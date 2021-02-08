CAPITOL RECAP: Senate committee to discuss state vaccine rollout

By Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The state administered 64,469 COVID-19 vaccinations statewide over the weekend following a single-day record for vaccinations on Friday. As of Monday, Feb. 8, the state has issued over 1.3 million doses, with 2.3 percent of the population having been fully vaccinated.

Illinois <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/covid-19-vaccine-doses.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes">has ranked near the bottom</a> of all 50 states in vaccines administered thus far, according to a New York Times database, leading some state lawmakers to call for increased transparency and a more effective process for allowing eligible residents to receive vaccines.

On Monday, Senator Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, announced that the Senate Health Committee will hold a special hearing on Thursday regarding the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the greatest line of defense we have against the pandemic,” Morrison said in a Monday news release. “Unfortunately, many people across the state who are eligible for the vaccine haven’t been able to get their dose – and that’s disheartening.”

The release said that the hearing has been scheduled amid “hundreds of questions and concerns from constituents” regarding the rollout of the vaccine, citing a “confusing” scheduling process.

“I hope this hearing will lead us toward a path of greater efficiency,” Morrison said in the release.

The virtual hearing, scheduled for noon on Thursday, will feature Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, as well as representatives from the Chicago and Sangamon County Health Departments.

The hearing will also include Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, the two companies responsible for issuing COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities through the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program. So far, 212,256 doses out of 496,100 allocated vaccines have been issued at long-term care facilities.

According to the news release, the subject matter hearing will focus on frequently asked questions and concerns regarding the rollout and supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, and aims to “help vaccine distribution become more convenient and readily available.”

The hearing will be streamed on the General Assembly’s website, ilga.gov. The Senate is also accepting written testimony from members of the public.

* * *

<strong>COVID-19 UPDATE:</strong> The state’s seven-day rolling average COVID-19 case positivity rate remained below 3.5 percent Monday, Feb. 8.

The statewide positivity rate stood at 3.3 percent Monday, marking the ninth consecutive day that figure has been below 4 percent. Public health officials reported 1,747 new and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 47,210 test results over the previous 24 hours.

The positivity rate has continued on a steady decline since Jan. 1, when it stood at 8.1 percent.

IDPH has reported a total of 1.14 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. On Monday, public health officials reported an additional 35 deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 19,688.

As of Sunday night, 2,161 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 469 patients were in the ICU and 251 were on ventilators.

Last week, IDPH announced that all 11 of the state’s public health regions had reached metrics to return to Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan, which allows for some indoor service at bars and restaurants as well as some activities like youth sports to resume.

All of Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation regions are under Phase 4 guidelines as of Thursday, Feb. 4, allowing for youth sports and indoor dining with loosened restrictions.

Phase 4 is the loosest guideline outlined by the Pritzker administration, aside from Phase 5, which is essentially a return to normal. But the state cannot enter that phase without the presence of a widely available vaccine and treatment, or an end to the virus spreading in the community.

* * *

<strong>NEW GOP CHAIR:</strong> The Illinois Republican Party Central Committee on Saturday named Springfield attorney Don Tracy as its new chairman, replacing Tim Schneider, who had held the post for more than six years.

Tracy, a partner in the firm Brown Hay and Stephens, also served as chairman of the Illinois Gaming Board during former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration.

Tracy was chosen over two other candidates, Mark Shaw, who is the Lake County GOP Chairman and president of the Illinois Republican County Chairman's Association, and Scott Gryder, the Kendall County Board Chairman. Tracy is also the first party chairman since 1988 who is not from Chicago or the collar counties.

He now faces the challenge of unifying the state party organization, where divisions have erupted over the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, two days before the chairmanship election, the state party issued a statement saying that while it strongly disagreed with U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger and other Republicans who voted for impeachment of President Donald Trump, “we will let the voters be the arbiters of any vote taken by an elected official.”

“The stakes of the 2022 election here in Illinois – defeating Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, winning back congressional seats, and electing Republican judges to the Illinois Supreme Court – are too monumental to engage in a circular firing squad,” the statement read.

Republican U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, Darin LaHood and Mike Bost all issued statements Monday praising the choice of Tracy as the new chairman.

“Illinoisans have had enough of the Democrats’ destructive policies in Springfield, and I know Don’s conservative leadership will help put the GOP on a path to help fix the many challenges our state faces,” Bost said in a statement. “I am excited to work with Don and unite our party for victory in 2022!”

Democrats, on the other hand, responded to Tracy’s election by criticizing his ties to both Trump and Rauner, and by criticizing his tenure as chairman of the Gaming Board.

Tracy served as chairman from February 2015 until June 2019 when he resigned following an <a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/oeig/investigations/Documents/18-01946%20Tracy.pdf">Office of Executive Inspector General’s report</a> that found he had engaged in improper political activity by making several campaign contributions while serving on the board, in violation of the Riverboat Gambling Act.

* * *

<strong>SENIOR RACIAL DISPARITIES:</strong> The senior advocacy group AARP is backing forthcoming legislation aimed at addressing racial disparities in health care, economic security and digital connectivity for Illinoisans over 50.

AARP Illinois, alongside community advocacy groups such as Asian Americans Advancing Justice, the Chicago Urban League and the Resurrection Project, <a href="https://aarp-states.brightspotcdn.com/d4/fb/754cc35c4ff98366eb03bcb6f058/final-aarp-disrupt-disparities-report.pdf">released a report</a> Monday analyzing substantial gaps between white Illinoisans aged 50 and over, and minority groups in that age range.

The research was conducted by Loyola University Chicago.

That report, as part of the “Disrupt Disparities Initiative,” provides several policy recommendations to be taken up as bills in the General Assembly to solve some of the challenges faced by older Illinoisans.

One of the policy recommendations under the subject of economic security is to expand the Illinois Secure Choice savings program, a retirement savings program for workers, to be available to workers at small businesses even if they have just one employee. Currently, businesses that do not provide a retirement plan for their workers are only required to enroll in Secure Choice if they have 25 employees or more and have been operational for two years.

Another policy recommendation to be solved via legislation is the expansion of eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit to include caregivers and adults who are 65 and over. According to the report, Black and Hispanic Illinoisans are overrepresented in low-wage jobs not covered by the EITC.

Sen. Jacqueline Collins, D-Chicago, said during a Monday news conference that the process of filing legislation initiating some of the changes is underway.

Many of the health issues highlighted in the report have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Black, Hispanic and Asian Illinoisans have died at rates higher than their share of the state population, and at higher rates than their white neighbors.

* * *

Two new Democratic Senators were sworn in Saturday, Feb. 6, to fill vacancies in the Illinois General Assembly.

Doris Turner, a former Springfield city councilperson, and Mike Simmons, former policy director for Mayor Rahm Emanuel, are also the two newest members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus.

Simmons fills the vacancy left by former Sen. Heather Steans, who resigned at the end of January from her seat representing the 7th Senate District on Chicago’s north side.

He was chosen by the Democratic committeemen and committeewomen from the Chicago wards that comprise the 7th Senate District.

He is the first openly gay person to serve in the Illinois Senate, the first person of color to represent Chicago’s north side lake front district and first Ethiopian-American to serve in the General Assembly, Simmons wrote in a statement on social media.

Simmons is the founder and CEO of Blue Sky Strategies, a firm specializing in “equitable urban planning, youth empowerment, government accountability, and anti-racist public policy,” according to the website.

He also serves as the deputy director of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, an initiative of the Obama Foundation that seeks to build “safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where they feel valued and have clear pathways to opportunity,” the website states.

Before that, he worked as a deputy commissioner in the city of Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development, and as policy director under Rahm Emanuel’s administration.

Doris Turner will finish out the term of former Sen. Andy Manar, who resigned last month as Senator of the 48th Senate District in central Illinois to take a job as a senior advisor for Gov. JB Pritzker.

She was appointed Saturday by the Democratic county chairs of the 48th Senate District. The 48th Senate District includes all or parts of Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, and Sangamon counties.

She served on the Sangamon County Board before her election to the city council in 2011, and will step down from her role as Sangamon County Democratic Party chair, said Dan Kovats, who is first-vice chair of the Sangamon County Democratic Party.

Turner, out of eight total candidates, was the unanimous choice of the six county chairs on Saturday, according to a news release. Kovats was the Sangamon County chair proxy for Turner.

* * *

<strong>INDOOR DINING LAWSUITS: </strong> Although the governor’s latest indoor dining ban has been lifted in all areas of the state, some lawsuits brought by restaurants challenging the ban remain active.

Among those are the cases filed by Tom DeVore, a southern Illinois lawyer who represents Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and advises hundreds of other business clients who are staying open during the pandemic.

DeVore has argued, on behalf of restaurants, that Pritzker lacks the authority under the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act – the statute through which the governor’s lawyers have claimed his authority is derived – to close businesses via emergency order. DeVore instead argues this power belongs to the Illinois Department of Public Health under the Illinois Department of Public Health Act.

This week, DeVore filed a motion asking a Sangamon County judge to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuits he initiated on behalf of two downstate restaurants against Pritzker and eight local health department officials in COVID-19 mitigation Region 4.

DeVore argues the lawsuits are no longer necessary, citing statements from health department officials from four of the eight health departments that they never enforced the executive orders because they lacked the authority to do so.

* * *

<strong>EPA INVESTIGATION:</strong> The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has launched an investigation into the Illinois EPA over whether the planned relocation of an industrial scrap shredder on Chicago’s southeast side unfairly discriminates against communities of color.

A complaint filed in December by a pair of local community advocacy groups accused the Illinois EPA of unfairly discriminating against majority Latino and Black communities in the area by allowing a construction permit to be issued to General III LLC for a scrap metal recycling facility.

The complaint, filed by attorneys for the Chicago Southeast Side Coalition to Ban Petcoke and the Southeast Environmental Task Force, spurred the EPA’s External Civil Rights Compliance Office to open an investigation on Jan. 25.

The facility’s owners, General Iron Industries and RMG Investment Group, filed an application in late 2019 to relocate an existing scrap recycling facility from its current location on the near north side in Lincoln Park to a location on the southeast side.

The proposed new facility would be located on the bank of the Calumet River about a mile away from the Illinois-Indiana border, and just a few blocks away from George Washington High School. The IEPA issued a construction permit for the location on June 25.

Community members and activists are accusing state and city authorities of not doing enough to protect vulnerable communities which are already dealing with environmental issues in the area, claiming the facility’s relocation to a predominantly Latino community is a clear example of environmental racism.

A pair of explosions at the Lincoln Park General Iron facility in May prompted the city of Chicago to order the facility’s temporary closure, the latest in a list of safety issues that has included fires, building code violations, and citations for noise complaints, improper storage of hazardous materials, and excessive air pollution.

A spokesperson for the U.S. EPA said that the agency’s External Civil Rights Compliance Office will serve as a neutral fact finder in the case and will compile relevant information from all involved parties and to inform their next steps.

* * *

<strong>TRANSGENDER PRISONERS LAWSUIT:</strong> A federal district court in Southern Illinois denied a request Thursday from the Illinois Department of Corrections to dismiss a class-action lawsuit against the department for its treatment of transgender prisoners.

That case, Monroe v. Jeffreys, was originally filed in 2018 as Monroe v. Rauner by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of five transgender women in IDOC custody. According to the ACLU of Illinois, the prisoners have experienced “denials of basic medical treatment” and “inordinate delays” in care.

The case became a class-action lawsuit last year after the court certified transgender individuals in IDOC custody as collective plaintiffs.

The ACLU won a preliminary injunction in the case in 2019 when U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel ordered IDOC to reform its policies for dealing with transgender inmates. Prior to the ruling, IDOC was found to have used a “Transgender Care and Review Committee” to make medical decisions regarding trans prisoners, despite the committee having no members qualified for professionally treating gender dysphoria.

As a result, <a href="https://casetext.com/case/monroe-v-baldwin-1?resultsNav=false">Rosenstengel’s order</a> required IDOC to bring in qualified medical experts to develop care plans for transgender detainees based on the World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s <a href="https://www.wpath.org/publications/soc">standards of care</a>, give inmates medical evaluations for gender dysphoria and provide monitored hormone therapy to transgender prisoners seeking to transition in custody.

IDOC’s attempt to have the case dismissed through summary judgment was based “in part on the efforts that have been made to comply with the preliminary injunction,” an argument the court rejected Thursday. Its opinion stated the defendants “have not yet implemented the policy changes they describe, and many practices which gave rise to this suit are still ongoing.”

Even though IDOC has not fully implemented every reform ordered in that 2019 injunction, the court issued a Jan. 6 opinion that “(IDOC officials) are indeed still working diligently to implement the Court's preliminary injunction order,” and acknowledged delays were unavoidable due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the court has denied IDOC’s request for a dismissal, it also denied the plaintiff’s request in January for an independent monitor to be appointed to oversee IDOC’s compliance with the mandated reforms.

A spokesperson for IDOC said the department could not comment on pending litigation.

* * *

<strong>JOBLESS CLAIMS DROP:</strong> First-time unemployment claims in Illinois dropped sharply in the last week of January as most regions in the state slowly began reopening following the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security <a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Weekly_Claims.aspx">reported Thursday</a> that 40,008 workers filed initial claims for regular unemployment benefits during the week that ended Jan. 30. That was a 58 percent drop from the previous week when 95,481 people filed claims.

Still, that number was more than four times higher than the same week a year ago, before the pandemic took hold in Illinois.

The four-week rolling average number of new claims also dropped 2 percent, to 81,476. But that was still seven times higher than the comparable period in 2020.

The Illinois job market also outperformed the U.S. labor market during the week. Nationwide, according to <a href="https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/OPA/newsreleases/ui-claims/20210192.pdf">U.S. Department of Labor numbers</a>, first-time jobless claims fell 2.8 percent, to 816,247.

For the week that ended Jan. 23, the number of Illinois workers receiving continuing unemployment benefits fell less than 2 percent, to 322,670. Nationwide, that number fell 2.4 percent, to just over 5 million.

The state’s overall unemployment rate for January won’t be released until later this month. In December, that rate climbed seven-tenths of a point, to 7.6 percent, which was more than double what it had been a year earlier.

Also in December, Congress passed the Continued Assistance Act, or CAA, which renewed two federally-funded unemployment programs that were set to expire at the end of that month. The act also provides an additional $300 per week in benefits, half the amount of supplemental benefits that had been included in the original Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act. Those supplemental benefits had expired the week of July 25.

Another program the act renewed is the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA program, which provides benefits to independent contractors, self-employed individuals and others not covered by traditional state unemployment insurance. But state officials throughout the country, including Illinois, had complained that the initial program was fraught with fraud because it did not require applicants to verify their previous employment.

* * *

<strong>OPIOID SETTLEMENT:</strong> The state will receive $19.8 million from a settlement reached Thursday between a coalition of attorneys general, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and the consulting firm McKinsey.

McKInsey has been investigated and sued by multiple states for its role in the opioid epidemic. The settlement, totaling $573 million, will be the first multistate settlement related to the opioid crisis to result in substantial payment, according to a Thursday release from Raoul’s office.

According to Raoul’s office, the settlement “will be used to abate and address the impact of the opioid epidemic throughout Illinois and the other participating states.”

McKinsey was sued due to its work for Purdue Pharma, the company behind the manufacture of OxyContin, an addictive opioid, which helped exacerbate the opioid crisis. The states’ investigation of Purdue found the company had implemented marketing schemes presented by McKinsey to target vulnerable populations and push physicians to prescribe more opioids for over a decade.

According to the settlement, when states sued Purdue Pharma in 2019, McKinsey partners attempted to destroy evidence of their work for Purdue. Along with the monetary payments, the settlement also requires McKinsey to prepare tens of thousands of internal documents relating to its work for Purdue and other opioid companies, investigate the partners responsible for the attempted destruction of evidence, implement a strict ethics code and end its consulting work for companies involved in the sale and manufacture of Schedule II and Schedule III narcotics.

Raoul reached the settlement alongside 52 other attorneys general for 46 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

* * *

<strong>MCCANN INDICTED:</strong> A former Republican state Senator and Conservative Party candidate for governor on Wednesday joined the list of ex-state officials who have been indicted.

Springfield-area lawmaker Sam McCann, who frequently butted heads with Republican ex-Governor Bruce Rauner and eventually challenged him as a third-party candidate in 2018, was indicted on charges of fraud, money laundering and tax evasion related to his alleged use of campaign funds for personal expenses, <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-cdil/pr/former-illinois-state-senator-gubernatorial-candidate-sam-mccann-indicted-alleged">according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of Illinois</a>.

The indictment alleges that from May 2015 to June 2020 McCann “engaged in a scheme to convert more than $200,000 in contributions and donations made to his campaign committees to pay himself and make personal purchases.” Further, McCann concealed his fraud from donors, the public, the Illinois State Board of Elections and law enforcement authorities, according to the news release.

McCann, of Plainview, was a state senator from 2011 until January 2019 following his unsuccessful third-party run for governor in which he received about 4.2 percent of the vote, or 192,527 votes.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, McCann organized several political committees which received over $5 million in donations.

But in several instances, McCann used some of that money to purchase personal vehicles, pay personal debts, make mortgage payments and pay himself, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

* * *

<strong>GOP RECALL MEASURES:</strong> Republican lawmakers from both chambers of the General Assembly are promoting three legislative proposals to give voters greater authority to amend the state constitution, recall legislative leaders and other lawmakers, and repeal recently-passed state laws.

The “Voter Empowerment Project” includes three amendments to the state constitution, meaning each would need approval from three-fifths of lawmakers before it would head to voters for approval in a statewide election year. The threshold for approval from voters on a constitutional amendment is 60 percent of voters on the specific question or the majority of those voting in the election.

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said whether or not the bills get to the floor for full debate in the upcoming legislative session may be dependent on what rules the House adopts under newly seated Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside.

The House is scheduled to return to discuss rules on Wednesday, Feb. 10. A frequent Durkin critique of former Speaker Michael Madigan was that he let bills he did not like languish before the House Rules Committee, meaning they would not gain a hearing at the substantial committee level or a vote on the House floor.

When it comes to the measures discussed Wednesday, Durkin said, “We just want an up or down vote.”

Welch has indicated he is open to reforming House rules, and he and Durkin have spoken several times since Welch was inaugurated, according to both leaders.

Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, said he has brought up rule changes to Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, as well “in hopes of being able to negotiate a broader and kind of more inclusive process.”

While McConchie said he’d submitted the documents to Harmon, a spokesperson for Harmon said in an email that questions from a reporter were “the most information we’ve received” on the measures, although they would be taken under review.

* * *

<strong>COURT REPORT:</strong> In its annual <a href="https://courts.illinois.gov/SupremeCourt/AnnRep_GenAssem/2020_AnnualReport_to_GA.pdf">report</a> to the General Assembly, the Illinois Supreme Court asked lawmakers to consider seven decisions it issued during 2020, including three in criminal cases pertaining to stalking, regulations for sex offenders in public spaces and obstruction of justice by providing false information.

State Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, who was chair of the Senate Criminal Law committee in the previous General Assembly, said he’s interested in looking at ways to “clean up” some of the language in a section of the stalking statute that was at issue in People v. Marshall Ashley.

<a href="https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/ilcs/documents/072000050K12-7.3.htm">The statute</a> defines stalking as two or more threats that the charged person knows or should know would cause a reasonable person to suffer emotional distress.

Ashley’s defense argued this section of the stalking statute is too broad because it criminalizes lawful threats covered by the First Amendment.

The Illinois Supreme Court ultimately decided that the Legislature meant “threats” to mean “true threats” of unlawful violence that are not protected by the First Amendment and concluded the statute does not infringe on free speech rights.

The second criminal case referenced in the annual report is People v. Patrick Legoo.

In that case, Legoo, a registered sex offender, was convicted of violating <a href="https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/ilcs/fulltext.asp?DocName=072000050K11-9.4-1">the section</a> of the statute that prohibits sex offenders from being in or near a public park because he was at the park to retrieve his son.

Legoo argued the criminal statute forbidding sex offenders from being present in public parks conflicts directly with <a href="https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/ilcs/fulltext.asp?DocName=072000050K11-9.3#:~:text=(a%2D10)%20It%20is,or%20on%20the%20grounds%20and">another section</a> in the statute that allows for sex offenders who are parents or guardians of children to be present at a public park with their child.

The final criminal case referenced in the Supreme Court’s report is People v. Rasheed Casler.

In that case, Rasheed Casler was convicted of <a href="https://ilga.gov/legislation/ilcs/documents/072000050K31-4.htm">obstructing justice for furnishing false information</a> when he gave police officers a fake name. Casler appealed his conviction, arguing that providing a false name — or “furnishing false information” — did not qualify as obstruction of justice in his case under the statute because that action did not stop his arrest from moving forward, or “materially impede” his arrest.

The Illinois Supreme Court agreed with Casler and reversed his conviction. The court decided an obstruction of justice conviction for “furnishing false information” requires the court to find the false information must have “materially impeded” the arrest or investigation.

* * *

<strong>CENTRAL ILLINOIS JUVENILE CENTER</strong>: The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice is establishing an Illinois Youth Center in the city of Lincoln in Logan County. The facility will be part of the state’s ongoing effort to secure incarcerated juveniles in smaller dorm-like facilities based on community, rehabilitation and restorative justice, rather than only detention.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton unveiled their <a href="https://capitolnewsillinois.com/NEWS/pritzker-administration-unveils-overhaul-of-juvenile-justice-system">overhaul of the juvenile justice system</a> last July. The four-year plan, called the “<a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/idjj/Pages/transformation.aspx">21st Century Illinois Transformation Model</a>,” is split into three phases. Execution of the plan is the purview of the Justice, Equity and Opportunity Initiative that operates out of Stratton’s office.

The first phase of the plan was engaging stakeholders and identifying and initiating capital projects, such as the Lincoln site.

Phase 2 of the <a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/idjj/Documents/Transforming%20DJJ%20Plan.pdf">Transformative Model</a>, which the governor’s office said will begin later this year, calls for incarcerated youths to be transferred from correctional facilities akin to what houses adult criminal offenders into smaller dorm-like accommodations closer to home. The effort aims to address the issue of youth being incarcerated where they have no familial or community support.

Around 40 percent of youths committed to IDJJ facilities come from central Illinois, yet there are no such facilities located there to contain them. The Lincoln facility will be the first.

As of the IDJJ’s <a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/idjj/Documents/October%202020%20Monthly%20Report.pdf">October monthly report</a>, there were 130 juveniles in state custody. The Lincoln site is slated to hold up to 30 juveniles in dormitories with newly constructed facilities for education, recreation and food services.

The new center will be created through a renovation of the Lincoln Developmental Center, which has been closed since 2002. The institution for intellectually disabled children and young adults was shuttered by former Republican Gov. George Ryan after reports surfaced alleging abuse, neglect and preventable deaths among individuals housed there. A spokesperson for IDJJ said the project is expected to take approximately two years to complete.

* * *

<strong>CHILD DEATHS DECLINE:</strong> Child welfare officials in Illinois reported a 17 percent decline in the number of child death cases they investigated during the previous fiscal year, an indicator, they say, of progress in addressing previous shortcomings.

According to <a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/dcfs/aboutus/OIG/Documents/OIG_Annual_Report_2021.pdf">the latest annual report</a> by the Department of Children and Family Services’ inspector general, the agency opened 102 child death investigations during the fiscal year that ended June 30, down from 123 the previous year.

DCFS investigates the death of any child whose family had been in contact with the agency during the previous year. That includes deaths that result from accidents and illnesses as well as homicide and suicide.

Of the 102 deaths that occurred during the year, 41 were determined to be the result of natural causes, 30 were the result of accidents. Homicides accounted for 12 of the deaths. Five were caused by suicides and 14 were from undetermined causes.

The ages of the homicide victims ranged from 4-6 months to 17 years. Of the 12 homicide victims, four were classified as “youth in care,” meaning they had been placed in the temporary care of DCFS because a court had determined their families could not safely care for them. Two were in families receiving intact services, one involved the child of a former youth in care and one had previously been in foster care but was returned to his or her family within the previous year.

<a href="https://www2.illinois.gov/dcfs/aboutus/OIG/Documents/OIG_Annual_Report_2020.pdf">DCFS reported</a> 123 deaths last year, including 24 homicides and 11 cases involving children whose families had been the subject of a report of suspected abuse or neglect that investigators later determined were “unfounded.”

From 2000 through 2019, that report indicated, DCFS averaged only 105 child death investigations each year, so the fact that the 2019 fiscal year had 123 deaths investigated was considered an outlier.

Last year’s report included a long list of recommendations, some related to specific cases but others calling for “systemic” changes in the way DCFS handles reports of suspected child abuse and neglect.

<em>Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.</em>