CapitolCast: Pandemic budget and Madigan resignation

Gov. JB Pritzker delivered his third budget address since taking office and longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan resigned from the General Assembly. The Capitol News Illinois team discusses the budget and the significance of Madigan's departure.

<iframe src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/989053882&color=%23444c5c&auto_play=false&hide_related=true&show_comments=false&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=false&visual=true" frameborder="no" scrolling="no" width="100%" height="300"></iframe>

