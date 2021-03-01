CAPITOL RECAP: A wrap-up of recent Illinois headlines

Capitol News Illinois

Hemp production

drops slightly in 2020

Industrial hemp production declined slightly in 2020, the second year of legalized production in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture said Feb. 24 that 2,392 acres of industrial hemp, or 87 percent of the acres planted, were harvested during the year. That was down from just over 2,800 acres in 2019.

That translated into less than 1.3 million pounds of hemp flower, 48,000 pounds of hemp fiber, 39,000 pounds of seed and 8,500 pounds of hemp grain.

“The hemp industry, just like many others was hit by the pandemic,” David Lakeman, manager of IDOA’s Division of Cannabis, said in a statement. “Workforce safety challenges, pandemic-related impacts on the market and some initial issues with processing all contributed to a more difficult year for the hemp industry.”

Hemp is a variety of cannabis that contains only a small fraction of the psychoactive substance THC found in marijuana. It was a major crop in the U.S. until 1937 when Congress passed the Marijuana Tax Act, which imposed a heavy tax on anyone who dealt commercially in hemp or marijuana.

The fiber can be used in textiles, food and a wide range of other industrial purposes. But in recent years, it has become more popular as a source of cannabidiol oil, or CBD, which can be used to treat a variety of medical conditions.

Although it is now legal, production of the crop is still highly regulated. Growers and processors must be licensed by IDOA. The agency also inspects crops to make sure they do not exceed the 0.3 percent THC limit. Hemp testing above that amount is eligible for a retest, but hemp that tests above 0.7 percent THC must be destroyed.

•••

House Transportation Committee moves 2 bills

The state House Transportation committee advanced two bills to the House floor Monday in its first meeting of the 102nd General Assembly.

The first bill would make spending by the Illinois Department of Transportation more transparent and accessible to the public.

<a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/fulltext.asp?DocName=&SessionId=110&GA=102&DocTypeId=HB&DocNum=253&GAID=16&LegID=128135&SpecSess=&Session">House Bill 253</a> would establish a new asset management program for IDOT. The bill seeks to ensure that spending decisions for maintenance work and investment choices for new projects are based on objective metrics, and that those metrics be made available on the IDOT website.

According to bill sponsor, Rep. Kambium Buckner, D-Chicago, the bill would create a needs-based plan for the upkeep of IDOT assets relating to public transportation such as vehicles, facilities and equipment. It would also require IDOT to develop a performance-based model for selecting what projects the department will fund in order to maximize taxpayer investments.

Factors that may be considered include improving traffic, boosting an area’s economy, reducing environmental impact and increasing public safety.

Projects started and funded by the federal government would be exempt from the legislation.

The second bill considered and passed by the committee, <a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/fulltext.asp?DocName=&SessionId=110&GA=102&DocTypeId=HB&DocNum=270&GAID=16&LegID=128154&SpecSess=&Session">House Bill 270</a>, would remove the burden of funding bike lanes and sidewalks tied to IDOT projects from cities and towns and place them solely on the state.

Rep. Anna Moeller, D-Elgin, says under current law municipalities are required to match 20 percent of the state’s investment in order for construction projects on state transportation facilities to include bicycle and pedestrian ways. No other additional construction considerations, such as turning-lanes and traffic signals, require cities to put up their own funds to include in projects.

According to Moeller, this prevent smaller towns and villages, especially in rural areas, from having safe infrastructure for pedestrians and bikers near facilities under IDOT jurisdiction.

•••

New utility loans

program announced

Gov. JB Pritzker announced a low-interest loan program on Feb. 23 to help alleviate the unprecedented financial burden from soaring utility costs for certain Illinois municipalities and their residents.

The extreme weather that devastated Texas’ electrical grid last week has resulted in skyrocketing natural gas prices in Illinois directly linked to frozen natural gas wells in Texas and Oklahoma.

The energy pricing surges have specifically impacted central and southern Illinois communities, including Pawnee and Roodhouse, which rely on the Panhandle Pipeline for natural gas for everyday energy use.

This particular <a href="https://www.roverpipelinefacts.com/documents/Volume-I-Public/Public-Exh-Z-1-PE_02_02_15.pdf">pipeline</a>, which originates in Texas and Oklahoma, runs through Kansas and Missouri across central Illinois to parts of Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

The average cost of natural gas in the winter months is between $2 to $3 per dekatherm, but impacted municipalities saw utility bills up to $225 per dekatherm from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16 when Texas was facing extreme weather conditions, according to the governor’s office.

At Pritzker’s request, the Illinois Finance Authority has developed a low-interest $15 million loan program for communities impacted by record-high utility costs. The money would go directly to the municipalities, but the specifics of interest rates and terms are set to be discussed Thursday in a special meeting with the IFA board. Viele said she expects the interest rate to be low with a timeframe of a couple years for repayment.

Pritzker’s Deputy Press Secretary Jose Sanchez Molina said an estimated 40 to 50 municipalities who have been affected by the pipeline will be included in the loan program.

Pritzker said that’s the purpose of the loan program — to avoid an overwhelming financial burden in the hopes that further federal assistance for the communities will be on the way. Pritzker also said accountability could come from a recently launched federal investigation of the gas price spikes. U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, has called for such an <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/23/investing/texas-natural-gas-investigation-cftc/index.html">investigation</a> at the federal level.

•••

Gov. announces

new funding to feed

low-income students

Pritzker on Feb. 23 announced new federal funding to expand the state’s food assistance program for school-age children who would normally receive free or reduced-price meals.

Pritzker said the additional funds to the existing Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Program will help feed 200,000 more children, for a total of about 1 million children who will receive assistance this school year compared to about 764,000 children who received P-EBT benefits the previous school year.

Unlike last school year, families will not need to apply to receive P-EBT but will automatically be enrolled if their child or children already qualify for free or reduced lunch, Pritzker said.

P-EBT benefits will be mailed out to families in a debit card starting next month, and families will receive one card per eligible child. According to the governor’s office, families will receive $6.82 for each day the child did not have access to school meals, an increased from $5.70 for the previous school year.

Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou said the debit cards can be used at grocery stores that indicate they accept state and federal welfare benefits. But they cannot be used at restaurants, including fast food places.