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group would require farming equipment manufacturers to make software required for repairs available to consumers for purchase.

<a href="https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/fulltext.asp?DocName=&SessionId=110&GA=102&DocTypeId=HB&DocNum=3061&GAID=16&LegID=&SpecSess=&Session=">House Bill 3061</a>, introduced as the “Digital Right to Repair Act” in February by Democratic Rep. Michelle Mussman of Schaumburg, would mandate that manufacturers, by 2022, provide farmers with the same diagnostic materials available to official repair providers. It would also require the manufacturers to make parts necessary for repair, including software, available for purchase.

The legislation comes after the release of <a href="https://uspirg.org/sites/pirg/files/reports/DeereInTheHeadlights/WEB_USP_Deere-in-the-Headlights_V3.pdf">a report</a> by the U.S. PIRG that alleges farmers are unable to sufficiently repair tractors purchased from John Deere and other manufacturers because they withhold the software necessary to do so.

Manufacturers have opposed providing the software on several grounds. They say it could jeopardize proprietary information and lead to the theft of trade secrets tied to programming. Giving farmers access to repair software could also allow them to make illegal modifications to their equipment, potentially leading to some farmers overriding safety and environmental controls placed in the vehicle software.

The Digital Right to Repair Act, which awaits assignment to a substantial committee in the House, includes a provision that prevents the legislation from being made “to require an original equipment manufacturer to divulge a trade secret… except as necessary to provide documentation, parts, and tools on fair and reasonable terms.”

Farming groups have increased their pressure on manufacturers to concede the right to repair, using the threat of legislation to reach an agreement.

Alongside Illinois and HB 3061, <a href="https://uspirg.org/blogs/blog/usp/deere-headlights-21-states-consider-right-repair">20 other states</a> are considering bills mandating the right to repair in their legislatures for a total of 32 bills.

* * *

<strong>SPECIAL NEEDS SCHOOLING:</strong> The Illinois House Human Services Committee advanced two bills Tuesday, March 2, one allowing special needs students to stay with a school program past their 22<sup>nd</sup> birthday and another allowing the use of certain federal nutrition benefits to purchase feminine hygiene products.

House Bill 40, introduced by Rep. Frances Hurley, D-Chicago, would allow special needs students to receive special education services through the end of the school year that they turn 22 years of age.

Under current state statute, special needs students can be removed from special education programs as soon as they hit their 22<sup>nd</sup> birthday. Hurley said the bill would be key to beginning to increase equity for special needs students that can already be left behind by a state system not properly equipped to support them.

Josh Long, principal of the Southside Occupational Academy, said the bill would “correct a historic inequity” for special needs students.

Opponents of the bill said it could cost up to $20 million more than the status quo for the state and school districts that will be required to provide an extra year of services. They also cited concerns over staffing levels at schools.

Peg Agnos, legislative director for the South Cooperative Organization for Public Education, told the committee that while the bill was an important first step toward improving equity for special needs students in the state, more discussions are needed in order to address the relative lack of special needs support programs for young adults.

The bill passed the committee with one vote against from Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, who cited concerns over funding.

* * *

<strong>FIGHTING ‘PERIOD POVERTY:’</strong> The second bill moved by the House Human Services Committee Tuesday, March 2, House Bill 155, was introduced by Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora.

It would allow residents to use federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Women Infants and Children benefits to purchase menstrual hygiene products. The bill would also make federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding available for the purchase of feminine products as well.

“This legislation aims to address the issues of period poverty and expand access to feminine hygiene products for low income individuals,” Hernandez told the committee.

After a short discussion over whether the bill would overlap with existing provisions in Illinois public aid benefits, the bill passed unanimously.

Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, noted that the bill would require a waiver from the federal government for the program to take effect in regard to the usage SNAP and WIC funds.

